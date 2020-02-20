Arrests for February 20, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests February 4 – 16. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

February 10

Heidi Johanna Dreml, 48, of Franklin, was charged with driving while license revoked. An unsecured bond of $1,500 was set. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

Kristin Amy James, 24, of Franklin, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $3,500 was set. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

Joshua Lawrence Burr, 38, of Franklin, was charged with destroying criminal evidence, possession of controlled substance on prison/jail premises, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $10,000 was set. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

February 13

Michael Lee Stanfield, 48, of Franklin, was charged with violating domestic violence protective order, breaking and entering to terrorize and injure, assault on government officer/employee, domestic criminal trespass, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer, injury to real property, assault causing physical injury to law enforcement/probation/parole officer. No bond was set. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

February 14

James Robert Walsh, 22, of Franklin, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $750 was set. Kimberly Osborne made the arrest.

Robert Lee McCall, 20, of Franklin, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set. Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

February 15

Amanda Marie Jenkins, 30 of Franklin, was charged with misuse of 911 system, resist/obstruct and delay law enforcement officer/employee. A secured bond of $500 was set. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

February 16

Jacqueline Helena Kidd, 35, of Franklin, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. A secured bond of $3,000 was set. Mike Langley Sr. made the arrest.

Zacharia Jacob Lee, 45, of Franklin, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

February 7

Tony Lynn Worley, 56, of Middle Creek Rd., Otto, was charged with driving under the influence. No bond was set. Officer Bingham made the arrest.

Phillip Laurence Buchanan, 57, of Hillview Dr., was charged with larceny, public consumption, open container. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

February 9

Antonino Pascual Reyes, 34, of First St., was charged with assault on another person in the presence of a minor. No bond was set. Officer Stahl made the arrest.

February 11

Brandon Michael Hart, 33, of Bidwell St., was charged with leaving the scene of property damage, injury to real property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $1,000 was set. Officer Riles made the arrest.

February 12

Elijah Todd Lam, 21, of Austin Welch Rd., was charged with motor vehicle theft. No bond was set. Officer Evans made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

February 4

Tamatha Bradley Morris, 52, of Middlefork Rd., Brevard, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

February 5

Eric Lee Vaughn, 29, of Pheasant Run, was charged with violation of court order, domestic criminal trespass. No bond was set.

Heather Nicole Moose, 30, of Unity Rd., was charged with failure to appear for school attendance law violation. A secured bond of $250 was set.

Birda Francine Lambert, 33, of Washington”s Creek, Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Michael Lee Kelley, 57, of Fulcher Rd., Franklin, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance, trafficking methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance. A secured bond of $7,000 was set.

Frank Joseph McCoy, 26, of Charlie Johnson Rd., Cherokee, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin by possession, resisting a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, trafficking opium or heroin by transportation. A secured bond of $35,000 was set.

Adrian Ledezma Ontiveros, 26, of Dillsboro Rd., was issued a true bill of indictment of possession of methamphetamine, trafficking opium or heroin by possession, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

Tony Ray Johnson, 19, of Boo Holler Rd., Whittier, was charged with tattooing a person under 18, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. An unsecured bond of $5,000 was set.

Heather Nicole Steele, 26, of Lands End Dr., was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana 1/2 oz. No bond was set.

Dustin Scott Dillard, 39, of Skyland Dr., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

Billy Joe Riddle, 38, of Henry Dr., Clyde, was issued a true bill for communicating threats, assault on a female. No bond was set.

Justin Ryan Huskey, 32, of Williamson Rd., Whittier, was charged with rear lamp violation, driving while license revoked, possession of stolen goods. No bond was set.

February 7

Ernestine Roberta Hornbuckle, 26, of Rosey Bigwitch Dr., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin. A secured bond of $30,000 was set.

Jordan Rae Wolfe, 25, of Racheal Watty Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for probation violation. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

February 8

Faith Haley Mull, 19, of Newport Dr., was charged with failure to appear for possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, larceny after break/enter, breaking and/or entering, possession of stolen motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $14,000 was set.

February 9

Natasha Megan Golden, 22, of Holiday Ridge, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia. An unsecured bond was set.

February 9

Rachel Annaleah Jones, 26, of Parker Farm Rd., Cullowhwee, was charged with domestic violence hold. No bond was set.

February 10

Robert Sylvester Brooks, 58, of Sutton Branch Rd., was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $4,000 was set.

Richard Marcus Lamb, 23, of Fort Wilderness Apartments, Whittier, was charged with assault on a female. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

February 11

Joshua Issac Robinson, 39, of Cornice Lane, was issued a child support purge. A $3,634 bond was set.

Steven Cody Moore, 28, of Fisher Creek Rd., was charged with trespass, injury to personal property, larceny remove/destroy/deactivate component. No bond was set.

February 12

Dustin Shane Gilman, 39, of Audobon, Cashiers, was charged with no operators license, resisting a public officer, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Israel Morales Martinez, 48, of Cashiers, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked, no operators license. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

February 13

Anthony Ray Tuggle, 43, of Redwing Vista Rd., Whittier, was charged with fictitious information to officer, resisting a public officer, flee to elude, extradition/fugitive from other state. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Christopher Todd Jones, 33, of Cloudy Valley Rd., was charged with driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

February 14

Philip Tyler Lamanna, 29, of Misty Lane, Waynesville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.