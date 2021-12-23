Arrests for December 23, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests Dec. 13 – 20. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

December 14

Clinton David May, was issued a warrant for offenses committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Kayleb Chase Bates, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Rickey Anthony Caldwell, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

December 15

Silvana Lisa Bettencourt, was charged with domestic physical, assault on a government official/employee, rest/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer and communicating threats. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Melissa Ann Burch, was charged with failure to appear for resisting a public officer and warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Deputy Cody Tiger made the arrest.

Frank Jacson Alexander, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputy Cody Tiger made the arrest.

Rachel Jewel Umutia, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Brian Weidner, was charged with larceny by an employee and safecracking. Deputy Cody Tiger made the arrest.

December 16

Javier Albarran Jaimes, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana. Deputy Cody Tiger made the arrest.

Derald Frederick Queen, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Lieutenant Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

Nikelus Orion Hughes, was charged with assault on a female, communicating threats, injury to personal property and warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

December 17

Richard Dewayne Swafford, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving with wanton disregard and driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Patrick Joseph Bayles, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Krystal Marie Downing, was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Holly M. Breedlove, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

December 18

Thomas Tiden Repp, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule I controlled substance. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Michala Cheyenne Taylor, was charged with driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Heidi Johanna Dreml, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

December 19

Kari Huskey Conard, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

December 20

Summer Mae Proveaux, was charged with driving under the influence. Deputy Lydia Bellavance made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

December 13

Tony Dustin Bateman, 31, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property. A $500 bond was set.

December 15

Daniel Whitfield Reynolds, 56, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. A $1,500 bond was set.

Justin Johnson Stanfield, 24, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

December 16

Jeffery Paul Hooper, 38, was charged with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, larceny and obtain property by false pretense. A $9,000 bond was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

December 13

Terri Nicole McCracken, 38, of Munchkin Dr., was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Steven Douglas Teesateskie, 37, of Sam George Jr. Rd., Cherokee, was charged with driving while license revoked and failure to wear seat belt. A secured bond of $500 was set.

George Harold Brown, 63, of Indian Mount Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with trespass of real property. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

December 14

Amber Irene Brake, 37, of Bryson St., Bryson City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Josh Edward Jumper, 35, of Fletcher Hooper Rd., Robinsville, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

December 15

Dequan Tyrie Payton, 31, of Pary Lane, Arden, was charged with extradition/fugitive from other state. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

December 16

Isaac William Bird, of Teleeski Rd., Cherokee, was charged with possession of open container/consumption alcohol in passenger area, failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, consumption of malt beverage unfortified wine off premises permit and probation violation. A secured bond of $5,500 was set.

Daren Mark Holloway, 28, of Tory Allen Dr., Bryson City, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond was set.

December 18

Gregory Mark Wood, 52, of Poor Boy Lane, Whittier, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Andrea Dyan Standingdeer, 39, of Enoch Sampson Rd., Cherokee, was charged with school attendance violation. A secured bond of $500 was set.

December 19

William Manuel Rodriguez, 27, of Arrowhead Lane, Whittier, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Wendy Pearl Brady, 44, of Old River Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for resisting a public officer, intoxicated and disruptive and impede traffic. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Fredrick Ervin Campbell, 43, of Glass Shanty Circle, Franklin, was charged with larceny. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Gracie Jalene Green, 41, of Grape Cove Rd., was charged with attempted larceny. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.