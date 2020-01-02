Arrests for January 2, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests Dec. 3 – 30. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

December 17

Carmelita May Pike, 24, of Otto, was charged with failure to appear. A secured bond of $6,000 was set. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

December 19

Brandon J. Parrish, 20, of Franklin, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $5,000 was set. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Juanita Marie Clevland, 44, was charged with failure to appear. A secured bond of $3,000 was set. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Jesse Alexander Adler, 31, was charged with sex offender/ child on premises. A secured bond of $10,000 was set. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Belinda Ann Clark, 46, was charged with financial card theft. A secured bond of $20,000 was set. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

December 20

Teresa Marie Roquemore, 40, was charged with failure to appear for felony harboring an escapee, resist a public officer. A secured bond of $4,000 was set. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Miguel Angel Lopez-Hernandez, 27, was charged with assault on a child under 12. A secured bond of $1,000 was set. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

Amber Lynn Williamson, 33, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny, injury to personal property, larceny, injury to personal property. A secured bond of $7,000 was set. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

December 22

Jason Christian Watson, 41, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female. A secured bond of $3,000 was set. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

December 23

Austin Lee Connally, 33, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond was set. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

December 24

Sandra Leah Ann Clark Turlington, 30, was charged with trespass of real property. An unsecured bond of $500 was set. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

December 27

Jamie Lee Young, 30, was charged with fugitive out of state felony. A secured bond of $3,000 was set. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

December 30

Ashley Marie Vasallo, 20, of Franklin, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, failure to complete community service, notice to revoke unsupervised probation failure to pay $550. A secured bond of $15,000 was set. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

December 17

Tonya Touvoui Lee, 54, of Old Barn Dr., was charged with failure to return rental property. A secured bond of $5,000 was set. Officer Kirkland made the arrest.

December 19

Amber Rae Czerok, 27, of Locust Creek Rd., Sylva, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. No bond was set. Officer Evans made the arrest.

December 21

Amanda Joy Lomas, 35, of Watauga Rd., was charged with harboring a fugitive, resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $2,000 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

December 22

Wesley Wayne Cochran, 45, of Fox Ridge Circle, was charged with criminal summons for failure to work after being paid, obtaining property by false pretense. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

December 25

Maria Eugenia Lozada Gomez, 29, of West Blvd., was charged with simple assault. Officer Beegle made the arrest.

December 28

Donald Ray Van Meter, 38, of Ridgecrest Heights, was charged with assault on a female, simple assault. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

December 3

Jason Leroy Paul, 25, of Long Branch Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, possession of stolen goods/property. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Kristy Marianne Sheldon, 26, of Bryson Knob Rd., Franklin, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired, unsafe lane change. A secured bond of $2,000.

Robert Allen Blocker, 62, of Scary Branch Rd., Bryson Rd., was charged with impeding traffic, resist, obstruct and delay. A secured bond of $150 was set.

Layne Michael Kanash, 23, of Dillsboro Rd., was charged with failure to appear on operate a vehicle with no insurance and fictious or altered tag. A secured bond of $100 was set.

Anthony Travis Arrwood, 33, of Saint James Place, Cullowee, was charged with attempted larceny, injury to personal property, conspire to commit felony larceny, larceny of a motor vehicle, break or enter a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Zachary Martin Bombay, 25, of Blockhouse Rd., was charged with misdemeanor probation violation, civil contempt for child support. A secured bond of $2,800 was set.

Julie Anne Smith, 52, of Holly Forest Lane, Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for possession/displayed/altered/fictitious/revoked driver’s license, driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. A secured bond of $750 was set.

Lacie Dawn Brewer, 40, of Andrews Rd., Almond, was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of heroin. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set.

December 4

Dustin Ray Conrad, 26, of Josiah Dr., Waynesville, was charged with failure to appear for habitual felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of stolen motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Coy Robert Gunter, 28, of Sols Creek Church Rd., Tuchaseegee, was charged with failure to appear on communicating threats and simple assault. A secured bond of $750 bond was set.

Mickael Gerad Murphy, 39, of Turtle Rock Lane, Tuckasegee, was charged with failure to appear for speeding, driving while impaired. A secured bond of $1,200 was set.

Marcus Brandon Cobaugh, 27, of Rockwood Rd., Canton, was charged with failure to dim headlamps, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana. No bond was set.

December 5

Lloyd Joshua Mitchell, 22, of Old Number 4 Rd., Cherokee, was charged with order for arrest for common law robbery. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

December 6

Michael Gene Blankenship, 65, of second degree trespass. A secured bond of $100 was set.

Robert Larry Sawyer, 50, of Lazy Bear Ridge, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, felony larceny. An unsecured bond of $3,000 was set.

Ashley Elizabeth Hooper, 32, of Sylva, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.

December 7

Isaiah Thomas Frady, 25, of Paint Bucket Dr., Whittier, was charged with communicating threats, assault on a female. No bond was set.

Devon Ray Watson, 26, of East Sylva Circle, was charged with second degree trespass, misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Jonathan Lee Edmonds, 34, of American Lane, Raven, Ga., was charged with fugitive warrant/failure to maintain lane, possession of drug related object, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Barbara Heather Luker, 35, of Luker Branch Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with possession of controlled substance in jail, misdemeanor child abuse. A secured bond of $2,200 was set.

Clarissa Anne Smith, 30, of Second St., Franklin, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine. No bond was set.

December 8

William Joseph Conner, 28, of Oak Hill Dr., was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked, domestic violence protective order violation, misdemeanor larceny, assault on a female. A secured bond of $12,000 was set.

