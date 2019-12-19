Arrests for December 19, 2019

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests November 22 – December 16. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

December 9

Nathan James Smith, 30, of Franklin, was charged with domestic violence protective order. No bond was set. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

December 10

Jason Lee Rogers, 42, of Otto, was charged with assault on a female, communicating threats, sexual battery. No bond was set. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

December 10

Jason Lee Rogers, 42, of Otto, was charged with assault, communicating threats, sexual battery. No bond was set. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

Mario Sanchez Garcia, 37, of Franklin, was charged with communicating threats. No bond was set. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

December 13

Brevon Alexander Kimsey, 19, of Franklin, was charged with failure to appear for assault on a government official. A secured bond of $4,000 was set. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

December 15

Garry Lee Franks, 57, of Franklin, was charged with communicating threats. A secured bond of $250 was set. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

December 16

Travis Aron Zepeda, 23, of Cherokee, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $3,500 was set. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Krystal Downing, 20, of Franklin, was issued warrant service for probation violation, attempted larceny, break and entering a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $15,000 was set. Stephanie Robbins made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

December 3

Eric Romer Madsen, 59, of Trimont Trail, was charged with assault on a female, sexual battery. A secured bond of $30,000 was set.

December 4

Howard Leo Fregeau, 22, of Treasure Lane, was charged with driving under the influence. An unsecured bond of $2,000 was set.

December 6

Rebecca Jean Dills, 34, of Belleview Rd., was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny of a firearm, false pretenses. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

December 8

Brian Keith McConnell, 43, of Windy Gap Rd., was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, no operators license. A secured bond of $3,500 was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

November 22

Jordyn Sloan Morris, 21, of Old Cullowhee Rd., Cullowhee. No bond was set.

Xan Deweese Sergio, 22, of Citidel Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with assault on a child under 12, misdemeanor child abuse, interfere with emergency communication, assault on a female. No bond was set.

Darin Ray Talley, 31, of Bizmark Loop, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $250 bond was set.

Austin Moody Terril Rattler, 24, of Cabe Rd., was issued a true bill of indictment for failure to appear on a felony. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

William Brian Henry, 38, of Wills Cove Rd., Clyde, was issued a true bill of indictment for no operator’s license. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

November 23

Jimmy Wayne Edwards, 26, of Begonia Lane, was charged with failure to appear for failure to complete community service. No bond was set.

Ian Richard Simpson, 51, of Secret Meadow Lane, Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for resist a public officer. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Timothy Scott lawrence, 32, of Old Cullowhee Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering a motor vehicle. No bond was set.

November 24

Matthew Sampson Armachain, 26, of Hayes Lossiah Rd., Cherokee, was charged with possession of counterfeit money, possession of a stolen motor vehicle. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Darren Ray Carter, 29, of Molasses Mountain Rd., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.

November 25

Leona Boston Spears, 67, of Levi Mathis Rd., Whittier, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

David Donnie Luker, 42, of Luker Branch Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. No bond was set.

Christopher Todd Jones, 33, of Cloudy Valley Dr., was charged with failure to appear for assault on a female. A secured bond of $6,000 was set.

November 27

Stacy Burton, 36, of Franklin, was charged with failure to appear for school attendance law violation. A secured bond of $750 was set.

November 28

Anthony Travis Arrwood, 33, of Devin Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property, failure to appear for felony larceny, break or enter a motor vehicle, violation of court order, misdemeanor larceny, larceny of motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, mirror equipment violation, cover vehicle registration sticker or plate, resist/obstruct/delay public officer discharge duties, conspire break/enter building, felonious larceny, breaking and entering forcible, larceny, damage to a coin operated machine, break into a coin operated machine. A secured bond of $51,500 was set.

Cassandra Chey Fox, 41, of Silver Fox Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with aid and abet larceny. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Timothy Scott Lawrence, 32, of Old Cullowhee Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering a motor vehicle. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set.

November 29

Elijah Wayne King, 41, of Lee Rd., Clyde, was charged with communicating threats, order for arrest for larceny by changing price tag, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. A $250 bond was set.

Jessica Caitland Strickland, 29, of Hendersonville, was charged with assault on a government official, resist/delay/obstruct. A secured bond of $500.

November 30

Charles Alden Brooks, 17, of Long Branch Church Rd., was charged with failure to appear for damage to property, consume alcohol by persons less than 19, damage to property, break and enter a motor vehicle, felony conspiracy, obtain property by false pretense. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Carrol Dean Moore, 57, of U.S. Hwy 441, was issued a true bill for obstructing justice. An unsecured bond of $5,000 was set.

John Preston Rickman, 32, of Likawanta Dr., Cherokee, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property, misdemeanor larceny. No bond was set.

December 1

Jackie Kevin Shelton, 46, of Ben Dr., Waynesville, was charged with breaking and entering forcible, assault by strangulation, assault on a female, assault on a child under 12, child abuse, communicating threats, injury to real property. No bond was set.

Christian Ryan Sammons, 26, of Toby Bryson Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

December 2

Jesse Lonnie Harkins, 29, of Norton Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

Michael James Stiwinter, 27, of Windy Gap Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Wayne Morris Harbour, 48, of Hayfield Dr., was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Laura Marie Jensen, 52, of Cheeerful Cove Rd., was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $1,200 was set.

Kaitlyn Ann Reyor, 24, of Blanton Branch Rd., was charged with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, felony out of county probation violation. A secured bond of $12,000 was set.

Darrell Martin Litzau, 34, of Parton Rd., Bryson City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia not marijuana, possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

December 3

Tracy Filkins Mathis, 49, of Triangle Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Kraig Allen Lackey, 35, of Hayfield Dr., was issued a child support purge, probation violation. A $4,730 bond was set.