Arrests for February 10, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests January 30 – February 6. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

February 1

Tyler Johnathan Thurman, was charged with larceny by employee. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

February 2

Micala Cheyenne Taylor, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a place for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, altered/steal/destruction of criminal evidence and possession of a schedule I controlled substance. Jay Wright made the arrest.

Kristian Alexander Dreml, was charged with failure to appear for breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny. Jay Wright made the arrest.

February 3

Dustin Edward Harvey, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Jamie Patrick Oneal, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

John Hoyt Atkinson, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Ronald Lee Wickham, was charged with failure to appear. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

February 4

Gary Edmond Deetz, was charged with larceny by an employee. Lieutenant Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

Cameron Lee Peek, was charged with aggravated assault on a handicapped person. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

February 5

Amy Morgan Smith, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Hannah Elizabeth Erdman, was charged with failure to appear for consume alcohol by 19/20 year old. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Nicholai Lamb, was charged with failure to appear for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Dustin Edward Harvey, was charged with failure to appear. Lieutenant Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

Elizabeth Claire Cook, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Deputy E. Sands made the arrest.

February 6

Rachel Jewel Urrutia, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after break/enter and injury to personal property. Deputy Cody Tiger made the arrest.

Brandon Alan Hanson, was charged with assault on a female. Corporal James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

January 30

Robert David Burch, was issued an order for arrest for breaking and entering. R. S. Dula made the arrest.

Bryan Draven Burch, was issued an order for arrest for probation violation and resist/delay/obstruct. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

January 31

Callee Suzanne Bowman, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. A.R. Holland made the arrest.

February 3

Bradley Kevin Jones, was issued an order for arrest for possession of LSD and drug paraphernalia. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Derek Gene Camp, was charged with trafficking heroin, felony possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. E.D. Kirkland made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

January 31

Darren Ray Carter, 32, of Molasses Mountain Rd., was charged with first degree trespass. No bond was set. Hunter M. Karup made the arrest.

February 1

Whisper Nicole Cogdill, 28, of Pee Wee Branch Rd., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance and trafficking in methamphetamine. A secured bond of $200,000 was set. Tyler B. Bryson made the arrest.

Hunter Alexander Morgan, 27, of East Sylva Circle, was charged with civil contempt for child support purge. A secured bond of $888 was set. Dustin L. Bishop made the arrest.

February 2

Jeffery Lopez Irizarry, 43, of Wolfetown Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. A secured bond of $200,000 was set. Tyler B. Bryson made the arrest.

Joshua Clifford Marks, 43, of Nutmeg Lane, was charged with failure to appear for operate a vehicle with no insurance, expired registration card/tag and driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $1,000 was set. Jesse L. Henkel made the arrest.

February 3

Joshua Cameron Cope, 30, of Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for possession of open container alcohol in the passenger area of a motor vehicle, consume alcoholic beverage off premises permit, driving while license revoked, operate vehicle with no insurance, drive/allow motor vehicle no registration, expired registration card/tag, expired/no inspection, speeding, driving while license revoked and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $5,500 was set. Jesse L. Henkel made the arrest.

Edgar Ellis Bingham, 48, of Dellwood Dr., was charged with breaking and or entering, communicating threats and injury to personal property. No bond was set. Jesse L Henkel made the arrest.

February 4

Richard Steven Willis, 38, of Country Rd., Cashiers, was Failure to appear for failure to appear for probation violation. A secured bond of $30,000 was set. Jesse L. Aiken made the arrest.

Kimberly Marie Cates, 29, of Sylva, was issued an order for arrest for probation violation. A secured bond of $15,000 was set. Trevor K. Baldwin made the arrest.

David Robert Green, 24, of Rathbone Dr., Bryson City, was charged with crimes against nature. No bond was set. Trevor K. Baldwin made the arrest.

February 5

Rickie Ray Clyburn, 50, of Brightwood Lane, Cullowhee, was charged with assault on a female. A secured bond of $1,000 was set. Dustin L. Bishop made the arrest.

February 6

Jorge Mendoza Villeda, 26, of Derby Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with assault on a female. Michael T. Smathers made the arrest.

Katrina Lynn Cook, 34, of Dawn View, Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for larceny, injury to personal property, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $10,000 was set. William M. Hawkins made the arrest.

Frederick Earl Stillwell, 22, of Pecan Dr., was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor probation violation, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods/property and possession drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $12,000 was set. Robert E. Porter made the arrest.

Isaac Climbingbear, 32, of Charlie Johnson Rd., Cherokee, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $10,000 was set. Trevor K. Baldwin made the arrest.

Christian Chandler Bonin, 22, of Brigadoon Branch, Whittier, was charged with probation violation. A secured bond of $5,000 was set. Trevor K. Baldwin made the arrest.