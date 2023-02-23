Arrests for February 23, 2023

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests Feb. 13 – 20. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

February 13

Elizabeth Phillips Crane, was charged with second degree burglary, larceny after break/enter, possession of stolen goods/property and injury to real property. Sargent Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

February 14

Alexis Miles Bragg, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Fernando Esa Alvarez-Blanco, was charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon. Sargent James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Thomas Patrick Weaver, was charged with failure to appear. Joel Lynch made the arrest.

Robert David Burch, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer, probation violation, second degree burglar, larceny, possession of stolen goods/property and injury to real property. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

February 15

William Jonathan Carpenter, was charged with warrant service for offenses committed in jurisdiction. Lieutenant Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Rachel Jewel Urrutia, was charged with offense committed in jurisdiction. Deputy E. Sands made the arrest.

Brittany Gibson, was charged with breaking and entering to terrorize/injure and assault on a government officer/employee. Tristan Howard made the arrest.

Jonathan Wade Hurst, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Matthew D. Long made the arrest.

Stacy Lynn Burton, was charged with failure to appear. Tristan Howard made the arrest.

February 16

William Dale Sheffield, was charged with failure to appear for domestic violence protective order violation. David Blanton made the arrest.

Reyna Angelica Garcilita, was charged with true bill of indictment. David Blanton made the arrest.

February 17

Matthew Owen Carpenter, was charged with true bill of indictment. Sargent James E. Crawford made the arrest.

Christopher Bryan Lococo, was charged with assault on a female. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Stoney Beaver, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen goods/property and injury to real property. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Donald Victor Shook, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and possession of stolen goods/property.

February 18

Heidi Johanna Dreml, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance. Sargent James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Daniel Lee Jenkins, was charged with violate domestic violence protective order. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

February 19

Lisa Denise Crisp, was charged with breaking and entering and injury to real property. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Adam Brock Crawford, was charge with drug/narcotic violation. Deputy E. Sands made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

February 13

Ryan Christopher Kopp, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, driving while license revoked, improper passing and consume under 21. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

February 14

Austin Richard Dyer-Cook, was charged with assault on a female. L.S. Beegle made the arrest.

February 15

Justin Johnson Stanfield, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, maintain a vehicle for use/safe/keeping of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, display fictitious registration plate, driving while license revoked, cover registration plate, expired registration plate, and speeding (70 mph in 55 mph zone). R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

February 13

Linda Andretti Parker, 51, of Sylva, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Michael Scott Parker, 61, of Sylva, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Zachary Martin Bonbay, 28, of Cherokee, was charged with child support purge. A secured bond of $627 was set.

Tabitha Sherell Henry, 33, of Sylva, was charged with failure to appear for possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting goods. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

February 14

Simon Hans Joest, 27, of Whittier, was charged with trespass of real property, destruction/damage/vandalism of property. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

Amanda Lee Mesyk, 34, of Cullowhee, was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny and other larceny. A secured bond of $30,000 was set.

Levi Eric Jones, 28, of Canton, was charged with four out of county warrants. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

Jerry Lee Stiwinter, 48, of Franklin, was charged with two out of county warrants. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Harvey Douglas Bumgarner, 37, of Sylva, was charged with failure to appear for felony larceny. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

Jody Dawn Bell, 42, of Cullowhee, was charged with violation of domestic violence protective order. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Gracie-Madison Lemke, 20, was charge with warrant for extradition. A secured bond of $200 was set.

February 15

Jasper Isaac Groenwold, 30, of Whittier, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Tansi Elaine Young, 42, of Cherokee, was charged with probation violation. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Eric Daniel Vaughn, 40, of Cherokee, was charged with two out of county warrants and resist a public officer. A secured bond of $30,000 was set.

Samuel Jacob Crisp, 26, of Sylva, was charged with weapon on educational property, communicating threats and assault on a female. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

David James Leary, 45, of Whittier, was charged with out of county warrant. No bond was set.

Michelle Lee Ann Bryson, 31, of Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for aid and abet for driving while intoxicated. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

February 16

Sara Jane Elizabeth Pannell, 19, was charged with failure to appear for felony larceny and shoplifting. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Thomas Paul Trantham, 27, of Sylva, was charged with felony conspiracy, possession of stolen goods, felony larceny and failure to appear for driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $32,000 was set.

February 17

Jimi Ray Bivins, 45, of Cashiers, was charged with assault by pointing a gun and carrying a concealed weapon. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Barney Ruben Rich, 62, of Whittier, was charged with give/sell alcohol to under 21 and contribute to the delinquency of a juvenile. A citation was given.

Caleb-William Keatley, 26, of Union, S.C., was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Amanda Rose Touger, 36, of Sylva, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, possession of stolen property and felony conspiracy. A written promise was secured.

Bradley Christopher Burke, 32, of Cullowhee, was charged with communicating threats. A written promise was secured.

Gabrielle Louise Pero, 34, of Cullowhee, was charged with communicating threats. A written promise was secured.

Sandy Ernestine Whitaker, 32, of Sylva, was charged with simple assault. A written promise was secured.

Destiny Marie Stewart, 25, of Sylva, was charged with obtain property by false pretense and financial card fraud. A written promise was secured.

Timothy Arthur Wallis, 31, was charged with false imprisonment, injury to real property. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

February 18

Doyle Dooger Ramirez, was charged with felony flee to elude, fail to yield blue light and siren, careless and reckless driving, resist/obstruct/delay, speeding (70 mph in 50 mph zone), possession of drug paraphernalia, littering < 15 pounds, cover/conceal registration plate, failure to maintain lane, rear lamps violation and possession of firearm by felon. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Edge Dakoda Fortner, 33, of Bryson City, was charged with child support purge. Bond was set by other county.

February 19

Lazaro Thomas Cedillo, 21, of Sylva, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

February 20

Fracisco A. Caballero, 58, of Miami, Fla., was charged with simple assault. A secured bond of $500 was set.