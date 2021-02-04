Arrests for February 4, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests January 11 – 31. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

January 22

Richard DeWight Collins, was charged with violating domestic violation protective order. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Efrain Gallardo Guzman, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Cassie J. Shuler made the arrest.

January 23

Tiegha Shaye Franklin, was issued misdemeanor larceny. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

Esteban Vasallo Corteguera, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

January 24

Hannah Eve Morrow, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

January 26

Frank Wesley Maxwell, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

January 27

Robert Ryan Oteri, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Emileigh E. Sands made the arrest.

Martin Allen Brink, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Colt Lee Brink, was charged with disorderly conduct. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

January 28

Dean Leonard Myers, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Max Colton Edwards, was charged with driving while license revoked. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Charles Russell Edwards, was charged with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Anthony Elliston Walker, was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, carrying a concealed gun. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

Esteban Vasallo Corteguera, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

January 29

John Paul McCall, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

Jacob Keith Bateman, was charged with statutory rape, probation violation. Joel Lynch made the arrest.

Kayla Nicole Woods, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Jeff Fox, was charged with warrant service. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

January 30

William Lamar Wellham, was issued warrant service for failure to report new address/sex offender. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Pamela Nicole Wykle, was issued a true bill of indictment for sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Jennifer Marie Gerba, was charged with simple assault. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Patricia Anne Geiger, was charged with simple assault. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

January 31

Biaggio Withers, was charged with simple assault, assault and battery, assault on a female, domestic violence protective order violation, communicating threats, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

January 21

Ronald Edward Swafford, 46, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $2,000 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

Steven Edward Bowman, 34, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $500 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

January 22

Kelly William Brasier, 26, was issued a warrant for arrest for breaking and entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, attempt break/enter a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $5,000 was set. Officer Hovis made the arrest.

January 23

Johnathon Lee Smith, 26, was issued an order for arrest for obtaining property by false pretense, larceny, possession of stolen goods. A secured bond of $5,000 was set. Officer Riles made the arrest.

John Beck Hobbs, 51, was issued an order for arrest for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, aid and abet larceny, probation violation. A secured bond of $34,000 was set. Officer Riles made the arrest.

January 25

Robert Brandon Keller, 27, was issued an order for arrest for breaking and entering, felony flee to elude, careless and reckless driving, speeding. A secured bond of $8,000 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

January 26

Stephanie Larson, 27, was issued an order for arrest for probation violation. A secured bond of $6,000 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

January 28

Michael Anthony Duncan, 62, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $2,500 was set. Officer Hovis made the arrest.

James Bryson, 23, was charged with concealment of merchandise in mercantile establishments, issued an order for arrest for a firearm by a felon. No bond was set. Officer Riles made the arrest.

Jennifer Lynn Nations, 48, was charged with breaking or entering, injury to real property. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set. Officer Bingham made the arrest.

Michael Adam Crisp, 27, was issued a true bill of indictment for possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. A secured bond of $3,500 was set. Officer Hovis made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

January 11

Jody Murrell Stanfield, 53, of Nickajack Rd., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

January 12

Loretta Ball Bradley, 52, of Huntington Ridge Rd., was charged with simple assault, communicating threats. No bond was set.

January 13

Timothy Arthur Wallis, 29, of Sylva, was charged with harrissing phone calls, cyberstalking. No bond was set.

January 14

Yolanda Gale George, 50, of Sim Jessan Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear. A secured bond of $11,000 was set.

January 15

Daniel Keith Reece, 29, of Spirit Mountain Rd., was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Kenneth Christopher Potts, 46, of Huntinton Ridge Rd., Whittier, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Taylor Norman Taylor, 20, of Rec Park Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for interfering with emergency communication, assault on a female. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Jeffery Scott Dyer, 28, of Sylva, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, financial card fraud, identity theft. No bond was set.

January 16

Ubaldo Estrada Camacho, 36, of Jurasic Dr., Cashiers, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. An unsecured bond of $1,500 was set.

Dianna Pauline Queen, 48, of Boo Hollow Rd., Whittier. was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond was set.

January 17

Eutimio Reynosa Perez, 42, of Snowdrift Lane, was charged with driving while impaired. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

January 19

Scott Richard Ashley, 47, of Brushy Fork Rd., was charged with violation of domestic violence protective order. No bond was set.

Raven Andrew Tramper, 32, of Franklin Grove Church Rd., Bryson City, was charged with assault on a female, second degree kidnapping. No bond was set.

Joe Edward Maney, 49, of Acquoni Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for Jackson County for failure to work after being paid. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Hunter Lee Sanders, 45, of Stony Brook Rd., was charged with simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place of a controlled substance, trafficking opium or heroin. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

Jessica Myraah McCoy, 26, of Furman Smith Rd., Cherokee, was charged with trafficking, opium or heroin, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $70,000 was set.

Daliyah Wolfe, 23, of Big Cove Rd., Cherokee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

Miranda Leigh Marr, 29, of Brindle Rd., Bryson City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond was set.