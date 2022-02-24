Arrests for February 24, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests February 10 – 21. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

February 11

Madeleine Marie Taylor, was charged with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. David Blanton made the arrest.

February 15

Virginia Laura Backer, was charged with failure to appear. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Carl Kenneth Floyd, was charged with probation violation and possession of stolen goods/property. Cassie J. Shuler made the arrest.

Brittany M. Roeder, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

February 16

Dustin Rodmaker, was issued a true bill of indictment. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Tyler Lee Watson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Kevin Jachob Holland, was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of LSD. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Jessie Mal Cowart, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession of methamphetamine and warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Ralph Norman Peterman, was issued a magistrates order for a fugitive. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Carlos Cruz, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

February 17

Willie Eldon Watts, was charged with assault on a female. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Amberly Lynn Crawford, was charged with misdemeanor conspiracy, break or enter a vehicle, robbery with a dangerous weapon, second degree kidnapping, felonious restraint and felony conspiracy. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Avery Allison Bates, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

February 18

Donovan Joseph Drake, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lieutenant Tim Holland made the arrest.

February 19

Andrew Parker Casto, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

February 20

Richard Ray White, was charged with driving while impaired. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

February 21

Charles Robert Hall, was charged with simple assault, assault and battery or participates in simple affray. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

February 10

Brian David Dills, was charged with false pretenses/swindle/confidence game. J.M. Norman made the arrest.

February 14

Hagen Devan Phillip Henderson, was issued a fugitive warrant for theft of motor vehicle. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

February 16

Dustin Lynn Busby, was issued a warrant for arrest for assault with a deadly weapon. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Jelissa Sarah Jordan, was issued an order for arrest for assault on emergency responder. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

February 14

Brooke Kay Biddix, 27, of Braveheart Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $500 was set. Mark C. Junaluska made the arrest.

Brent Robert Mcree, 51, of West First St., Charlotte, was issued a true bill/possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $1,000 was set. William M. Hawkins made the arrest.

Trystan Drake Mullen, 23, of Ed Roland Dr., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor probation violation. A secured bond of $15,000 was set. Robert E. Porter made the arrest.

February 15

Alisha Kaye Toineeta, 29, of Kallups Cold Mountain Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set. Trevor K. Baldwin made the arrest.

Tonya Lynn Maney, 32, of A Model Dr., Whittier, was charged with second degree trespassing and misdemeanor larceny. No bond was set. Robert E. Porter made the arrest.

February 16

Andrew Doyle Boggs, 31, of Dalton Rd., was charged with failure to appear for larceny after breaking and/or entering. A secured bond of $10,000 was set. Tyler B. Bryson made the arrest.

February 17

Tyler Garrett Converse, 28, of Buck Creek Rd., Highlands, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $1,000 was set. Jesse L. Henkel made the arrest.

Shayla Faye Trull, 23, of High Haven Rd, was charged with aid and abet providing drugs to an inmate. A secured bond of $50,000 was set. Zachary P. Stiles made the arrest.

February 18

Nathan Daniel Wood, 28, of Cabins In The Woods, was charged with failure to appear for allow unlicensed to drive. A secured bond of $500 was set. James A. Brown made the arrest.

Dustin James Kirkland, 36, of Wayehutta Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with aid and abet providing drugs to an inmate. No bond was set. Scottie R. Holder made the arrest.

Willaim Garret Pannell, 22, of Cornflower Lane, was charged with aid and abet providing drugs to an inmate. A secured bond of $10,000 was set. Scottie R. Holder made the arrest.

Charles William Duncan, 51, of Cornflower Lane, was charged with aid and abet providing drugs to an inmate. A secured bond of $10,000 was set. Scottie R. Holder made the arrest.

Natasha Belle Kirkland, 33, of Peppermill Lane, was charged with aid and abet providing drugs to an inmate. A secured bond of $20,000 was set. Samuel D. Plaster made the arrest.

Colby Taylor Price, 29, of. Big Witch Rd., Cherokee, was charged with aid and abet providing drugs to an inmate. A secured bond of $20,000 was set. Samuel D. Plaster made the arrest.

Lori Jane Cantrell, 50, of Big Witch Rd., Cherokee, was charged with aid and abet providing drugs to an inmate. A secured bond of $20,000 was set. Samuel D. Plaster made the arrest.

Brittany Danielle McCall, 34, of Newport Dr., was charged with aid and abet providing drugs to an inmate. No bond was set. Samuel D. Plaster made the arrest.

Tommy Lee Henderson, 37, of Carringer St., Bryson City, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property, possession of counterfeit instrument/currency and larceny of a chose in action. A secured bond of $1,500 was set. Hunter M. Karup made the arrest.

Patty Danielle Stillwell, 30, of Dairy Farm Rd., was charged with provide contraband to an inmate. A secured bond of $20,000 was set. Trevor K. Baldwin made the arrest.

Kaitlyn Brooke Price, 29, of Bigwitch Rd., Cherokee, was charged with aid and abet providing drugs to an inmate. A secured bond of $20,000 was set. Mark C. Junaluska made the arrest.

Cathleen Marie Metterville, 51, of Sumac Rd., was charged with assault by pointing a gun. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set. Hunter M. Karup made the arrest.

February 20

Tyler James Albert, 24, of Barneys Place, Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, conspire to traffic methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. A. secured bond of $80,000 was set. Trevor K. Baldwin made the arrest.

Jesusa Marie Morgan Street, 33, of Boone, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, conspire to traffic methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and traffic in methamphetamine. A secured bond of $80.000 was set. Trevor K. Baldwin made the arrest.

William Jason Woodard, 37, of Bo Cove, Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear on misdemeanor. A secured bond of $1,000 was set. Mark C. Junaluska made the arrest.