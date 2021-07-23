Arrests for July 22, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests July 8 – 17. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

July 10

Jessica Myraah McCoy, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

July 11

Jose Luis Patino Alvarez, was charged with domestic criminal trespass. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Arthur Jackson Jr., was charged with assault on a government officer/employee, communicating threats. James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

July 12

Arthur Jackson Jr., was charged with felony probation violation. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Travis Jerome Staffelbach, was charged with identity theft, obtain property by false pretense.

Michael Adam Crisp, was charged with simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

Garry Lee Franks, was charged with assault on a person with a disability, resist, obstruct and delay law enforcement officer.

July 13

Peter Eugene Woodall, was charged with failure to appear. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

July 14

Robert Stanley Reed, was charged with discharging a weapon on occupied property. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

July 15

Brittany Mae Roeder, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz., possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Richard Dewight Collins, was charged with child support contempt, misdemeanor probation violation. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Paul Maynard, was charged with felony probation violation, violate domestic violence protective order. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Nikelus Orion Lee Hughes, was charged with disorderly conduct, resist, obstruct and delay law enforcement officer. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Sandra Abigail Hall, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods/property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Gerald Lewis Hanson, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods/property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

July 16

April Renee Burd, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, identity theft. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Jessica Jeannie Pinette, was charged with simple assault. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

July 17

Blake Justin Roskam, was charged with assault on a female, communicating threats, resisting a public officer. Jay Wright made the arrest.

Anthony Shamal Bryson, was charged with failure to appear. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

Christopher Bryan Lococo, was charged with failure to appear. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Trey Bryant, was charged with larceny, larceny of a firearm, possession of stolen goods/property. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

July 10

Fransisco Javier Garcia-Riuz, 24, was charged with driving while intoxicated, open container after consuming alcohol, driving without being licensed as a driver by the DMV of North Carolina, stop sign violation. A $800 bond was set.

July 13

Amy Michelle McCall, 37, was issued an order for arrest for failure to appear. A $12,000 was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

July 8

Kelly Jean Robinson, 45, of Touchstone Way, was charged with maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, sell methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, sell and deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling place for a controlled substance. A secured bond of $100,000 was set.

July 9

Joshua Moore Duls, 38, of Aspen Dr., was charged with communicating threats. No bond was set.

Charles Michael Nash, 32, of Union Hill Rd., Whittier, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Sarah Elizabeth Riddell, 31, of Pinhook Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with larceny. No bond was set.

Loretta Lynn Rosario, 51, of Canada Rd., Tuckaseegee, was charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

July 10

Amber Nicole Simon, 27, of Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for injury to personal property, resisting a public officer, misdemeanor larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and second degree trespass. A secured bond of $210,500 was set.

July 11

Brandon Heath Evans, 41, of Cullowhee Mountain Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for no liability insurance, fictitious/altered/title/registered card/tag and drive/allow motor vehicle with no registration. A secured bond of $500 was set.