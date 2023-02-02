Arrests for February 2, 2023

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests Jan. 24 – 28. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

January 24

Morgan Allen Shirley, was charged with second degree burglary and injury to real property. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

January 25

Andy Boyd King, was charged with second degree sex offense, assault on a female and failure to appear. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

January 26

Austin Harley McCall, was charged with probation violation. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

January 27

Caleb Vincent Hunter, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and child support enforcement contempt. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

January 28

Brandon Matthew Hatch, was charged with assault on a female. David Blanton made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

January 25

Kayla Renee Tallent, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for use of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain lane. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

January 26

Jerimy Thibideau, was charged with felony larceny, resist/obstruct/delay, identity theft, damage to personal property and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. E.D. Kirkland made the arrest.

Andrew Phommakisone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Antonio D. Oretaga-Gallardo, was charged with larceny of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. R. S. Dula made the arrest.

January 28

Hank Riley Galloway, was charged with a true bill of indictment. M.A. Bingham made the arrest.