Arrests for January 19, 2023

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests Jan. 9 – 17. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

January 9

April Dawn Wood, was charged with offenses committed in jurisdiction. Sargent Anthony Hopkins made the arrest.

Joe Otis Norwood II, was charged with offenses committed in jurisdiction.

Jaden Wilt, was charged with violating domestic violence protective order. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Carl David Ferrin, was charged with offenses committed in jurisdiction. Sargent Anthony Hopkins made the arrest.

January 11

Jarret Dane Holland, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Megan Leigha Alford, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Charles Russell Edwards, was charged with failure to appear. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

January 12

Phillip Alexander Taylor, was charged with burglary with intent to commit a felony and theft by taking. Corporal James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Megan Leigh Alford, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Donald McLean Long Jr., was charged with failure to appear. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Julie Marie Wood, was charged with felony larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. Adam L. Crawford made the arrest.

Eusebio Sanchez Joares, was charged with breaking and entering and second degree trespass. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

January 13

Gabrielle Evans, was charged with failure to appear. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Richard Lindsey Rowland, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on government official or employee, assault on a government officer/employee, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer, flee/elude arrest, impede traffic slow speed and failure to surrender license. Matthew D. Long made the arrest.

January 15

Morgan Allen Shirley, was charged with offenses committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

January 16

Valerie Turner, was charged with break or enter a motor vehicle and breaking or entering. Tristan Howard made the arrest.

Whitney Allison Downs, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, trespass and larceny. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

January 17

Eddie Bird, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Corporal James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

January 9

Colton Ryan Burch, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. M.A. Bingham made the arrest.

January 10

Phillip Alexander Taylor, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. M.A. Bingham made the arrest.

January 11

Aaron Ortego, was charged with larceny of property. Cody H. Tiger made the arrest.

January 12

Austin Trent Holbrooks, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, no insurance and expired registration plate. R.S. Dula made the arrest.