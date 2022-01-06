Arrests for January 6, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests Dec. 19 – January 2. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

December 20

Trance Lewis Stoudemire, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury. Sargeant Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

John R. Sanfilippo, was issued warrant service. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Jefffery Paul Hooper, was issued warrant service. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Joseph Matthew Swafford, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Marissa Shook, was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

December 21

Gregory Thomas Bufkin, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny, larceny of firearm and possession of stolen goods. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Patrick Joseph Bayles, was charged with failure to report new address for sex offender. Sargeant Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

Marshal Payne Balding, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Carl Kenneth Floyd, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Mark Daniel Castro, was charged with failure to appear. Sargeant Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

William Lee Swanson, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

December 22

Jeffery Michael Miller, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Gregory Thomas Bufkin, was charged with injury to personal property, breaking and entering, felony larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. Deputy Lydia Bellavance made the arrest.

December 27

Jason Phillip Ellenburg, was charged with assault on a government officer/employee, assault on a female and simple assault. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Nicole Dee Stewart, was charged with failure to appear. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Ralph Norman Peteman, was charged with assault on a female. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

December 28

Casey Ray Murphy, was charged assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Deputy Lydia Bellavance made the arrest.

Derald Frederick Queen, was issued warrant service. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Tyler Elden Deats, was charged with felony probation violation. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Robert Brandon Clark, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Gregory Thomas Bufkin, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and/or entering, possession of stolen goods/property, safecracking, possession of stolen firearm, injury to personal property and larceny of a firearm. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

December 30

Nikelus Orion Hughes, was charged with failure to appear. Corporal Clay A. Sanuders made the arrest.

Robert Brandon Clark, was charged with attempted misdemeanor larceny. Adam L. Crawford made the arrest.

December 31

Jonathan William Talley, was charged with breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools and injury to real property. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Caleb Scott Tallent, was charged with breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, injury to real property, probation violation and failure to appear. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Joshua Edley Gregory, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. Corporal James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

January 1

Anthony Ellison Walker, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and possession of weapon of mass destruction. Deputy Cody Tiger made the arrest.

January 2

Hank Riley Galloway, was charged with child support contempt. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Dustin Bo Rodmaker, was charged with probation violation and possession of methamphetamine. Deputy Lydia Bellavance made the arrest.

Luke Ellijah Arvey, was charged with assault on a female, child abuse misdemeanor and assault on a child under 12. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

December 19

Jeremias Enrique Cerino, 17, was charged with driving while impaired, driving after consuming under 21, fail to report accident, driving on learners permit in violation of restrictions and exceeding safe speed for conditions. A $1,000 bond was set.

December 20

Krystal Marie Downing, 22, was charged with motor vehicle theft. A $10,000 bond was set.

December 21

James Wilson, 26, was charged with possession of stolen firearm. A $1,000 bond was set.

December 22

Dianna Bell Queen, 49, was issued an order for arrest for larceny and driving while license revoked. A $2,250 bond was set.

December 23

Hank Riley Galloway, 30, was charged with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A $3,500 bond was set.

December 28

Travis James Gregg, 44, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance. A $5,000 bond was set.

Ronald Lee Wickham, 51, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods. A bond of $10,000 was set.

December 30

Stephen Ronald Pitts, 32, was issued warrant service. No bond was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

December 20

Trent Allen Bentivogli, 30, of Waynesville, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license not impaired revocation. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Charlie Painter Mills, 47, of Westridge Rd., was charged wit trespass of real property. No bond was set.

December 21

William Manuel Rodriguez, 27, of Arrowhead Lane, Whittier, was charged with resist obstruct and delay and violation of domestic violence protective order. No bond was set.

Daniel Keith Reece, 29, of Sylva, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation and larceny by an employee. No bond was set.

Brock James Kloida, 48, of Marlett Rd., Cullowhee, was issued a Colorado governor’s warrant. No bond was set.

David Thomas Harris, 50, of Basin St., was charged with failure to appear for driving while impaired. No bond was set.

Kelsea Arianna McColley, 24, of New Bridge Parkway, Asheville, was charged with failure to appear on a misdemeanor. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

December 22

Jessica Ann Normand, 42, of Oak Hill Rd., was charged with failure to appear on criminal summons and assault inflicting serious injury. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Katrina Lynn Cook, 34, of Dawn View, Whittier, was charged with injury to personal property. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Amanda Nicole Sherrill, 33, of Snowy Lane, Cherokee, was charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance. No bond was set.

December 23

Ermelinda Montelongo, 63, of AWI Dr., Cherokee, was issued an order of arrest for possession of stolen property, conspire to commit felony larceny and felony larceny. A secured bond of $25,000 was set.

Sara Jane Ferrin, 35, of Franklin, was charged with failure to appear for open container after consuming alcohol and possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz. A secured bond of $400 was set.

December 26

Yader Antonio Aguirre, 36, of Cherokee, was charged with assault by a female, assault by pointing a gun and domestic criminal trespass. No bond was set.

Cynthia Gail Ward Coggins, 45, of Floral Dr., was charged with simple assault. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Timothy Arthur Wallis, 30, of Regel Ave., was charged with breaking and/or entering, larceny after break/enter and harassing a phone call. A secured bond of $4,000 was set.

December 27

Garrett Kelly Nations, 26, of Nations Creek Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

December 28

Angela Watson Torres, 52, of Horixon Hill Dr., Franklin, was charged with breaking and entering. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Hailey Beth Williams, 22, of Firefly Rd., Whittier, was charged with family offenses and nonviolent. No bond was set.