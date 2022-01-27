Arrests for January 27, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests January 10 – 23. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

January 10

Lance Edward Hughes, was charged with failure to appear. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

January 11

Rickey Anthony Caldwell, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

January 12

Mark Daniel Castro, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Richard Sevear Green, was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor third degree. Cassie J. Shuler made the arrest.

January 13

Matthew Thomas Lockwood, was issued a governors warrant for fugitive. Costin Jigglau made the arrest.

Tyler Elden Deats, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Trance Lewis Stoudemire, was charged with assault on a female, assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present, assault by strangulation and injury to personal property. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Derald Fredrick Queen, was charged with violate domestic violence protective order violation. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

William Clinton Holt, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

January 14

Luther Victor Stinnett IV, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Steven Cody Ulsh, was charged with child support enforcement. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Lazaro De Jesus Candelario, was charged with driving while impaired. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

January 15

Angel Chavez-Zalaph, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver, maintaining a place for a controlled substance and breaking and entering. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

January 16

Jessie Lee Cody Atcheson, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Jose De Jesus Feria Mendoza, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver, maintaining a place for a controlled substances and breaking and entering. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

January 18

William Zachary Patterson, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Travis Scott Mason, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. Cassie J. Shuler made the arrest.

January 19

Jason Field, was charged with assault on a female. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Luke Ellijah Arvey, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Corporal James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Leticia Cheyenne Rodriguez, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

January 21

Jeanette Irene Lehtinen, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

January. 22

Wesley Preston Crone, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Chandler Reed Stanley, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all other offenses and carrying a concealed gun. Deputy Cody Tiger made the arrest.

Yaling White, was charged with simple assault. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

January 23

Joseph Michael Cyphers, was charged with operation of vehicle with no insurance, driving a vehicle not registered or titled, failure to secure passenger under 16, reckless driving, driving while license revoked/impaired revocation notice and resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Alexis Miles Bragg, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer, no operators license, expired registration card/tag, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Tony Dustin Bateman, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Deputy E. Sands made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

January 13

Michael Adam Crisp, was issued a fugitive warrant for probation violation. Michael Adam Crisp made the arrest.

Caleb Troy William Davis III, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Caleb Troy William Davis III made the arrest.

January 15

Samuel Ray, was issued an order for arrest for driving while intoxicated level 5. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Ladarius Deshun Hawthorne, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, maintaining vehicle for use/sale/keeping of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding 66 MPH in 55 MPH zone and no operators license. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

January 17

Kenneth Khristopher Knight, was issued a warrant for arrest. M.A. Bingham made the arrest.

January 19

Daniel Joshua Koenig, was charged with driving while impaired. J.A. Riles made the arrest.

January 20

Danelle Kay Jimenez, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, issued an order for arrest for possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Charles Samuel Carpenter, was issued a warrant for breaking and entering and issued an order for arrest for larceny of a motor vehicle. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

January 18

Kristi Danielle Brooks, 36, of Sittin Creek Rd., Bryson City, was charged with failure to appear for possession of a schedule II controlled substance and probation violation. A secured bond of $68,000 was set. Josh A. Yopp made the arrest.

Mark Loren Miller, 33, of Queen St., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of a synthetic canabinoid. No bond was set. William M. Hawkins made the arrest.

January 19

Lauren Ashley Cauthan, 21, of Sunset Lane, Moore, S.C., was charged with motor vehicle theft. A secured bond of $10,000 was set. Megan L. Rhinehart made the arrest.

January 20

Steven Douglas Teesateskie, 37, of Sam George Jr. Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked impaired revocation and failure to wear seatbelt. A secured bond of $1,000 was set. William S. Collins made the arrest.

January 21

Craig William Shuler, 49, of. Maple St., Bryson City, was charged with violation of domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set. Tyler B. Bryson made the arrest.

Charles Edward McCoy, 43, was charged with domestic violence protection order violation. No bond was set. Conner L. Wilson made the arrest.

Adam James Cartwright, 46, of Rushing Rapids Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set. Trevor K. Baldwin made the arrest.

John Wesley Hooper, 42, of Keyhole Lane, Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for a misdemeanor and no operators license. A secured bond of $500 was set. William M. Hawkins made the arrest.

Jesus Octavio-Cruz Carballo, 21, of Cashiers, was charged with no operators license. No bond was set. William M. Hawkins made the arrest.

January 22

Jaden Charles Marvin, 21, of Cedarcliffe Circle, Asheville, was charged with violation of court order, sexual battery and intimidating a withness. A $30,000 bond was set. William M. Hawkins made the arrest.

January 23

Gilbert Keith Maclean, 74, of Old St. Augustine Rd., Jacksonville, Fla., was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. William M. Hawkins made the arrest.

Jimi Ray Bivins, 44, of Swiss Lane, Cashiers, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set. Michael T. Smathers made the arrest.

Alvaro Jose Valle-Gonzalez, 40, of Devin Dr., was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set. Michael T. Smathers made the arrest.

Ashley Marie Saladin, 25, of Hawk Trail, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, felony possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, failure to appear for Haywood County for possession of stolen goods/property and misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $10,000 was set. Hunter M. Karup made the arrest.