Arrests for January 13, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests December 31 – January 9. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

January 3

Dustin Bo Rodmaker, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

January 4

James A. Metcalf, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

January 5

Richard Dewight Collins, was charged with violating domestic violence protective order and probation violation. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Kristin Amy James-Bates, was charged with failure to appear. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

James Patrick Oneal, was charged with failure to appear. Deputy Lydia Bellavance made the arrest.

January 6

Amy Murray Gibson, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Ronald Lee Wickham, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Davin Lane Eldridge, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Gregory Dillon Dehart, was charged with assault by strangulation, assault inflicting serious injury with minor present and interfere with emergency communication. Deputy Cody Tiger made the arrest.

January 7

Justin Michael Connell, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Deputy E. Sands made the arrest.

Samuel Cole Schmitt, was charged with reckless driving. Corporal James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

January 8

Tricia Lorrane Campbell, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Travis Staffelbach, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

January 9

Madison Adia Garnett, was charged with domestic physical. Deputy E. Sands made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

December 31

Amy Morgan Smith, 29, was charged with resist/obstruc/delay. A $20,000 bond was set.

January 1

Kurt Joseph Tastinger, 28, was charged with injury to real property. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Jeffery Scott McAlpine, 25, was charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault. No bond was set.

January 2

Kendra Lanece Guffey, 26, was issued a true bill of indictment for possession of methamphetamine. A $5,000 bond was set.

Brian Lynn Brugman, 45, was issued an order for arrest for indictments for methamphetamine and larceny. A $13,750 bond was set.

Gary Russell, 48, was charged with felony probation violation for out of county. A $30,000 bond was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

January 3

Andrew Douglas Anderson, 35, of Dills Branch Rd., was charged with violation of a court order and resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Gracie Jalene Green, 41, of Webster Rd., was charged with trespass and breaking and entering. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Cody Shay Brady, 42, of Childrens Home Loop, Cherokee, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property, larceny after breaking and entering and breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. No bond was set.

January 4

James Colby McCoslin, 39, of Oak Hill, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Margie Lynn Taylor Toineeta, 52, of Noah Geneva Ledford Dr., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for probation violation. A secured bond of $4,000 was set.

Cheryl Dion Cole, 38, of Drangonfly Lane, Whittier, was issued a true bill of indict for habitual larceny and larceny. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.

Travis Wayne Fisher, 36, of Norman Dr., was issued a true bill of indictment for habitual felon. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set.

January 5

Patrick Kevin Milligan, 46, of Skyland Dr., was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Katherine Nichole Dickerson, 32, of Thomas Valley Rd., Whittier, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Anthony Kelvin Sequoyah, 33, of Dragonfly Lane, Whittier, was charged with assault on a female. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Ellen YellowHammer Lincoln, 26, of Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of stolen goods/property, conspire to commit felony larceny and felony larceny. A secured bond of $30,000 was set.

Julie Liberty Tate, 38, of Thomas Valley Rd., Whittier, was charged with assault by pointing a gun. No bond was set.

Norma Kay Driver, 47, of Mary Jackson Rd., Cherokee, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property and possession of stolen motor vehicle. No bond was set.

January 6

Orion Deacon Holmberg, 24, of Wolfetown Rd., Cherokee, was charged with driving while impaired. No bond was set.

January 7

Jessica Ann Normand, 42, of Ajuga Dr., was charged with assault and battery. No bond was set.

January 9

German Palleres Garcia, 43, of Tsali Enolia Rd., Cherokee, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. No bond was set.