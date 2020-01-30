Arrests for January 30, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests January 12 – 26. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.



Macon County Sheriff’s Department

January 22

Jessie Lee Cody Atcheson, 25, of Franklin, was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist/obstruct/delay. A secured bond of $32,500 was set. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

January 23

Amy Morgan Smith, 28, of Franklin, was charged with financial card theft, financial transaction card fraud. A secured bond of $10,000 was set. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Robert Lee Jewell, 33, of Athens, Ga., was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance. A secured bond of $15,000 was set. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Jeffery Scott Johnson, 49, of Franklin, was charged with breaking and entering misdemeanor, injury to real property, obtaining property by false pretense. A secured bond of $12,500 was set. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

January 25

Mimi Raa Ciarrocchi, 28, of Franklin, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $5,000 was set. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

January 26

Peter Eugene Woodall, 58, of Franklin, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $2,500 was set. Parriah W. Young made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

January 12

Brooke Leighann Smith, 23, of Hazel Sanooke Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for obtaining property by false pretenses, possession of stolen goods/property, probation violation, simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Bryn Chicoah Hoyle, 21, of Greasy Branch Rd., Bryson, was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespass. A secured bond of $250 was set.

Kelsey Lane Mason, 26, of Parkway Rd., Brevard, was charged with carrying a concealed gun. No bond was set.

January 13

Albert Juarez, 29, of Wolfetown Rd., Cherokee, was charged with violation of domestic violence protective order. No bond was set.

Sanford Lee Parker, 53, of Wilson Dr., was charged with communicating threats, assault on a female. No bond was set.

Adam Warren-David Evitt, 31, of Windy Gap Rd., Cullowhee, was issued a true bill of indictment for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

Angela Darlene Tinkham, 46, of Academy St., Canton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

Erica Leann Mader, 21, of Peak Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with assault and battery. No bond was set.

January 14

Jamison Lawrence Lassiter, 36, of Sylva, was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespass. A secured bond of $250 was set.

Tammie Taylor Lambert, 50, of Too How Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for operate vehicle with no insurance. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Deborah Kay Williamson, 54, of Small Meadow Dr., was charged with resist a public officer. A secured bond of $150 was set.

January 15

Lori Jane Cantrell, 48, of Bigwitch Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for shoplifting concealment of goods, trespassing, larceny, possession of stolen goods/property. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

January 16

Michael Jerome Drakeford, 38, of Usti Dr., Cherokee, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

William Donald Cline, 28, of Addie Littlejohn Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of stolen goods/property, obtain property by false pretense. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

David Charles Roberts, 39, of Lavender Way, Cullowhee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

January 17

Robert David Burch, 43, of Overdrive Rd., was charged with possession of firearm by felon. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Loretta Moss Watson, 59, of Mossy Ridge, Cullowhee, was issued a true bill of indictment for misdemeanor possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of schedule II controlled substance. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Baron Houston Sutton, 33, of Levi Mathis Rd., Whittier, was charged with possession of stolen property, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering a motor vehicle forcible. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Matthew Zachary Farnsworth, 19, of Glenwood Rd., Maiden, was charged with driving while impaired, driving after consuming under the age of 21. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

Kristopher Alexander Tutt, 24, of Little Rock Circle, was charged with negligent child abuse causing serious physical injury. An unsecured bond of $10,000 was set.

January 18

Christopher Dale Cagle, 40, of Lonesome Hollow Dr., Maggie Valley, was charged with possession of firearm by a felon. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Amber Elaine Ledbetter, 42, of, Pink Dogwood Lane, Waynesville, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz., possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. Unsecured bond of $500 was set.

Kassandra Rene Crowe, 36, of Beck Branch Rd., Whittier, was charged with possession of stolen property, misdemeanor larceny. No bond was set.

January 19

Quinton Earl Barker, 25, of Cozy Cove Rd., was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $750 was set.

Steven Chase Stanley, 27, of Belmont Dr., Franklin, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

Monique Laverne Smith, 28, of Hollyview Circle, Franklin, was charged with real lamp violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin. No bond was set.

January 20

Zavion Fredrick Southerland, 19, of Claiborne Woods Rd., Charlotte, was charged with assault causing physical injury on a detention employee, assault on detention employee causing serious injury. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.

Jubal Ben Stephenson, 48, of Union Hill Rd., Whittier, was charged with assault on a female, communicating threats. No bond was set.

January 21

Raven Marie Nakota Osborne, 19, of Mosaic Lane, was charged with consume alcohol by 19/20 year old. A secured bond of $200 was set.

Aaron Levi Owle, 23, of Almond Rd., was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, felony probation violation. A secured bond of $23,000 was set.

Richard Lee Hefner, 39, of Sylva, was charged with habitual felon, failure to appear on a felony, true bill of indictment for habitual felon, possession of stolen goods/property, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Matthew Paul Leonard, 40, of Sylva, was charged with failure to appear for possession of stolen motor vehicle. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Kevin Michael Swimmer, 27, of Donna Maney Rd., Cherokee, was charged with resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $100 was set.

Christopher Todd Jones, 33, of Cloudy Valley Dr., was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. A secured bond of $11,500 was set.

January 22

Otono Milan Rodriguez, 28, of Grassy Branch Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for operating a vehicle with no insurance, fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag, driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, drive/allow motor vehicle with no registration. A secured bond of $750 was set.

Cassandra Chey Fox, 23, of Luker Branch, Tuckaseegee, was charged with littering not more than 15 lbs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Christian Ryan Sammons, 26, of Toby Bryson Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag, driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, trafficking methamphetamine for transport, trafficking methamphetamine possessing. A secured bond of $100,000 was set.

Anthony Mitchell Hurst, 36, of Boyd Olster, Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, simple possession of a schedule V controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. A secured bond of $500 was set.