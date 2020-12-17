Arrests for December 17, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests December 3 – 13. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

December 6

Robert Tyler Shook, was charged with assault on a female. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

December 7

Dean Allen Kreis, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

Derek Brandon Conley, was charged with communicating threats. Brent. C. Ledford made the arrest.

Rickie L. Antes, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Emileigh E. Sands made the arrest.

Donnie Dean Gooding Jr., was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession of stolen firearm. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

December 8

Brandon Michael Martin, was charged with first degree murder, grand theft of a motor vehicle, destroy/altered/conceal evidence. Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

Kyle Jordan Jenkins, was charged with larceny, possession of stolen goods/property, larceny, failure to appear, probation violation. Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

Presley Nicole Cochran, was charged with failure to appear. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Jessie Lee Johnson, was charged with breaking and entering. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Ryan David Finn, was charged with trafficking in opium/heroin, conspire to traffic opium/heroin, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a place for a controlled substances. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Megan Elizabeth Thomas, was charged with conspire to traffic opium/heroin, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a place for a controlled substance. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

December 9

Jordan Marie Boecker, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Jesse Suttles, was charged with larceny of a firearm. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Stephanie Diane Evans, was charged with probation violation, school attendance law violation. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Jeremiah Noah Smith, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Tyler Lee Gilbreath, was charged with failure to appear for possession of stolen goods, obtain property by false pretense, felony probation violation. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Dustin Lynn Busby, was charged with failure to appear. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

December 3

Ronnie Lee Queen, 38, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $3,500 was set. Officer Hovis made the arrest.

Joshua David Shelton, 26, was issued an order for arrest for failure to appear for assault on a female. A secured bond of $1,200 was set. Officer Hovis made the arrest.

December 8

John Paul McCall, 37, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $15,000 was set. Officer Hovis made the arrest.

December 9

Denise Kelley, 47, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set. Officer Evans and Sgt. Ashe made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

December 8

Blake Pearson Henry, 26, of Leatherwood Rd., was charged with larceny. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.

Stacey Cameron Hoyle Lowe, 28, of Leatherwood Rd., was charged with all other larceny. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.

December 9

Jess Harvey Cagle, 48, of Macktown Dr., was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property, assault on a female, damage to real property. No bond was set. William K. Davis made the arrest.

Corinna Susan Degroff, 30, of Sylva, was charged with failure to appear for felony probation violation. A secured bond of $20,000 was set. William K. Davis made the arrest.

Harvey Douglas Bumgarner, 35, of Floral Dr., was charged with felony possession of stolen goods, felony larceny. An unsecured bond of $5,000 was set. William K. Davis made the arrest.

Robert Thomas Hoage, 72, of Old Settlement Rd., was charged with resist a public officer, indecent exposure. No bond was set. Ernest A. Scherman III made the arrest.

December 10

Christopher Allen Stewart, 48, of Timber Leaf Dr., was charged with larceny by an employee. An unsecured bond of $1,500 was set. Scottie R. Holder made the arrest.

December 11

Cortney Leigh Hicks, 29, of Hicks Hollow Rd., Cherokee, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set. William A. Foxx made the arrest.

December 12

Brent William Berry, 48, of Tuts Terrace, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault. A secured bond of $1,000 was set. William A. Foxx made the arrest.

Jess Harvey Cagle, 48, of Allens Branch Rd., was charged with reconnect utility, breaking and entering. An unsecured bond of $500 was set. Brandon D. Hooper made the arrest.

Peyton Ty Berry, 22, of Tuts Terrace, was charged with injury to personal property, simple assault. An unsecured bond of $500 was set. William A. Foxx made the arrest.

December 13

Jeffery Spencer Green, 48, of Slabtown Rd., Cashiers, was charged with failure to appear for possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $3,000 was set. Robert E. Porter made the arrest.

Amanda Rae Santiago, 38, of Burbon St., Whittier, was charged with trespassing, larceny. A secured bond of $500 was set. Ridge A. Parris made the arrest.