Arrests for July 15, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests June 28 – July 11. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

July 7

Paul Steven Bradley, was charged with child support contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Carl Kenneth Floyd, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction.

July 8

Micala Cheyenne Taylor, was issued warrant service. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Timothy Allen Dyer, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Jay Wright made the arrest.

April Renee Burd, was issued warrant service. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Heath Allen Leggett, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

June 28

Ubaldo Estrada Camacoho, 36, of Jurasic Dr., Cashiers, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

Baron Houston Sutton, 35, of Levi Mathis Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for obtaining property by false pretense. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

June 29

Callie Louise-Elizabeth Jones, 27, of Hensley Cemetery Rd., Whittier, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay and simple assault. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Dennis Lewis Bumgarner, 42, of Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. A secured bond of $250 was set.

Christopher Ian Cotterman, 37, of Sylva, was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle-forcible and kidnapping/abduction. A secured bond of $25,000 was set.

Frank Randyll Hilton, 54, of Lakewood, Wa., was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle. No bond was set.

June 30

Jeffery Allen Best, 32, of Jasime Lane, was charged with failure to drive/allow a motor vehicle with no registration, fictitious/altered title/registration/card/tag, operate vehicle with no insurance, driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, assault on a female, assault inflicting serious injury, second degree trespass, misdemeanor probation violation for out of county, domestic violation protective order violation, felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $97,000 was set.

Virginia Laura Backer, 49, Leann Dr., Athens, Ga., was charged with indictment for trafficking opium, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and trafficking methamphetamine. A secured bond of $200,000 was set.

Dylan Samuel Hoyle, 26, of Begonia Lane, was charged with felony larceny. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

July 2

Natalie Blake Fisher, 27, of Gardenia Lane, Was charged with injury to personal property. No bond was set.

Justin Cody McCall, 31, of Pine Creek Rd., Glenville, was charged with all other offenses and misuse of 911 system. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Allyson Denise Lambert, 38, of Elise Rattler Rd., Cherokee, was issued a true bill of indictment for felony larceny. An unsecured bond of $10,000 was set.

July 3

Quenten Carrie Riggs, 25, of Pyramid Place, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. A secured bond of $25,000 was set.

Aidan Mcnamara Balken, 27, of Blue Sky Lane, Hendersonville, was charged with failure to appear for carrying a concealed gun. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

July 4

Travis Wayne Fisher, 35, of Norman Dr., was charged with assault on a female communicating threats. No bond was set.

July 6

Ollie Ray Nichols, of Lucy Long Rd., Whittier, was issued a fugitive warrant. A secured bond of $100,000 was set.

Lacy Alexis Normand, 25, of Oak Hill Rd., was charged with failure to appear for driving while intoxicated, driving while license revoked and speeding. A secured bond of $4,000 was set.

Leslie Lee Taylor, 24, of Cherokee, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and failure to appear. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

July 7

Michelle Lee Ann Bryson, 29, of Tigerlily Court, Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespass. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Danny Ray Sheppard, 31, of Ela Rd., Bryson City, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired revocation.

July 8

Shawn Aaron Bradley, 38, of Dills Branch Rd., was charged with stalking. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Kristi Danielle Brooks, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia. An unsecured bond of $7,500 was set.

Kelly Jean Robinson, 45, of Touchstone Way, was charged with maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, sell methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, sell and deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling place for a controlled substance. A secured bond of $100,000 was set.

July 9

Joshua Moore Duls, 38, of Aspen Dr., was charged with communicating threats. No bond was set.

Charles Michael Nash, 32, of Union Hill Rd., Whittier, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Sarah Elizabeth Riddell, 31, of Pinhook Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with larceny. No bond was set.

Loretta Lynn Rosario, 51, of Canada Rd., Tuckaseegee, was charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

July 10

Amber Nicole Simon, 27, of Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for injury to personal property, resisting a public officer, misdemeanor larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and second degree trespass. A secured bond of $210,500 was set.

July 11

Brandon Heath Evans, 41, of Cullowhee Mountain Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for no liability insurance, fictitious/altered/title/registered card/tag and drive/allow motor vehicle with no registration. A secured bond of $500 was set. v