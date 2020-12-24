Arrests for December 24, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests December 11 – 19. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Franklin Police Department

December 11

Michael Shane Bates, 39, was charged with motor vehicle theft, possession of a stolen motor vehicle. A secured bond of $20,000 was set. Officer Norman made the arrest.

December 16

Rickey Anthony Caldwell, 36, was charged with motor vehicle theft. An unsecured bond of $2,000 was set. Officer Norman made the arrest.

Barry Alexander Lawrence, 36, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Officer Hovis made the arrest.

Steven Blake Edwards, 21, was charged with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Hovis made the arrest.

December 17

Brandon Michael Hart, 33, was charged with probation violation. A secured bond of $35,000 was set. Officer Bingham made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

December 14

Marcos Edmond Mundo, 39, of Olivine Place, was charged with all other offenses, assault on a female. No bond was set.

Taylor Nathaniel Wooding, 20, of Gardenia Lane, was charged with resisting a public officer, assault on a female, simple assault. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Glenn Daniel Carvalho, 67, of Skyland Dr., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for assault by pointing a gun. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

David Ray Sims, 45, of Grassy Creek Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with second degree trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Amber Nicole Simon, 26, of Cullowhee, was charged with second degree trespass, injury to personal property, resist/obstruct/delay, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

December 15

Terry Jay Webb, 41, of Allen St., was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Randall Eugene Fowler, 55, of Hive Rd., Glenville, was charged writh failure to appear for communicating threats. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

December 16

Michael William Rhinehart, 49, Devin Dr., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $40,000.

Amber Nicole Simon, 26, of Culowhee, was charged with violation of court order, second degree trespass.

Blake Michael Wilson, 20, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule 1 controlled substance. No bond was set.

December 17

Leona Milner Bradley, 53, of Charley’s Creek Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with harboring or aiding certain persons. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Christopher Robert Ballentine, 53. of Charley’s Creek Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with failure to register address for sex offender registration, interference with electronic monitoring device. A secured bond of $40,000 was set.

Phillip Olias Huff, 25, of Sunhollow Springs Trail, Cullowhee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. No bond was set.

December 18

Jamie Ray Hornbuckle, 44, of Wrights Creek Housing, Cherokee, was issued an order for arrest for misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Christopher James Sawdo, 36, of Dobson Ridge, Cherokee, was charged with felony probation violation out of county. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Mike Alexander Green, 40, of Peppermill Lane, was charged with larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

December 19

Carolyn Elizabeth Keck Loftis, 39, was charged with felony probation of violation out of county, misdemeanor probation violation out of county. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.