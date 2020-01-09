Arrests for January 9, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests Dec. 31 – January 3. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

December 31

Brock Eugene McGilvery, 23, of Franklin, was charged with failure to pay child support. A $511 bond was set. Mike Langley Sr. made the arrest.

Luther Victory Stinnett IV, 26, of Franklin, was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. An unsecured bond of $3,000 was set. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Shinon Eugene Callenback, 36, of Franklin, was charged with simple assault, assault on a female. A secured bond of $2,500 was set. Joel Lynch made the arrest.

January 2

Nathan James Smith, 30, of Ray Cove Rd., was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. A secured bond of $5,000 was set. Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

Matthew Dakota Shuler, 26, of Franklin, was charged with possession of a concealed firearm, driving while license revoked, operate a motor vehicle with no headlights, failure to appear for hit and run, driving while license revoked unsafe movement. A secured bond of $4,000 was set. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

January 3

Carl Kenneth Floyd, 30, of Franklin, was charged with child support enforcement for contempt. No bond was set. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Jennifer Lynn Maddix, 30, of Franklin, was charged with failure to appear for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $350 was set. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

December 30

Travis Aron Zepeda, 23, of Lyle Knob Rd., was charged with driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $2,000 was set. Officer Riles made the arrest

December 31

Tan Minh Tran, 39, of Mall of Georgia Rd., Buford, Ga., was charged with speeding 73 MPH in 55 MPH zone, carrying concealed weapon, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, maintain vehicle for sale/keeping/use of controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, trafficking heroin by transportation, trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking methamphetamine by possession. A secured bond of $600,000 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

January 1

Sara Elizabeth Simons, 48, of Matlock Creek, was charged with driving under the influence. An unsecured bond of $1,500 was set. Officer Riles made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

December 11

Adam Michael Diaz, 30, of River Bend Rd., was issued child support purge. A $3,307 bond was set.

Adam Warren-David Evitt, 31, of Windy Gap Rd., Cullowhee was charged with civil contempt for child support purge. A $15,801 bond was set.

Garrett Kelly Nations, 23, of Nations Creek Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $250 was set.

David Anthony Fabian, 36, of Rathbone Dr., Bryson City, was charged with failure to appear for resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $7,500 bond was set.

William Coleman Jenkins, 22, of Tripp Jack Rd., Bryson City, was charged with injury to real property. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Isaac Owen Bostic, 23, of Acrewood Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $100 was set.

Zachary James Warman, 28, of Collie Court, Glenville, was charged with possession of stolen goods, obtaining property by false pretenses. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set.

Taylor Faciane Morris, 24, of Hwy 441 North, Whittier, was charged with simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin. No bond was set.

December 12

David Cuevas, 39, of Anvil Rd., was issued a child support purge. A $800 bond was set.

Ut Van Huynh, 76, was charged with trespassing. No bond was set.

Anthony Clifton McCall, 42, of Bee Tree Rd., Glenville, was charged with failure to appear for communicating threats, domestic violence protective order violation. A secured bond of $6,000 was set.

Creedence Isaiah Aust, 18, of Wike Cemetery Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for larceny by an employee. A secured bond of $4,000 was set.

December 13

Damarcus Jeremale Wiggins, 40, of Redland Place, was issued a true bill of indictment for conspire to traffic opium/heroin, trafficking opium/opiate by selling. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Ariel Marie Fisher, 28, of Molasses Dr., was charged with larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering forcible, conspire to break/enter a building. No bond was set.

Krystal Marie Downing, 20, of Hatfield Rd., was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle. No bond was set.

December 14

John Banton Legere, 43, of Brown Ridge Rd., was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $250 was set.

December 16

Woody Kenneth Valentine, 58, of Valor Mountain, Glenville, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Albert Joseph Dillard, 29, of Brush Arbor Lane, Cashiers, was charged with communicating threats, assault on a female. No bond was set.

Donna Gail Jones, 61, of Allman Rd., was charged with animal ordinance violation. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Beth Ann Kimsey, 27, of Rass Justis Rd., Franklin, was issued a true bill of indictment for felony aid and abet, conspire to traffic opium/heroin. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

Nicole Jeanette Gibson, 29, of Long Cove Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with resisting a public officer, flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Cassandra Chey Fox, 23, of Luker Branch, Tuckaseegee, was charged with larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, possession of a stolen goods/property, possession of burglary tools. An unsecured bond of $10,000 was set.

December 17

Buford William Smith, 47, of Beck Branch, Whittier, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Eva Marie Messer, 23, of Allen St., was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, resisting a public officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine. A secured bond of $10,000 bond was set.

Bobby Allen Gibson, 35, of Long Cove Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with white light rear-drive forward, driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, possession of a firearm by felon. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Anthony Travis Arrwood, 33, of Saint James Place, Cullowhee, was charged with break/enter trailer/aircraft, injury to personal property, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering, possession/receive stolen property construction site, larceny from construction site, misdemeanor larceny, obtaining property by false pretenses, possession of stolen goods/property, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering forcible, conspire break/enter building commit felony larceny, possession of stolen goods/property, simple possession schedule III controlled substance, possession of burglary tools. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

Pascual Cuatylayol Tochihuttl, 45, of Glenville School Rd., Cashiers, was issued a true bill of indictment for possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl. A secured bond of $7,500 was set.

December 18

Eric Lee Vaughan, 29, of Sylva, was charged with domestic criminal trespass. No bond was set.

December 19

Dustin Shane Gilman, 39, of Audubon Trail, Cashiers, was issued warrant service for other jurisdiction. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Jaqueline Beatrice Moore, 31, of River Rd., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear on possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Albert Joseph Dillard, 29, of Brush Arbor Lane, Cashiers, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, possession of stolen property from construction site. An unsecured bond of $5,000 was set.

Thomas Logan Shuler, 22, of Airdale Rd., was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony larceny, second degree trespass. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.

December 20

Michael Edward Marlow, 38, of Borders Rd., Shelby, was charged with failure to appear/shoplifting concealment of goods, reckless driving with wanton disregard, driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $500 was set.