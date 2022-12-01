Arrests for December 1, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests November 12 – 26. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

November 14

Michael Lee Keener, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. William R. Younce made the arrest.

Modesto Nicanor Torres, was charged with failure to appear. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

November 16

Stephen Carl Wright, was charged with failure to appear. Jay Wright made the arrest.

Jason Christian Watson, was charged with failure to appear. Sargent Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

Jeanette Lynn Dutton, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and larceny by an employee. Jay Wright made the arrest.

Melissa Lynn Pruett, was charged with probation violation. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Kevin Allen Johnson, was charged with failure to appear. Matthew D. Long made the arrest.

November 17

Joseph Eugene Jones, was charged with offenses committed in jurisdiction. Deputy E. Sands made the arrest.

November 20

Tyler Elden Deats, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mimi Raa Ciarrocchi, was charged with possession of firearm by convicted felon. Robert Young made the arrest.

Dalton Keith Bates, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Robert Young made the arrest.

November 21

Baltasar Castanon Espinosa, was charged with failure to appear for driving while impaired. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

November 22

Robert Larry Sawyer II, was charged with warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Steven Edward Bowman, was charged with warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

November 23

Steven Gary Nicholson, was charged with a true bill of indictment. Matthew D. Long made the arrest.

Charles Robert Hall, was charged with warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction.

November 24

Jordan Heath Oocumma, was charged with simple assault. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Larry Turner Turlington Jr., was charged with failure to appear. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Nathan Daniel Green, was charged with felony probation violation and probation violation. Matthew D. Long made the arrest.

November 26

Kaylan Jo Moore, was charged with breaking and entering and simple assault. Matthew D. Long made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

November 12

Pennie Lynn Jobe, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance. E.D. Kirkland made the arrest.

November 17

Shay Lindsay Janow, was charged with larceny from a merchant and larceny. J.M. Norman made the arrest.

November 23

Dustin Lyn Busby, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and driving while license revoked. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

November 24

Bryan Draven Burch, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance. E.D. Kirkland made the arrest.