Arrests for February 9, 2023

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department or Franklin Police Department made the following arrests Jan. 24 – Feb. 5 All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

January 24

Morgan Allen Shirley, was charged with second degree burglary and injury to real property. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

January 25

Andy Boyd King, was charged with second degree sex offense, assault on a female and failure to appear. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

January 26

Austin Harley McCall, was charged with probation violation. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

January 27

Caleb Vincent Hunter, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and child support enforcement contempt. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

January 28

Brandon Matthew Hatch, was charged with assault on a female. David Blanton made the arrest.

January 30

Brandon Lee Mills, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering, larceny. Jason Ashe made the arrest.

Jessie Lee Cody Atcheson, was charged with failure to appear burglary/breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen goods/property. Jason Ashe made the arrest.

Brandon L. Mills was charged with failure to appear, assault on a female, communicating threats, breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. Timothy B. Carter made the arrests.

Hank Riley Galloway, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Corporal James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Thomas Allen Locklear, was charged with offenses committed in jurisdiction. Deputy E. Sands made the arrest.

January 31

Creedence McCale Julian, was charged with trafficking in fentynal, trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a place for a controlled substances, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Cassandra Sloane Henry, was charged with trafficking in fentynal, trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a place for controlled substances, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Rita Henry Whitley, was charged with trafficking in fentynal, trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a place for a controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

February 1

Baltasar Castanon Espinosa, was charged with failure to appear. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Damian Quin Dutton, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order and offenses committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

February 2

William Stephen Shepherd, was charged with probation violation, simple assault and assault and battery or participates in simple affray. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

William Dale Sheffield, was charged with domestic violence violation and resisting a public officer. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

January 25

Kayla Renee Tallent, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for use of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain lane. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

January 26

Jerimy Thibideau, was charged with felony larceny, resist/obstruct/delay, identity theft, damage to personal property and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. E.D. Kirkland made the arrest.

Andrew Phommakisone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Antonio D. Oretaga-Gallardo, was charged with larceny of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. R. S. Dula made the arrest.

January 28

Hank Riley Galloway, was charged with a true bill of indictment. M.A. Bingham made the arrest.

February 3

Kevin Allen Johnston, was charged with breaking and entering, communicating threats, second degree trespass and assault on a female. L. C. Beegle made the arrest.

James Edward Hughes III, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, no insurance, failure to register motor vehicle, expired plate and speeding 58 MPH in 45 MPH zone. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Jamie Patrick Oneal, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Tylar Garrett Converse, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Kelsey Anne Potter, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

February 4

Anna Ruth Colman, was charged with driving while impaired, failure to display registration plate and failure to maintain lane. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

February 5

Samuel Vernon Anderson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. R.S. Dula made the arrest.