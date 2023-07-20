Arrests for July 20, 2023

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests July 3 – 14. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Franklin Police Department

July 11

Robert Ryan Oteri, 34, was charged with resisting a public officer. M.A. Bingham made the arrest.

July 14

Krystn Lyn Zinkand, 30, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay. E.D. Kirkland made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

July 3

Cody Wesley Loyd, 31, was charged with breaking and entering. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Thomas Frank Anderson, 33, was charged with resisting a public officer, shoplifting and shoplifting more than $2,000. A secured bond of $21,000 was set.

Shira Lynn Littlejohn, 33, was charged with failure to appear for break or enter a motor vehicle, felony conspiracy, larceny of a motor vehicle, cut/injury to property to obtain nonferrous metal, chop shop activity, injury to personal property, obtain property by false pretense and larceny after break/enter. A secured bond of $40,000 was set.

Earland Rebel McKay, 44, was charged with manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

July 4

Bobby Joe Connor, 54, was charged with fail to register sex offender. A secured bond of $150 was set.

Joshua Gage Davis, 26, was charged with child support purge, possession of stolen goods/property, misdemeanor larceny, obtain property by false pretense, uttering a forged instrument and forgery of an instrument. No bond was set.

William Miles Matter, 31, was charged with failure to appear. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Jaydon David Parris, 21, was charged with indecent liberties with a child, statutory rape of a child less than or equal to 15 and statutory sex offense with a child less than or equal to 15. A secured bond of $950,000 was set.

July 5

James Robert Logan, 37, was charged with habitual felon. No bond was set.

Casey Leanna Mark, 36, was charged with damage to real property, possession of stolen goods, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering, drug equipment violations, second degree trespass, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, possession of methamphetamine, larceny after break/enter, breaking and/or entering and possession of stolen goods. A secured bond of $30,000 was set.

Kelly Elizabeth Wise-Mason, 46, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond was set.

Claude Gregroy Coggins, 60, was charged with driving under the influence. No bond was set.

July 6

Robert Joseph Beasley, 33, was charged with failure to appear for breaking and/or entering, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin. A secured bond of $45,000 was set.

Michael Sean Lewis, 55, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, deliver methamphetamine, sell methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine by delivering, trafficking in methamphetamine by selling and habitual felon. A secured bond of $250,000 was set.

Torri lynn Stillwell, 51, was charged with larceny, harboring a fugitive, reconnect utility second offense, possession of stolen property maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substances. A secured bond of $10,0000 was set.

Gene Allen Leopard, 64, was charged with communicating threats. A secured bond of $25,000 was set.

Lacy Alexis Normand, 27, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Michael Sean Lewis, 55, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $25,000 was set.

July 7

Kelly Elizabeth Wise-Mason, 46, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on jail premises, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond was set.

Vernon Tracy Henson, 60, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

Diquan Dunlap, 29, was charged with second degree trespass and communicating threats. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

James Tanner Barron, 26, was charged with fugitive warrant. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

July 8

Avery Snow Gunter, 19, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

Cody Solis Reynosa, 22, was charged with damage to real property and breaking and entering forcible. No bond was set.

Karen Grace Dussault, 38, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and larceny. No bond was set.

Zachary Storm Grant, 26, was charged with child abuse, assault on a female and communicating threats. No bond was set.

July 9

William Fred Killilay, 49, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. A secured bond of $60,000 was set.

Lewis Ray Shalako Cochran, 29, was charged with communicating threats. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.