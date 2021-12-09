Arrests for December 9, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests November 26 – December 4. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

November 29

James Allen Gibson, was charged with failure to appear. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

November 30

Jesse Mal Cowart, was charged with warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Anthony Vincent Alos, was issued a true bill of indictment. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Kristeena Byrd Gray, was charged with habitual felon. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

December 1

David Ronald Ames, was charged with assault on a female, assault by strangulation and interfere with emergency communication. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Doyle Dooger Ramirez, was charged with violate domestic violence protective order. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

William Pell Hodges Jr., was charged with felony probation violation. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

December 2

Matt Dillan Laws, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury. Sergeant Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

Nathan Shane Humphries, was charged with simple assault. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Thomas Lee Badoni, was charged with assault and battery. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Jose Luis Santiago, was charged with assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon and interfere with emergency communication. Deputy Cody Tiger made the arrest.

Megan Joyce Ryan, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

December 3

Devan Trey Jones, was charged with injury to real property, injury to personal property, trespass, communicating threats and breaking and entering. Jay Wright made the arrest.

Adriana Nichole Garcilita, was charged with failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Morgan Corissa Cowart, was charged with probation violation, possession of stolen motor vehicle, attempt to obtain property by false pretense, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

December 4

Adam K. Ramsdell, was charged with indecent liberties with children, attempted first degree statutory sex offense with a child and attempted statutory sex offense with a child less than 15.

Kimberly Danielle Lee, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Brendan Makenzie Williamson, was charged with probation violation. Joel Lynch made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

November 26

Ken Tapp, 53, was charged with larceny. A $50 bond was set.

November 27

Cesar Alejandro Arevalo, 37, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

November 30

Darius Reshad Williams, 30, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay and probation violation for methamphetamine. A $10,500 bond was set.

December 1

Anthony Shamal Bryson, 28, was charged with failure to appear for injury to personal property, cruelty to animals, second degree trespass, misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen property. A $1,500 bond was set.

Nathan Roy White, 35, was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespass. A $25 bond was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

November 29

Stephen Scheridan, of Bob Patton Rd., Clarkesville, Ga., was charged with simple assault and assault by pointing a gun. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Julian Tristen Garren, 21, of Badcreek Rd., Bakersville, was charged with probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine. A secured bond of $40,000 was set.

December 1

William Franklin Johnson, 47, of Mutts Place, was charged with harassing phone calls. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Edward Dewayne Sherrill, 34, of Bluewing Church Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for obtain property by false pretense. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Calvin Donald Crosby, 60, of Alpha Dr., Greenville, S.C., was charged with simple assault. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Dennis Whitman, 66, of Highway 394, Blountville, Tenn., was charged with larceny. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.

Kendall Luanne Jackson, 27, of Beck Branch Rd., Whittier, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. An unsecured bond of $5,000 was set.

December 2

Marlene Queen, 28, of Acree Dr., Cherokee, was charged with contributing the delinquency of a juvenile, aid and abet larceny, possession of stolen goods/property and conspire to commit felony larceny. An unsecured bond of $10,000 was set.

December 4

Lori Jane Cantrell, 50, of Big Witch Rd., Cherokee, was charged with financial card theft, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, conspire to commit felony larceny and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

William Homer Howard, 69, of Mitten Rd., Franklin, was charged with impeding traffic and resist a public officer. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Ellen Yellowhammer Lincoln, 26, of U.S. 441N, Cherokee, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit larceny and larceny. An unsecured bond of $10,000 was set.