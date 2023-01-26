Arrests for January 26, 2023

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department or Franklin Police Department made the following arrests Jan. 17 – 23. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

January 17

Eddie Bird, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Corporal James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Richard Owenby, was charged with failure to appear. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Derek Michael Bryson, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury and possession of methamphetamine. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

January 18

William Stephen Shephard, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer and offenses committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Crystal Louetta Carpenter, was charged with fugitive from out of state for felony, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a place for a controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. William R. Younce made the arrest.

January 19

Jason Gabriel Buchanan, was charged with assault on a female. Tristan Howard made the arrest.

Sarah Anne Rutter, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

January 20

Joseph Matthew Nesbit, was charged with driving while license revoked. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

January 21

Karen Michelle Ashe, was charged with common law uttering, probation violation and resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

January 22

Matthew Cole Goode, was charged with failure to appear. Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

January 23

Jeffery Scott Johnson, was charged with failure to appear. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Tyler Garrett Converse, was charged with attempted larceny and second degree trespass. Jay Wright made the arrest.

Clarence James McCall, was charged with attempted larceny and second degree trespass. Jay Wright made the arrest.

Jeremiah Alex Keener, was issued an indictment. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Kevin Dwight Tallent, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Mimi Raa Ciarrochi, was charged with offenses committed in jurisdiction.

Franklin Police Department

January 17

Creedence McCale Julian, was charged with felony flee to elude, fail to yield blue light siren, careless and reckless driving, driving while license revoked, speeding (67 MPH in 50 MPH zone), possession of drug paraphernalia, drive left of center, fail to maintain lane control and unsafe movement. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

January 19

Catlin Nathaniel Davis, was charged with fugitive extradition from other state. G.D. Hovis made the arrest.

Travis James Gregg, was charged with larceny and failure to appear. E.D. Kirkland made the arrest.

January 21

Kayley Elizabeth Crisp, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. R.S. Dula made the arrest.