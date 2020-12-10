Arrests for December 10, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests November 22 – December 5. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

November 27

Griffin Chandler Sanders, was charged with driving while license revoked.

November 29

Louis Edward Testa, was charged with second degree trespass, injury to personal property. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

December 1

Joshua Curtis Kruger, was charged with domestic physical.

December 2

Larry Tuner Turlington Jr., was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Samuel Ray, was issued a governors warrant for a fugitive. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Calee Suzanne Bowman, was issued a warrant for offense committed in jurisdiction. Emileigh E. Sands made the arrest.

December 3

Matthew Levan, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after break/enter, possession of stolen goods/property, injury to real property, obtaining property by false pretenses. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Brandon Michael Martin, was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft of a firearm. James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Warren Tyler Harling, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for driving while license revoked. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

December 4

Lorri Walker Kilby, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Joel Lynch made the arrest.

December 5

Ronald Lee Wickham, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Joseph Daniel Toneges, was issued warrant service. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Nathan Shane Humphries, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods/property, injury to real property, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

December 3

Ronnie Lee Queen, 38, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $3,500 was set. Officer Hovis made the arrest.

Joshua David Shelton ,26, was charged with assault on a female. A secured bond of $1,200 was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

November 22

Jason Carroll Lowery, 37, of Robin Lane, Bryson City, was charged with larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering forcible. A secured bond of $1,000 was set. Megan L. Rhinehart made the arrest.

Charles Ray Tolley, 46, of Riverbend Rd., was charged with communicating threats. No bond was set. William K. Davis made the arrest.

November 23

Jamison Lawrence Lassiter, 37, of Sylva, was charged with injury to real property, breaking and entering. No bond was set. William M. Hawkins made the arrest.

November 23

Eric Bascom Wilkes, 47, of US 74 East, was charged with failure to appear for school attendance law violation. William A. Foxx made the arrest.

Amanda Dawn Clawson, 39, of Hallie Manor Court, was issued warrant service for other jurisdiction. A secured bond of $5,000 was set. Dray E. Holland made the arrest.

Kyle Lee Lackey, 38, of Roads Cove, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set. Jesse L. Henkel made the arrest.

Charles Michael Nash, 32, of Union Hill Rd., Whittier, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set. Jesse L. Henkel made the arrest.

November 24

Roger Clay Bryson, 68, of Whisper Wind Rd., Cashiers, was charged with assault on a female. A secured bond of $1,000 was set. William A. Foxx made the arrest.

George Vernon Norton, 30, of Shook Cove Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set. William A. Foxx made the arrest.

Shane Christopher Holder, 29, of Washington Creek Rd., Cherokee, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine. An unsecured bond of $2,000 was set. James A. Brown made the arrest.

November 25

Regina Stawn Clyburn, 41, of Cullowhee Mountain Rd., was charged with misdemeanor larceny, violation of a court order. An unsecured bond of $2,000 was set. William K. Davis made the arrest.

November 26

Tommy Lee Henderson, 36, of Carringer St., Bryson City, was charged with failure to appear for uttering a forged instrument, possession of stolen goods/property, obtain property by false pretense. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

November 27

Kenneth Howard Trantham, 56, of Camp Branch Rd., Whittier, was charged with domestic criminal trespass. No bond was set. William M. Hawkins made the arrest.

Preston Richard Ramsey, 25, of Whittier, was charged with driving while impaired. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set. Josh A. Yopp made the arrest.

November 28

Jose Antonio Contreas-Rios, 28, of Sylva, was charged with failure to appear for driving while impaired/driving while license revoked, domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set. William A. Foxx made the arrest.

November 29

Jamison Lawrence Lassiter, 37, of Sylva, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor probation violation. A secured bond of $5,000 was set. Hunter M. Karup made the arrest.

Lora Dawn Wuttke, 50, of Big Burn Circle, was charged with assault on a child under 12. A secured bond of $1,000 was set. Conner L. Wilson made the arrest.

Katrina Lynn Cook, 33, of Goose Creek Rd., Cherokee, was charged with second degree trespass. A secured bond of $500 was set. Michael T. Smathers made the arrest.

Meli Faith Lambert, 18, of Liner Creek, Clyde, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, injury to personal property, aid and abet larceny, larceny. A secured bond of $2,000 was set. Josh A. Yopp made the arrest.

November 30

Carolyn Elizabeth Keck Loftis, of Snapdragon Lane, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Michael David Touger, 36, of Sunrise Park, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of burglary tools, forcible breaking and entering. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

James Tyler Whitmire, 32, of Berry Mountain Rd., was charged with possession of burglary tools, forcible breaking and enter. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

December 1

Dernando Agustin Sanchez, of Puma Trail, Tuckasegee, was charged with all other offenses. No bond was set.

Edge Dakoda Fortner, 31, of Birchfield Rd., Bryson City, was charged with misdemeanor probation for violation out of county. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

David Charles Roberts, 40, of Whittier, was charged with financial card theft, identity theft, possession of stolen goods. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

David Jason Johnson, 38, of Beavor Rd., Lake Toxaway, was issued an out of state fugitive warrant for driving while license revoked, identity theft, possession of stolen goods. A secured bond of $4,500 was set.

Amanda Lee Meszyk, 31, of Sylva, was charged with financial card theft. No bond was set.

December 2

Rodney Odell Buchanan, 71, of Toohow Rd., Whittier, was charged with assault on a female/simple assault. A $500 bond was set.

December 3

Rebecca Lynn Pellot, 31, of Castle Rock Circle, was issued a warrant for arrest for first degree trespass enter/remain. An unsecued bond of $200 was set.

December 4

James Tyler Whitmire, 32, of Berry Mountain Rd., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz., possession of heroin. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Timothy Brandon Luker, 41, of Luker Branch, Tuckasegee, was charged with communicating threats. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Charles Michael Nash, 32, of Union Hill Rd., Whittier, was charged with larceny, motor vehicle theft. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Michael David Touger, 36, of Sunrise Park, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of heroin. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

December 5

Jeffery Spencer Green, 48, of Slabtown Rd., Cashiers, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm by a felon. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

December 6

Sierra Salone Jenkins, 30, of Levi Mathis, Whittier, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.