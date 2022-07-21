Arrests for July 21, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests July 2 – 15. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

July 8

Wesley Preston Crone, was charged with fugitive from out of state. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

July 10

Joseph Matthew Swafford, was charged with probation violation. Sargent Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

July 11

Jeffery Scott McAlpine, was charged with assault on a female, assault and battery and communicating threats. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Alicia Ann Price, was charged with larceny by a employee, embezzlement and obtaining property by false pretenses. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

William Jason Cochran, was charged with failure to appear. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Harold Andrew Williamson, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, assault on a female, possession of methamphetamine, injury to personal property, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, breaking and entering, driving while license revoked, failure to report accident and fictitious/concealed/revoked registration card/tag. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

James Cowart Jr., was charged with failure to appear and communicating threats. Joel Lynch made the arrest.

July 12

Edgar Ernesto Molina, was charged with trespass of real property, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer, burglary/breaking and entering and assault causing physical injury to law/probation officer. Sargent Anthony Hopkins made the arrest.

Samuel Ray, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Travis Jerome Stafflebach, was charged with flee/elude arrest. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

July 13

Dennis Charles Martino, was charged with breaking and entering and trespass. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

July 14

Travis Jerome Stafflebach, was charged with injury to personal property, larceny, possession of stolen goods/property. Sargent Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

Angel Chavez-Zalapa, was charged with failure to appear. Sargent Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

Kayla Nicole Woods, was charged with failure to appear. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Laura Margit Hartmann, was charged with possession of cocaine, conspire to sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance and possession of a schedule I controlled substance. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

July 15

Jason Robert Mock, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Matthew T. Breedlove made the arrest.

Davin Lane Eldridge, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

July 2

Griffin Rene Griffin, was charged with driving while impaired. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

July 3

Stephen Terrence Gibson, was charged with assault on a female. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Michael Shane Bates, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. A.R. Holland made the arrest.

July 7

Benton David Wilding, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance. R.S. Dula made the arrest.