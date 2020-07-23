Arrests for July 23, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests July 13 – 19. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Franklin Police Department

July 14

Sherri Ellen Johnson, 55, was charged with a felony. A $5,000 was set. Officer Evans made the arrest.

Jamara Michael Bennett, 36, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon. A secured bond of $8,000 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

July 17

Doralyn Marie Massung, 22, was charged with failure to reduce speed, driving under the influence. Officer Riles made the arrest.

July 18

William Pell Hodges, 32, was charged with second degree trespass, resist/delay/obstruct, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. Officer Dula made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

July 13

Felecia McCall Hinshaw, 49, of Hickory Creek Rd., Knoxville, Tenn., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

David Christain Griffith, 41, of Blind Side Lane, Cashiers, was charged with rear lamp violation, no operators license, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance. No bond was set.

July 14

Dennis Chuck Camp, 54, of Mutts Place, was charged with violation of a court order. A secured bond of $250 was set.

David Fredrick Greene, 55, of Webster Rd., was charged with breaking and entering forcible. An unsecured bond was set.

John Banton Legere, 44, of Brown Ridge Rd., was charged with felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny, obtain property by false pretense, possession of stolen goods/property. An unsecured bond of $1,250 was set.

Larry Jake Dills, 42, of Northside Dr., Franklin, was charged with malicious conduct by a prisoner. No bond was set.

Brandi Nicole Moore, 26, of Fisher Creek Rd., was charged with possession of stolen goods/property. No bond was set.

July 15

Robert Justin Steele, 33, of East Hall Heights, was charged with parole violation. No bond was set.

Sandra L. Rhinehart, 45, of Sugar Fork Rd., was charged with misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Michael Rhinehart, 48, of Sugarfork Rd., was charged with misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods. A secured bond of $500 was set.

July 16

Bryn Chicoah Hoyle, 21, of Pincushion Lane, Cullowhee, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, felony possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana 1/2 to 1 1/2 oz, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

July 17

Jessica Normand, 40, of Oak Hill Rd., was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. No bond was set.

James Algar Dean Taylor, 30, of Bradley Loop Rd., Cherokee, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Michelle Renee Roberts, of Redwing Vista, Whittier, was charged with possession of counterfeit currency, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a dwelling, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

Justin Reeves Lambert, 38, of Oak Hill Dr., was charged with reckless driving, flee to elude. No bond was set.

Xzvierre Nathel Sherman, 30, of Creektop Court, Greenville, was charged with driving while impaired. No bond was set.

July 18

Trevor Dean Watson, 30, of Tuckasegee, was charged with assault on a female, communicating threats. No bond was set.

John Kelly Crisco, 23, of Grove Rd., was charged with injury to real property, communicating threats. An unsecured bond of $250 was set.

Natasha Belle Kirkland, 32, of Breedlove Rd., Bryson City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin. No bond was set.

Gabriel David Sincox, 36, of Mount Noble Rd., Cherokee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin. No bond was set.

July 19

James Everett Dunn, 30, of Touchstone Way, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

Jessica Ashley York, 24, of Switchback Ridge, Cullowhee, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Ryan Warren Muster, 26, of Dark Ridge Rd., was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony probation violation. No bond was set.

Sarah Jane Smathers, 26, of Dark Ridge Rd., was charged with felony probation violation. A secured bond of $80,000 was set.

Emma Marie Evitt-Harris, 26, of Calandar Court, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

Travis Andrew Mason, 27, of Fairview Rd., was charged with rear lamp violation, driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, possession of stolen property. No bond was set.