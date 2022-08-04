Arrests for August 4, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests July 21 – Aug. 1. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

July 26

Donald McLean Long, was charged with offenses committed in jurisdiction. No bond was set.

Jacquelyn Ruth Stewart, was charged with failure to appear. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Octavio Ortega Mendoza, was charged with driving under the influence. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Kevin Allen Johnson, was charged with fugitive from out of state. Deputy Lydia Bellevance made the arrest.

July 27

Amy Marie Gibson, was charged with an indictment. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

July 29

Zachariah Todd Palmer, was charged with offenses committed in jurisdiction. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Regina Leigh Sanders, was charged with attempted arson and larceny of a firearm. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Jessie Mal Cowart, was charged with being a habitual felon and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance. Deputy Lydia Bellavance made the arrest.

July 30

Ronald Lee Wickham, was charged with driving while license revoked. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

August 1

Morgan Allen Shirley, was charged with breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods/property, larceny after break/enter, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement, possession of fortified wine, liquor or mixed beverage under 21 years of age and injury to real property. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

July 21

John C. Debrowsky, was charged with financial card theft, obtain property by false pretense, identity theft and larceny. J.A. Riles made the arrest.

July 24

Kevin Allen Johnston, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property and conditions of release order violation. M.A. Bingham made the arrest.

July 28

Bryan Scott Garringer, was charged with trespass of real property. M.A. Bingham made the arrest.