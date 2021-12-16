Arrests for December 16, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests Dec. 3 – 12. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

December 3

Justice Lee Littlejohn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

December 7

Walter Jennings Schwuchow, was issued warrant service for fugitive from out of state felony. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Reyna Angelica Garcilita, was trafficking opium or heroin, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and maintaining a place for controlled substances. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Reyna Angelicka Garcilita, was issued warrant service for trafficking opium or heroin, maintaining a place for a controlled substances, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

David Wright Sarvis, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Matthew Owen Carpenter, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

December 8

Nathaniel Thomas Vogler, was issued warrant service for assault on a female. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Lindsey Erdman, was issued warrant service for school attendance law violation. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Brantley David Potts, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliot made the arrest.

Chelsea Briana Heaton, was issued warrant service for failure to appear for felony. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

James Richard Atkinson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation.

December 9

Davin Lane Eldridge, was issued warrant service for indictment. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Joseph Lee Samarco, was issued warrant service for child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Anthony Shamal Bryson, was issued warrant service for child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

John Paul Carver, was issued warrant service for misdemeanor larceny and injury to personal property. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Jacqueline Helena Kidd, was issued warrant service for failure to appear for a misdemeanor. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

December 10

Elizabeth Claire Cook, was issued warrant service for indictment. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

William Stephen Shepherd, was issued warrant service for simple assault. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

December 12

Juan Luis Lopez, was charged with driving while impaired. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

December 4

David Lindsy Hunt, 33, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay. A $200 bond was set.

December 7

Ronald Lee Wickham, 51, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $25,000 bond was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

December 6

Laranzo Daniel Wilnoty, 34, of Cherokee, was charged with probation violation. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

December 7

Devin Tyler Reid, 28, of Robin Hood Dr., Walhalla, S.C., was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

Angela A. Granados, 27, of Comet Court, Cullowhee, was charged with simple assault. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Charles Michael Nash, 33, of Union Hill Rd., Whittier, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

December 8

James Victor Rose, 32, of A Johnson Catolster Rd., Cherokee, was charged with larceny and second degree trespass. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Todd Marcus Watty, 29, of Bunches Creek Rd., Cherokee, was charged with driving while impaired. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

December 8

Colby Taylor Price, 29, of Big Witch Rd., Cherokee, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, aid and abet larceny, possession of stolen goods/property and conspire to commit felony larceny. No bond was set.

December 10

Jeffery Lynn Carpenter, 46, of Willow Pond Rd., Franklin, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Furman Anthony Smith, 47, of Union Hill Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for possession of a stolen firearm, receive stolen goods and larceny. A secured bond of $8,500 was set.

Laurence Matthew Downes, 45, of First St., Athens, Ga., was charged with driving under the influence. No bond was set.

December 11

Clement Joseph Leclaire, 54, of Potts Community Rd., was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Ermelinda Montelongo, 63, of AWI Dr., Cherokee, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of stolen goods/property, conspire to commit felony larceny and felony larceny. No bond was set.

December 12

Edwin Martinez Correa, 44, of Skyland Dr., was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Ethan Garrett Owen, 28, of Norway Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with larceny and breaking and entering forcible. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Jaylynn Alexander Tarver, 20, of Martha St., Columbia, S.C., was charged with resist/obstruct/delay. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.

Aryian Nicholes Burch, 21, of Overdrive Rd., Franklin, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property and larceny. No bond was set.