Arrests for January 21, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests January 9 – 14. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Franklin Police Department

January 9

Trance Lewis Stoudemire, 31, was charged wtih resisting a publice officer, communicating threaats, drunk and disorderly, assault on a government official. A secured bond of $10,000 was set. Officer Riles made the arrest.

January 11

Richard Lee Davis, 34, was charged with trespass of real property. A secured bond of $500 was set. Officer Cabe made the arrest.

January 12

Joseph Christian Seagnelli, 25, was charged with disorderly conduct. A secured bond of $1,000 was set. Officer Cabe made the arrest.

January 13

Ronnie Lee Queen, 38, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $4,000 was set. Sagent Norman made the arrest.

January 14

Tyler Lee Gilbreath, 31, was charged with probation violation. A secured bond of $10,000 was set. Officer Chastain made the arrest.