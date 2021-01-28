Arrests for January 28, 21

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests January 8 – 21. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

January 8

Megan Marie Haynie, was charged with assault and battery. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Jonathon Stutts, was charged with simple assault, assault and battery or participates in simple affray. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Bobby Linwood Robertson, was charged with possession of firearm by a felon. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

January 9

Brandon Meriadoc Reid, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Joshua Lawrence Burr, was charged with drug/narcotic violation, possession of drug paraphernalia. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

January 10

Joshua Lawrence Burr, was charged with communicating threats.

January 11

Crystal Dawn Bates, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Michala Cheyenne Taylor, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Jamie Patrick Oneal, was charged with failure to appear for wildlife violation. No bond was set.

January 12

George Lewis Bell, was issued a true bill of indictment for possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Janis Meredith Kendall, was charged with simple assault. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Michael Anthony Rowland Jr., was issued warrant service. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

January 13

Sandra Gibbs Medina, was charged with being a pubic nuisance. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

Brandon Justice Ewing, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

January 14

Brandon James Parrish, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

January 15

Alora Leigh Bingham, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, trafficking in methamphetamine by transportation, maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

January 9

Trance Lewis Stoudemire, 31, was charged with resisting a public officer, communicating threats, drunk and disorderly, assault on a government official. A secured bond of $10,000 was set. Officer Riles made the arrest.

January 11

Richard Lee Davis, 34, was charged with trespass of real property. A secured bond of $500 was set. Officer Cabe made the arrest.

January 12

Joseph Christian Seagnelli, 25, was charged with disorderly conduct. A secured bond of $1,000 was set. Officer Cabe made the arrest.

January 13

Ronnie Lee Queen, 38, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $4,000 was set. Sargent Norman made the arrest.

January 14

Tyler Lee Gilbreath, 31, was charged with probation violation. A secured bond of $10,000 was set. Officer Chastain made the arrest.

January 19

Kelly William Brasier, 26, was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon. No bond was set. Officer Bingham made the arrest.

January 21

Ronald Edward Swafford, 46, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $2,000 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

Steven Edward Bowman, 34, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia. A secured bond of $500 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

January 12

Brooke Leighann Smith, 24, of Hazel Saunooke Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failing to appear for obtaining property by false pretenses, possession of stolen goods/property, probation violation, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Bryn Chicoah Hoyle, 22, of Greasy Branch Rd., Bryson City, was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespass. A secured bond of $250 was set.

Kelsey Lane Mason, 27, of Parkway Rd., Brevard, was charged with carrying a concealed gun. No bond was set.

January 13

Albert Juarez, 30, of Wolfetown Rd., Cherokee, was charged with violation of domestic violence protective order. No bond was set.

Sanford Lee Parker, 54, of Wilson Dr., was charged with communicating threats, assault on a female. No bond was set.

Adam Warren-David Evitt, 32, of Windy Gap Rd., Cullowhee, was issued a true bill of indictment for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

Angela Darlene Tinkham, 47, of Academy St., Canton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

January 14

Jamison Lawrence Lassiter, 37, of Sylva, was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespass. A secured bond of $250 was set.

Tammie Taylor Lambert, 51, of Too How Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for operating a vehicle with no insurance. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Deborah Kay Williamson, 55, of Small Meadow Dr., was charged with resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $150 was set.

January 15

Lori Jane Cantrell, 49, of Bigwitch Rd., Cherokee was charged with failure to appear for shoplifting concealment of goods, trespassing, larceny, possession of stolen goods/property. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Zavion Frederick Southerland, 20, of Clairborne Woods Rd., Charlotte, was charged with assault causing physical injury to a detention employee, assault on a detention employee causing serious injury. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.

January 16

Michael Jerome Drakeford, 39, of Usti Dr., Cherokee, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

William Donald Cline 29, of Addie Littlejohn Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of stolen goods/property, obtaining property by false pretense. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

David Charles Roberts, 40, of Lavender Way, Cullowhee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

January 17

Robert David Burch, 44, of Overdrive Rd., Franklin, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Loretta Moss Watson, 60, was issued a true bill of indictment for misdemeanor possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Baron Houston Sutton, 34, of Levi Mathis Rd., Whittier, was charged with possession of stolen property, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle forcible. A secured bond of $10,0000 was set.

Matthew Zachary Farnsworth, 20, of Glenwood Rd., Maiden, was charged with driving while impaired, driving after consuming under age of 21. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

Kristopher Alexander Tutt, 25, of Little Rock Circle, was charged with negligent child abuse causing serious physical injury. An unsecured bond of $10,000 was set.

January 18

Christopher Dale Cagle, 41, of Lonesome Hollow Dr., Maggie Valley, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Katrina Lynn Cook, 33, of Casino Trail, Cherokee, was charged with intoxicated and disruptive. A secured bond of $200 was set.

Amber Elaine Ledbetter, 43, of Pink Dogwood Lane, Waynesville, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

Leslie Ann Shipman, 36, of Manor Trace, was charged with possession of stolen property, larceny. A $1,500 bond was set.

Kassandra Rene Crowe, 37, of Beck Branch Rd., Whittier, was charged with possession of stolen property, misdemeanor larceny. No bond was set.

January 19

Quinton Earl Barker, 26, of Cozy Cove Rd., was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $750 was set.

Steven Chase Stanley, 28, of Belmont Dr., Franklin, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

Monique Laverne Smith, 29, of Hollyview Circle, Franklin, was charged. with rear lamp violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin. No bond was set.