Arrests for July 2, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests June 15 – 27. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County – Sheriff’s Department

June 22

Casey Lee Evans, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, injury to personal property. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Anthony Vincent Alos, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, breaking and entering to terrorize or injury, second degree trespass, assault on a female, domestic criminal trespass. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

June 23

William Keller, was charged with assault inflicting serious injuries, assault on a female, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Matthew W. Bowman made the arrest.

Brian David Dills, was charged with assault on a government officer/employee. Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

Stephen Anthony Higbee, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking/enter, possession of stolen goods/property, obtaining property, obtaining property by false pretenses. Matthew W. Bowman made the arrest.

Deborah Crisp, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

June 24

David W. Heller, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation, driving while license revoked impaired revocation, probation violation. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Luis Roberto Rubio, was charged with failure to appear. Joel Lynch made the arrest.

Matthew Ryan McClain, was charged with failure to appear. James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Charlene Welch, was charged with assault on another person in the presence of a minor. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

June 25

Axel Anguiano-Magana, was charged with weapons of mass destruction, carrying a concealed gun, no operators license. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Jimmy Rogers, was charged with possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

Bryan Andrew Dunn, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, sell/deliver heroin, maintaining a place for controlled substances. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

June 26

Cindy Ann Calangan, was charged with probation violation. Anthony Zari made the arrest.

Jason Brett Stone, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

June 27

John Michael Howard Jr., was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

Henry Rodriguez, was charged with assault on a female, assault on another in presence of a minor. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Brittney Rodriguez, was charged with simple assault, assault and battery, assault in the presence of a minor, communicating threats. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Silvana Lisa Bettencourt, was charged with simple assault, communicating threats. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Gregory Stephen Waldroop, was charged with assault on a female. Michael R. Hollifield made the arrest.

Jonathan Wade Hurst, was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

June 15

Matthew Thomas Lockwood, 42, of Franklin, was charged with damage of property. A $1,500 was set.

June 16

Gabriel Mendoza Dominguez, 32, of Bateman Park Rd., Otto, was charged with driving under the influence. No bond was set.

Christina Phillips, 29, of Shiver Phillips Dr., was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving the wrong way, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine. A $3,500 was set.

June 17

Brandon Lee Austin, 22, of Locust Creek Rd., was charged with driving under the influence. A $1,500 bond was set.

June 21

Brandi Nicole Moore, 26, of Fisher Creek, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin. A $1,400 bond was set.