Arrests for February 3, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests January 20 – 30. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Franklin Police Department

January 20

Nicholas James Keith, was issued a warrant for arrest for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

January 22

Tony Dustin Bateman, was charged with malicious conduct by a prisoner, resisting a public officer and second degree trespass. G.D. Hovis made the arrest.

Stephen Ronald Pitts, was charged with trespass of real property and resisting officers. C.T. Chastain made the arrest.

January 23

Carlos Javier Chuqui Rivera, was charged with simple assault. G.D. Hovis made the arrests.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

January 24

Matthew Ernest Holland, 30, of Potters Hill, Cullowhee, was charged with violation of domestic violence protective order. No bond was set.

Jeffery Thomas Burnette, 25, of Pilot Knob Rd., Cashiers, was charged with second degree trespassing and assault on a female. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Trevor Dillon Morgan, 24, of Rock Hill Church Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to display a registration number plate, driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, misdemeanor probation violation and felony probation violation. A secured bond of $23,000 was set.

January 26

Stephen B. Hersman, 33, of Wolfetown Rd., Cherokee, was charged with intentional child abuse causing serious physical injury and intentional child abuse causing serious bodily injury. A secured bond of $250,000 was set.

John Clayton Marmon, 51, of Dave Cucumber Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for reckless driving to endanger. A secured bond of $7,500 was set.

Jeffery Duane Childers, 40, of High Cove, Glenville, was charged with failure to appear for larceny. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Jessica Dawn Knecht, 43, of Rushing Rapids Rd., Cullowhee, was issued a warrant for arrest for domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set

January 27

Loretta Moss Watson, 61, of Pine Creek Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for defraud drug/alcohol test and felony probation violation. No bond was set.

Cheryl Dion Cole, 38, of Dragonfly lane, Whittier, was issued a true bill for habitual larceny. A $5,000 bond was set.

Rachael Nicole Fleming, 33, of Tapoco Rd., Robbinsville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine. A $10,000 bond was set.

Michael Noah Moore, 29, of Five Point Rd., Robbinsville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear for Rabun County, Ga. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

January 28

Ray Charles McCall, 33, of Old Mill Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with cruelty to animals. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.

Dylan James Gregg, 17, of Chipper Curve Rd., was charged with possession of stolen goods/property, misdemeanor conspiracy and misdemeanor larceny. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.

Frederick Earl Stillwell, 22, of Pecan Dr., was charged with misdemeanor conspiracy. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

January 29

Daniel Edward Franklin, 33, of Shuler Rd., Bryson City, was charged with shoplifting concealment goods. No bond was set.

January 30

William Franklin White, 47, of Regency Dr., was charged with second degree trespass. No bond was set.