Arrests for July 1, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests June 14 – 28. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

June 22

Branden Henry-Thomas Meadows, was charged with communicating threats. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Juanita Marie Cleveland, was charged with second degree trespass. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

June 23

Zachary Fosdick Woodworth, was charged with assault on a female, communicating threats. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Michael David Wright, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on the Greenway, carrying a concealed gun. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

June 24

James Alivin Gibson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Silvana Lisa Bettencourt, was charged with malicious conduct by a prisoner, simple assault, communicating threats, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. Joel Lynch made the arrest.

Bruce Zachary McDonald, was charged with flee/elude arrest, communicating threats. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

June 25

Jonathan David Hunter, was charged with being a public nuisance. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

June 26

Jaric Thomas Keener, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

June 28

Austin Lee Connally, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

June 19

Griffin Chandler Sanders, 20, was charged with failure to appear. No bond was set.

Nery Fabian Chevez-Lopez, 23, was charged with driving under the influence. A $1,000 bond was set.

June 20

William Vaughn Stevens, 37, was charged with possession of heroin, Possession of drug paraphernalia. A $2,500 bond was set.

June 21

Davin Lane Eldridge, 34, was charged with defrauding an innkeeper, possession of stolen property. A $10,000 bond was set.

June 23

Philip Laurence Buchanan, 58, was charged with all other offenses. A $200,000 bond was set.

June 24

Tony Dustin Bateman, 31, was charged with shoplifting. No bond was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

June 14

Steven Cody Moore, 29, of Fisher Creek Rd., was charged with possession of stolen goods, out of county warrants. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Brandi Nicole Moore, 27, of Floral Dr., was charged with possession of stolen goods, aid and abet larceny. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

William Franklin Johnson, 47, of Mutts Place, was issued a warrant for arrest for communicating threats. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Brandon Chase Huneault, 23, of Helm Dr., Cullowhee, was charged with assault by pointing a gun. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

June 15

Jaicelyn Dalyla Shanelle Beck, 21, of Betty Brady Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for fishing without a license fish trout closed season, possession of a controlled substance in jail, possession with intent to manufacture/deliver heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled drug in jail with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule II, trafficking heroin. No bond was set.

Tyler Andrew Sutton, 28, of Thornhill Dr., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, resist a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, driving with license revoked, misdemeanor child abuse, flee/elude with a motor vehicle. No bond was set.

Megan Dawn Wilnoty, 27, of Mary Jackson Rd., Cherokee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Christian Nicole Franks, 24, of Bulldog Holler, was charged with failure to appear for breaking and entering. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Alyxzandrya Kaylinn Bell, 26, of Bell St., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

June 16

Jacob Earl Woody, 20, of Royal Fern Dr., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Brayden James Stimers, 18, of Mount Eire Dr., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Isaiah Thomas Frady, 27, of Dillard Orr Rd., Robbinsville, was charged with failure to maintain lane control driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, driving while impaired. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Colby Taylor Price, 29, of Big Witch Rd., Cherokee, was issued a warrant for second degree trespass. Unsecured bond of $100 was set.

June 17

Savanna Morgan Sistare, 26, of Lee Bumgarner Rd., was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

June 18

Marlene Cecille Osorio, 31, of Honor Court, Glenville, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Ronnie Steven Swisher, 24, of Tuckasegee, was charged with failure to appear for injury to real property, conspire to commit felony larceny, break or enter a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

June 19

Dustin Lyle Jones, 39, of Redwing Vista, Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a felon. A secured bond of $10,000 bond was set.

Amber Nicole Franks, 24, of Manor Trace, was charged with give fortified wine/liquor/mix beverage to someone under 21. A secured bond of $500 was set.

June 20

Travis Wayne Fisher, 35, of Norman Dr., was charged with domestic criminal trespass, communicating threats. No bond was set.

June 21

Michelle Lee Ann Bryson, 29, of Tigerlily Court, Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespass. A secured bond of $100 was set.

Sonia Irene Hooper, 51, of Thornhill Dr., was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $750 was set.

June 22

Gary Lawrence Grantham, 52, of University Heights Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for simple assault, failure to appear for communicating threats. A secured bond of $1,250 was set.

Thomas Michael Detolve, 54, of Crane Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with failure to appear for breaking and entering, failure to appear for conspire to commit felony larceny, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, first degree trespass. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Lori Jane Cantrell, 49, of Wren Lane, Dover, Tenn., was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespass. A secured bond of $250 was set.

June 23

Trudy Louise Taylor, 27, of Toolnia Branch, Cherokee, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Lanil Roberto, 20, of First Rate Dr., Cashiers, was charged with larceny after break/enter, breaking and/or entering. A secured bond of $4,000 was set.

June 24

Cody Shay Brady, 42, of Betty Brady Rd., Cherokee, was charged with felony shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

June 25

Lamarcus Deshaun Miller, 35, of Fisher Branch, Cherokee, was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance. No bond was set.

June 27

David Charles Roberts, 41, of Jim Sellers Rd., was issued an order for arrest for child support purge. A $1,000 bond was set.

Gualberto Cantu, 41, of Old Cullowhee Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with injury to personal property, communicating threats. A secured bond of $500 was set.