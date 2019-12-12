Arrests for December 12, 2019

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests November 13 – December 9. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County – Sheriff’s Department

December 2

Chance Dakota Holland, 20, of Franklin was charged with failure to appear for failure to apply for new title, littering, expired inspection, operate a vehicle with no insurance, brake stop light equipment violation. A secured bond of $1,000 was set. Mike Langley Sr. made the arrest.

December 3

James Homer Taylor, 58, of Franklin, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. A secured bond of $1,000 was set. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Wylene Elizabeth Wall, 31, of Otto, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive out of state felony. A secured bond of $18,000 was set. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Allen Ray Bozeman, 54, of Otto, was charged with possession of heroin, driving while license revoked, expired registration card/tag. A secured bond of $5,500 was set. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

December 5

Selena Renee Nicole Lewis, 22, of Franklin, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operators license, failure to maintain lane control. A secured bond of $3,500 was set. James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Austin Lee Connally, 32, of Franklin, was charged with probation violation. A secured bond of $5000 was set. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

December 6

Jonathan Wesley Day, 32, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. No bond was set. David F. Head made the arrest.

James Fred Hurst, 45, of Franklin, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $3,000 was set. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Joseph Howard Heard, 60, of Franklin, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. An unsecured bond of $3,000 was set. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Christopher Adam Jones, 36, of Otto, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. A secured bond of $100 was set. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

December 9

Jennifer Renee Morgan, 18, of Whittier, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation, failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia. Mike Langley Sr. made the arrest.

Preston Michael English, 38, of Clayton, Ga., was charged with failure to appear. A secured bond of $7,500 was set. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Jamie Thomas Blythe, 46, of Franklin, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. An unsecured bond of $500 was set. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

December 3

Eric Romer Madsen, 59, of Trimont Trail, was charged with assault on a female, sexual battery. A secured bond of $30,000 was set.

December 4

Howard Leo Fregeau, 22, of Treasure Lane, was charged with driving under the influence. An unsecured bond of $2,000 was set. Officer Pellicer made the arrest.

December 6

Rebecca Jean Dills, 34, of Belleview Rd., was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny of a firearm, false pretenses. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

December 8

Brian Keith McConnell, 43, of Windy Gap Rd., was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, no operators license. A secured bond of $3,500 was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

November 13

Cassandra Chey Fox, 23, of Ferguson Rd., was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set.

Korrina Owle Perez, 18, of A Model Dr., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear on violation of court order. A secured bond of $250 was set.

Matthew Sampson Armachain, 26, of Hayes Lossiah Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, identity theft. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

November 14

Kenneth Wayne Edwards, 49, of Dillsboro Rd., was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. No bond was set.

Erik Sidney Davis, 28, of Thorpe Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with assault on a child under 12 years of age, assault on a female, injury to personal property, communicating threats, assault with a deadly weapon. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Sonia Margarita Reyes, 22, of Adam’s Creek, Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Sarah Marie Arwood, 29, of Ruch Rd., Clyde, was charged with simple assault. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

Ariel Marie Fisher, 28, of Molasses Dr., was charged with possession of stolen property, possession of stolen goods/property. No bond was set.

November 15

Craig Alan Hambrick, 39, of Webster Rd., was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

November 16

Deanna Christine Johnson, 39, of Walter Ashe Rd., was charged with failure to appear on traffic violation. A secured bond of $250 was set.

Eddie Dwayne Potts, 48, of Cullowhee Mountain Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, probation violation, felony probation violation, possession of methamphetamine, resist/obstruct/ delay, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $56,000 was set.

Charles Robert Bumbarner, 30, of Bo Cove Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with simple assault, assault on a child under 12, communicating threats. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

November 17

Thomas Logan Shuler, 22, of Airdale Rd., was charged with damage to personal property. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Tyler Andrew Sutton, 26, of Thornhill Dr., was charged with flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle. An unsecured bond of $5,000 was set.

November 19

Tony Jay Bryson, 41, of Lamplighter Lane, Cullowhee, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Brooke Kay Biddix, 25, of Brave Heart Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Jose Martinez Gomez, 33, of Arcadia Way, Glenville, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Larry Allen Watson, 42, of Cheerful Cove Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Joseph Rick Seay, 36, of Heath Rick Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for shoplifting concealment of goods. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Kenneth James Scott, 45, of Second St., Franklin, was charged with fugitive from Georgia that has fled from justice. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Troy Eafred Spears, 74, of Levi Mathis Rd., Whittier, was charged with communicating threats. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.

Amber Leigh Bird, 24, of Hayfield Dr., was charged with possession of stolen goods/property, larceny after break/enter, break or enter a motor vehicle. No bond was set.

November 20

Derek Todd Thomas, 57, of Walnut Cove Rd., Tuckaseegee, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked/expired registration, driving while impaired. A secured bond of $1,200 was set.

David Samuel Brady, 42, of Sam Brady Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of stolen goods/property, obtain property by false pretense, resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $7,000 was set.

November 21

Donna Smith Cormier, 50, of Weyhutta Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for possession/displayed/altered/fictitious/revoked drivers license, driving while license revoked impaired revocation. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Travis Levi Mathis, 26, of Posey Blanton Rd., was charged with failure to appear on a felony. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Marcus Dion Watkins, 39, of Niagara St., Cincinnati, OH, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Amanda Dawn Clawson, 38, of Mill Creek Rd., Cullowhee, was issued a true bill for possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

November 22

Tarrell Lawshan Williams, 38, of Old Greenville Hwy., Clemson, was charged with larceny of a firearm, assault on a female. No bond was set.