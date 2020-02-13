Arrests for February 20, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests Jan. 27 – Feb. 10. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County – Sheriff’s Department

February 6

Richard Mark Ellis, 35, of Franklin, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. A secured bond of $5, 179 was set. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

Dustin Bo Rodmaker, 38, of Franklin, was charged with fugitive out of state felony. A secured bond of $5,000 was set. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

Tyler Elden Deats, 24, of Franklin, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. A secured bond of $7,601 was set. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

Destiny Paige Jones, 29, of Franklin, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. A secured bond of $870 was set. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

Vicki Lynn Toneges, 59, of Franklin, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set. Stephanie Robbins made the arrest.

Andrew Chimiel, 77, of Franklin, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set. Stephanie Robbins made the arrest.

February 7

Hilario Garcia Agular, 33, of Franklin, was charged with violation of domestic violence protection order. No bond was a set. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

February 10

Shelli Day Lowery, 25, of Bryson City, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $5,000 was set. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

Warren Tyler Harling, 22, of Franklin, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $1,500 was set. Kimberly Osborne made the arrest.



Franklin Police Department



February 2

David Medrano Melendez, 35, of Ulco Dr., Franklin, was charged with price substitution. A secured bond of $5,000 was set. Officer Holland made the arrest.

February 3

Travis Scott Mason, 37, of N. Blane Branch Rd., Franklin, was charged with failure to register motor vehicle, trafficking heroin, trafficking heroin by transportation, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle for use/safe/keeping of controlled substance, child abuse, light bar lighting violation, rear lamps violation, trafficking methamphetamine by transportation, trafficking methamphetamine by possession. A secured bond of $350,000 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

February 4

William Pell Hodges, 32, of Harrison Ave., was charged with trespassing. An unsecured bond of $500 was set. Officer Norman made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

January 27

Daniel Mitchell Shelton, 31, of Ridge Point, was charged with reckless driving, hit and run property damage, obtain property by false pretenses, insurance fraud. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

Thomas Michael Detolve, 53, of Grassy Creek, Tuckasegee, was charged with conspire to commit felony larceny, possession of stolen motor vehicle. An unsecured bond of $5,000 was set.

January 28

Hannah Mikayla Hilton, 21, of Rosemont Rd., was issued an order for arrest for misdemeanor probation violation, felony probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Gregory Lilias Smith, 29, of Washington Creek Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for driving while intoxicated. A secured bond of $7,500 was set.

January 29

Marie Jean Moore, 37, of Snowdrift Lane, was issued a child support purge. A $2,264 bond was set.

Michael Kevin Monteith, 58, of Fisher Creek, was issued a child support purge. A $3,759.48 was set.

Timothy Neil Rushing, 42, of Little Cottage Lane, Cashiers, was charged with failure to secure passenger under 16 years of age, driving while license revoked. A $1,200 bond was set.

Fredrick Henry Riley, 40, of Sylva, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Cornelious Ashe, 98, of Skyland Dr., was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired, fictious registration. A secured bond of $250 was set.

Michael Kevin Monteith, 58, of Fisher Creek, was charged with probation violation, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance. A secured bond of $14,759.48 was set.

William Joseph Conner, 29, of Oak Hill Dr., was charged with simple possession of a controlled substance. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Alea Lynne Burke, 21, of Deaver View Rd., Asheville, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked. No bond was set.

January 30

Rosalinda Garcia, 42, of Saint James Place, Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for expired no inspection, no operators license. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Aimee Suzette Cook, 41, of Carolina Mountain Way, was charged with failure to appear for cyber stalking. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Kenneth David Groat, 37, of Robin Dr., Grand Blanc, Mich., was charged with statutory rape of a child less than 15. A secured bond of $400,000 was set.

MacKenzie Lee Mathis, 28, of Redwing Vista, Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods. A secured bond of $35,000 was set.

Donald Lee Dowdle, 41, of Panther Mountain Rd., Highlands, was charged with no operators license, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture sell/deliver a controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

January 31

Aaron Joseph Livingston, 49, of Trinket Lane, Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for driving while impaired, use foreign license while driving while license revoked, unsafe tires, driving while license revoked, resisting a public officer, aggressive driving. A secured bond of $3,500 was set.

Brionna McKenzie Masters, 18, of Quest Ridge, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, felony possession of marijuana. A $1,000 bond was set.

Charles Robert Bumgarner, 30, of Too how Rd., Whittier, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond was set.

Charles Marty Cathey, 51, of Horizon Trail, Whittier, was charged with communicating threats. No bond was set.

February 1

Walker Joseph Lipp, 29, of Pine Creek Rd., Sapphire was charged with misdemeanor larceny, assault on a female. No bond was set.

Jason Adam Watty, 42, of Bearmeat Lane, Cherokee, was charged with no liability insurance, failure to register motorcycle, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to burn motorcycle headlamp, no motorcycle endorsement, possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

February 2

Abundio Hernandez-Yanez, 41, of Lofty Mountain Rd., was charged with resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Crystal Marie Bell, 29, of Old Country Rd., Waynesville, was charged with driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle to keep opiates, trafficking opium. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

Juliane Bump, 54, of Wake Robin Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with driving while license revoked impaired revocation, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.

February 3

April Lea Lespier, 37, of Bob Owle Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for first degree trespassing. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Ryan Francis Mangold, 26, of Riverbend Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, false report to police station, defrauding an innkeeper, injury to personal property, possession of stolen goods/property, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, trespassing, driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $19,600 was set.

Keith Alton Lenart, 38, of McCallister Dr., Clarksville, Tenn., was issued a warrant for arrest for flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle. No bond was set.

February 4

Timothy Jordan Stephens, 32, of Mills Branch, was charged with failure to appear for driving while impaired. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Tiffany Kaitlyn Johnson, 23, of Wrights Creek Rd., Cherokee, was charged with, failure to appear for possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, felony probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen goods/property, misdemeanor larceny, felony probation for violation out of county. A secured bond of $31,000 was set.