Arrests for January 7, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests Dec. 13 – 31. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

December 13

Jonathan Hurst, was charged with trespass. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

December 14

Richard Austin Dyer-Cook, was charged with failure to appear. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

John Paul McCall, was charged with probation violation, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods, breaking and entering, injury to personal property, larceny. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Daniel Edward William Stanfield, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen goods/property, larceny of a motor vehicle, injury to personal property, probation violation, parole warrant. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Haley Morgan McCall, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

December 15

Jacob Henry Biringer, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

December 16

Michael Kenneth Argo, was charged with fugitive out of state felony, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

December 17

Haley Morgan McCall, was charged with probation violation. Cassie J. Shuler made the arrest.

Avery Allison Bates, was charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

Carlos May-Gomez, was charged with possession of a malt beverage unfortified wine by a 19/20 year old. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Daniel Edward William Stanfield, was charged with failure to appear, carrying a concealed gun. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

December 19

Whitney Clarene Shuler, was issued a warrant for indictment. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Aaron Cherise Parker, was charged with failure to appear for resist/obstruct/delay a public officer. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

December 20

Jacob Ray-Vincent Nicholson, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Smantha Marie White, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Amando Thomas Virata, was charged with failure to appear for possession of heroin. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

December 21

Kathleen Johnson, was charged with misuse of 911 system. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Cory Jason Watts, was issued a warrant for offense committed in jurisdiction. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest

December 22

Jonathan Hurst, was charged with first degree trespass. Timothy B. Carger made the arrest.

Joseph Matthew Swafford, was charged with simple assault, assault and battery or participates in simple affray. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Anthony Vincent Alos, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

Michael Austin Henry, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Calvin Daniel Waldroup, was charged with failure to appear.

December 23

Michael Owen, was charged with assault on a female. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

Lauren Greenwood, was charged with probation violation out of Georgia. James E. Crawford III was set.

December 24

Sara Beth Rowe-Ritter, was charged with simple assault. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Richard Kaleb Bates, was charged with failure to appear for assault on a female, resisting arrest. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

December 26

Jody Ray Allen, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

December 27

Richard Steven Willis, was charged with identity theft, probation violation. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

Alyssa Jean Edwards, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed gun. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

December 31

Donald Kyle Cabe, was charged with driving while impaired. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

December 17

Brandon Michael Hart, 33, was charged with probation violation. A secured bond of $35,000 was set. Officer Bingham made the arrest.

December 18

Cory Jason Watts, 30, was charged with failure to appear. A secured bond of $1,000 was set. Officer Cabe made the arrest.

December 19

Brian Keith McConnell, 44, was charged with larceny, possession of stolen goods. A secured bond of $2,000 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

Paul Mark Belmont, 56, was charged with driving while impaired. A secured bond of $500 was set. Officer Cabe made the arrest.

Tony Dustin Bateman, 30, was charged with simple assault. Officer Evans made the arrest.

December 20

Colton Ryan Butch, 29, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $1,500 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

December 22

Crystal Eve Hayes, 35, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison jail premises, larceny of public record. A secured bond of $5,500 was set. Officer Hovivs made the arrest.

December 26

Jeremiah John Jones, 29, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $7,500 was set. Officer Chastain made the arrest.

December 31

Amber Lynn Williamson, 34, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $4,000 was set. Officer Hovis made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

December 21

Juan Nicolas Ramirez, 28, of West Ridge, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

December 22

Stephen Nathanel Ashe, 31, of Whittier, was charged with larceny from outside a residence. No bond was set.

Jorge Alvarado Guzman, 26, of Siesta Lane, Tuckasegee, was charged with resisting a public officer. An unsecured bond of $100 was set.

Hugo Tomas Lozao Alvarado, 28, of Rhodes Cove, was charged with no operators license, reckless driving to endanger, resisting a public officer. An unsecured bond of $250 was set.

December 23

Kevin Ray Nations, 32, of Mini Lane, Cherokee, was charged with probation violation. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Kyle Warren Broom, 26, of Barlow Ct., Tuckasegee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. No bond was set.

December 24

Ernest Patrick Epps, 62, of Dancing Bear Trail, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

December 25

Dustin James Kirkland, 35, of Wayhuttea Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with assault on another person in the presence of a minor, assault on a female. No bond was set.

Eugene Kelley Langley, 46, of Heady Mountain Rd., Cashiers, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

December 26

Trevon Da’monte Columbus, 22, of Dublin Ct., was charged with communicating threats. No bond was set.

December 27

Elizabeth Hope Wallace, 26, of Birchwood Circle, Clyde, was charged with failure to appear for first degree trespass enter/remain, breaking and entering. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Michael Willard Morgan, 43, of Tilley Creek Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with second degree trespass, breaking and entering. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Sara Jean Hinger, 43, of South Mount St., Salt Lake City, Colo., was charged with felony worthless check. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.