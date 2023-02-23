Arrests for February 16, 2023

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests February 4-12. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

February 4

Kevin Allen Johnston, was charged with governors warrant for fugitive. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Dustin Carnell Sheppard, was charged with assault on a female. Sargent Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

February 6

Charles Wright, was charged with assault on a child under 12 years of age and child abuse. Sargent Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Marcus Cody Waldroup, was charged with offenses committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

February 7

Miguel Olmos, was charged with indecent liberties with children, communicating threats and all other offenses. Anthony Zari made the arrest.

Ronnie Lee Queen, was charged with failure to appear for defraud drug/alcohol test. Jay Wright made the arrest.

February 8

Jeffrey Michael Miller, was charged with offenses committed in jurisdiction. Robert Young made the arrest.

February 9

Crystal Eve Hayes, was charged with failure to appear for a felony. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Jonathan Mark Zimmerman, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Jeffery Scott Johnson, was charged with breaking and entering. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Teresa Hensley, was charged with breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods/property, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Steven Chase Stanley, was charged with failure to appear for reckless driving. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

February 10

Roberto Rojas Tovar, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation and domestic criminal trespass. Robert Young made the arrest.

Jacquelyn Elyssa Miller, was charged with offense committed in jurisdiction. Robert Young made the arrest.

Lincoln Zane Holbert, was charged with possession of a weapon on school campus/property, carrying a concealed gun and intentionally possession or carrying a hand gun under the age of 18 years old. Greg Rogers made the arrest.

William Lynn Higdon, was charged with failure to appear and child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Lanny Edmund Hoffman Jr., was charged with offense committed in jurisdiction. Sargent Anthony Hopkins made the arrest.

Joe Otis Norwood II, was charged with breaking and entering to terrorize/injure. David Blanton made the arrest.

Steve Royce Ulsh, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods and injury to real property. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

February 12

Jonathan Wade Hurst, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, resist/obstruct/delay, breaking and entering to terrorize/injure and assault on a female. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

February 6

Edwin Randall Grob, was charged with injury to personal property. M.A. Bingham made the arrest.

February 8

William Nickalus Prince, was charged with driving while impaired. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

February 12

Nery Chavez Lopez, was charged with driving under the influence. G.D. Hovis made the arrest.