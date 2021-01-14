Arrests for January 14, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests December 28 – January 9. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

January 3

Kelly William Brasier, was charged with breaking and entering, damage to real property. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

January 4

Edward Andrew Fowler, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Parris W. Young made the arrest.

Kristeena Byrd Gray, was charged with embezzlement. Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

January 5

Roger Dwayne Cantrell, was charged with failure to report new address, probation/parole violation. Amber L. Wright made the arrest.

Rickie Lee Keener, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Emleigh E. Sands made the arrest.

Carl Kenneth Floyd, was issued unauthorized use of a motor propelled conveyance. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Brittany M. Roeder, was charged with carrying a concealed gun. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Austin William Engelskind, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a place for a controlled substances. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Hannah G. Kenipp, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Roger Dakota Justice, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

January 6

Wesley Tanner, was charged with domestic physical. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

January 7

Samuel Vega Garcia, was charged with driving under the influence. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Peter Eugene Woodall, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, create/sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear. William R. Younce made the arrest.

Kimberly Sue Dowdle, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. William R. Younce made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

January 1

Hannah Harris Morrow, 25, was charged with flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, no operator license. An unsecured bond of $2,000 was set. Officer Kirkland made the arrest.

January 2

Anthony Shamal Bryson, 27, was charged with cruelty to animals, injury to personal property, resisting officer. A secured bond of $1,500. Officer Hovis made the arrest.

Zachary Kyle Soto, 22, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $2,500 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

January 4

Richard Kayleb Bates, 31, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $3,500 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

December 28

David Wayne Hinger, 52, of Cheek Circle, Whittier, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set. William A. Foxx made the arrest.

Paul Adam Price, 50, of Big Witch Rd., Cherokee, was charged with injury to personal property, possession of stolen goods. A secured bond of $2,000 was set. Kenneth J. Adams made the arrest.

December 29

Kevin David Ritchie, 31, of Hayfield Dr., was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor probation violation. A secured bond of $10,000 was set. Levi D. Woodring made the arrest.

Ashley Kay Heatherly, 33, of Rhodes Cove Rd., was charged with failure to appear for felony probation violation. A secured bond of $40,0000 was set.. Ernest A. Scherman III made the arrest.

December 31

Davonta Kwamane Williams, 29, of Governers Rd., Waynesville, was charged with communicating threats, assault by pointing a gun. No bond was set.

Lawrence Dean Jester, 33, of Watson Branch, Cullowhee, was charged with assault on law enforcement officer with a firearm, discharge weapon on occupied property, go armed to the terror of the public. A secured bond of $75,000 was set. Hunter M. Karup made the arrest.

David Lee Brown, 56, of Cross Stich Mountain Rd., was charged with resist/delay/obstruct. A secured bond of $150 was set. Conner L. Wilson made the arrest.

January 1

Hollis Evan Ayling, 24, of Briarwood Rd., Webster, was charged with assault on a child under 12, misdemeanor child abuse, assault on a female. No bond was set. William A. Foxx made the arrest. No bond was set.

Jordan Marie Dillard, 26, of Taurus Lane, Whittier, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set. William M. Hawkins made the arrest.

Deundra Lamarze Rodgers, 28, of Davidson Dr., Asheville, was charged with simple assault. A secured bond of $500 was set. Tyler B. Bryson made the arrest.

Jackie Kevin Shelton, 47, of Calendar Court, was charged with simple assault. A secured bond of $500 was set. Tyler B. Bryson made the arrest.

January 2

Erica Leah Arkansas, 42, of Hallmark Lane, Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespass. A secured bond of $500 was set. Hunter M. Karup made the arrest.

Jaicelyn Dayla Shanelle Beck, 21, of Estella Teesatuskie Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, trafficking opium or heroin by transportation, trafficking opium or heroin by possession, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. A secured bond of $50,000 was set. Robert E. Porter made the arrest.

January 3

Jamison Lawrence Lassiter, 37, of Sylva, was issued an order for arrest for possession of heroin. A secured bond of $3,000 was set. William K. Davis made the arrest.

January 4

Amber Sherice Crowe, 33, of Mink Branch Rd., Cherokee, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

January 5

Shannon Delane Coffman, of Cullowhee, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Charles Robert Bumgarner, 31, of Too How Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespass. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Jessica Irene Jones, 35, of Sylva, was charged with felony larceny, breaking and entering forcible. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

Douglas Christopher Jones, 42, of Union Hill Rd., Whittier, was charged with felony larceny, breaking and entering forcible. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

Michelle Leeann Bryson, 29, of Pilot Knob, Glen Alpine, was issued a warrant for arrest for second degree trespassing. No bond was set.

January 6

Levi Ames McCall, 35, of Whiteside Cove Rd., Highlands, was charged with resist a public officer, larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, motor vehicle theft. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

January 7

Michael William Rhinehart, 49, of Devin Lane, was charged with possession of stolen property, larceny. A secured bond was set.

Ruth Ann Judd, 56, of Fort Wilderness, Whittier, was charged with comminuting threats. No bond was set.

January 9

Charles Ray Tolley, 46, of Riverbend Rd., was issued an order for arrest for communicating threats, assault on a female. No bond was set.

Jacob Lee Maney, 34, of Ivalee Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for obtaining property by false pretense, possession of stolen firearm. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Catherine Natasha Hoxit, 26, of Bart Cove Rd., was charged with larceny by an employee. No bond was set.

January 10

Robert Ray Hyder, 56, of Olenader Lane, was charged with first degree trespass enter/remain. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.