December 9

Janette Louise Millett, 44, of Larkspur Lane, Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for driving while licence revoked impaired revocation. A secured bond of $750 was set.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests Dec. 3 – 30. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

December 17

Carmelita May Pike, 24, of Otto, was charged with failure to appear. A secured bond of $6,000 was set. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

December 19

Brandon J. Parrish, 20, of Franklin, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $5,000 was set. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Juanita Marie Clevland, 44, was charged with failure to appear. A secured bond of $3,000 was set. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Jesse Alexander Adler, 31, was charged with sex offender/ child on premises. A secured bond of $10,000 was set. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Belinda Ann Clark, 46, was charged with financial card theft. A secured bond of $20,000 was set. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

December 20

Teresa Marie Roquemore, 40, was charged with failure to appear for felony harboring an escapee, resist a public officer. A secured bond of $4,000 was set. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Miguel Angel Lopez-Hernandez, 27, was charged with assault on a child under 12. A secured bond of $1,000 was set. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

Amber Lynn Williamson, 33, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny, injury to personal property, larceny, injury to personal property. A secured bond of $7,000 was set. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

December 22

Jason Christian Watson, 41, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female. A secured bond of $3,000 was set. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

December 23

Austin Lee Connally, 33, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond was set. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

December 24

Sandra Leah Ann Clark Turlington, 30, was charged with trespass of real property. An unsecured bond of $500 was set. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

December 27

Jamie Lee Young, 30, was charged with fugitive out of state felony. A secured bond of $3,000 was set. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

December 30

Ashley Marie Vasallo, 20, of Franklin, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, failure to complete community service, notice to revoke unsupervised probation failure to pay $550. A secured bond of $15,000 was set. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

December 17

Tonya Touvoui Lee, 54, of Old Barn Dr., was charged with failure to return rental property. A secured bond of $5,000 was set. Officer Kirkland made the arrest.

December 19

Amber Rae Czerok, 27, of Locust Creek Rd., Sylva, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. No bond was set. Officer Evans made the arrest.

December 21

Amanda Joy Lomas, 35, of Watauga Rd., was charged with harboring a fugitive, resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $2,000 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

December 22

Wesley Wayne Cochran, 45, of Fox Ridge Circle, was charged with criminal summons for failure to work after being paid, obtaining property by false pretense. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

December 25

Maria Eugenia Lozada Gomez, 29, of West Blvd., was charged with simple assault. Officer Beegle made the arrest.

December 28

Donald Ray Van Meter, 38, of Ridgecrest Heights, was charged with assault on a female, simple assault. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

December 3

Jason Leroy Paul, 25, of Long Branch Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, possession of stolen goods/property. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Kristy Marianne Sheldon, 26, of Bryson Knob Rd., Franklin, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired, unsafe lane change. A secured bond of $2,000.

Robert Allen Blocker, 62, of Scary Branch Rd., Bryson Rd., was charged with impeding traffic, resist, obstruct and delay. A secured bond of $150 was set.

Layne Michael Kanash, 23, of Dillsboro Rd., was charged with failure to appear on operate a vehicle with no insurance and fictious or altered tag. A secured bond of $100 was set.

Anthony Travis Arrwood, 33, of Saint James Place, Cullowee, was charged with attempted larceny, injury to personal property, conspire to commit felony larceny, larceny of a motor vehicle, break or enter a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Zachary Martin Bombay, 25, of Blockhouse Rd., was charged with misdemeanor probation violation, civil contempt for child support. A secured bond of $2,800 was set.

Julie Anne Smith, 52, of Holly Forest Lane, Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for possession/displayed/altered/fictitious/revoked driver’s license, driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. A secured bond of $750 was set.

Lacie Dawn Brewer, 40, of Andrews Rd., Almond, was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of heroin. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set.

December 4

Dustin Ray Conrad, 26, of Josiah Dr., Waynesville, was charged with failure to appear for habitual felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of stolen motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Coy Robert Gunter, 28, of Sols Creek Church Rd., Tuchaseegee, was charged with failure to appear on communicating threats and simple assault. A secured bond of $750 bond was set.

Mickael Gerad Murphy, 39, of Turtle Rock Lane, Tuckasegee, was charged with failure to appear for speeding, driving while impaired. A secured bond of $1,200 was set.

Marcus Brandon Cobaugh, 27, of Rockwood Rd., Canton, was charged with failure to dim headlamps, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana. No bond was set.

December 5

Lloyd Joshua Mitchell, 22, of Old Number 4 Rd., Cherokee, was charged with order for arrest for common law robbery. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

December 6

Michael Gene Blankenship, 65, of second degree trespass. A secured bond of $100 was set.

Robert Larry Sawyer, 50, of Lazy Bear Ridge, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, felony larceny. An unsecured bond of $3,000 was set.

Ashley Elizabeth Hooper, 32, of Sylva, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.

December 7

Isaiah Thomas Frady, 25, of Paint Bucket Dr., Whittier, was charged with communicating threats, assault on a female. No bond was set.

Devon Ray Watson, 26, of East Sylva Circle, was charged with second degree trespass, misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Jonathan Lee Edmonds, 34, of American Lane, Raven, Ga., was charged with fugitive warrant/failure to maintain lane, possession of drug related object, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Barbara Heather Luker, 35, of Luker Branch Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with possession of controlled substance in jail, misdemeanor child abuse. A secured bond of $2,200 was set.

Clarissa Anne Smith, 30, of Second St., Franklin, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine. No bond was set.

December 8

William Joseph Conner, 28, of Oak Hill Dr., was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked, domestic violence protective order violation, misdemeanor larceny, assault on a female. A secured bond of $12,000 was set.

December 9

Janette Louise Millett, 44, of Larkspur Lane, Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for driving while licence revoked impaired revocation. A secured bond of $750 was set.