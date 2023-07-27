Arrests for July 27, 2023

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests July 10 – 24. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

July 10

Nathan Roy White, 37, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property, obtaining property by false pretenses and possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthew D. Long made the arrest.

Norman Rozelle Walkingstick, 42, was charged with failure to appear. Sergeant Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

William Michael Justice, 43, was charged with assault on a female. Robert Young made the arrest.

July 12

Tristan Justice Davis, 26, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. William R. Younce made the arrest.

Chelsea Briana Heaton, 32, was charged with offense committed in jurisdiction.

William Dewey Gunnin, 42, was charged with assault on a female. Robert Young made the arrest.

Keela Gregg Bush, 47, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Henry Stacey Phillips, 52, was charged with probation violation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of stolen goods/property, obtaining property by false pretenses, possession of methamphetamine, breaking and entering and larceny. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

July 13

Richard Anthony Floyd, 50, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. William R. Younce mede the arrest.

Christopher Brett Cowart, 33, was charged with assault on a female. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

July 15

Hunter Blaine Gihaus, 30, was charged with assault on a female. Sergeant Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Tyler Garrett Converse, 30, was charged with offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

July 16

Alexis Joy Taro, 24, was charged with flee/elude arrest, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer, speeding and driving left of center. Hunter K. Jamison made the arrest.

Erin Lynn Eastbum, 41, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Caleb G. McConnell made the arrest.

July 17

Darald Frederick Queen, 43, was charged with violation of a civil domestic violence order. Sergeant Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

July 18

Ian Alexander Neal, 35, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, breaking and entering a motor vehicle and driving while license revoked. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Thomas Howard Giesy, 66, was charged with indictment. Matthew D. Long made the arrest.

July 19

Caleb Vincent Hunter, 33, was charged with offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

July 20

Daniel Edward William Stanfield, 29, was charged with failure to appear. Hunter K Jamison made the arrest.

July 21

Amy Leopard Crawford, 38, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and possession of drug paraphernalia. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Daniel Standfield, 29, was charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, injury to personal property, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Eric Duvall made the arrest.

John Delmar Tallent, 43, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance. Eric Duvall made the arrest.

Levy Malcolm Barry, 41, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Daniel Edward William Stanfield, 29, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and altering serial numbers. Sergeant Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

Harlie Ronay Smith, 21, was charged with simple assault. Sergeant Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

July 22

David Saguilan Mendoza, 26, was charged with driving while impaired. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Gregory Thomas Bufkin, 44, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Eric Duvall made the arrest.

July 24

Arthur Scott Potts, 34, was charged with assault on a female and interfere with emergency communication. Deputy Jacob P. Ledford made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

July 17

Gregory Dylan Odonahue, 31, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Justin A. Riles made the arrest.

July 18

Edwin Michael Fusco, 46, was charged with driving while license revoked. Kaitlyn L. Harper made the arrest.

Mario Armando Lopez, 41, was charged with felony assault by strangulation, simple assault and resist/obstruct/delay. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Eduardo L. Contreras, 33, was charged with felony assault by strangulation, simple assault, resist/obstruct/delay and driving while impaired. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

July 19

Joy Henley Ogle Hardin, 48, was charged with driving while impaired. Jonathan M. Lauffer made the arrest.

July 23

Jose Luis Gonzalez Muniz, 50, was charged with felony larceny and possession of marijuana. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

July 10

Kaitlyn Marie Moore, 20, of Franklin, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, drug equipment violations and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Alvin Junior Wilson, 34, was charged with second degree trespass. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Thomas Watson Ward, 37, of Bryson City, was charged with all other offenses. A secured bond of $250 was set.

July 11

Anthony Keith Welch, 38, of Cherokee, was charged with injury to personal property, conspire to commit felony larceny, possession of stolen goods/property, felony larceny, break and enter a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

July 12

Lucas Levi Smith, 24, of Asheville, was charged with possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule I controlled substance. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Fredrick Earl Stillwell, 55, of Sylva, was charged with driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

July 13

Edwin Antonio Romero, 43, of Sylva, was charged with possession/sell/buy gun altered serial number, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

William Lon Wiggins, 21, of Sylva, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

July 14

Jair Antonio Sanchez, 20, of Cullowhee, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

Marlene Cecile Osorio, 34, of Glenville, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering forcible, failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia and drug equipment violation. A secured bond of $16,000 was set.

Matthew Paul Leonard, 43, of Cullowhee, was charged with driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. No bond was set.

Taylor Michelle Thomas, 27, of Cullowhee, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Jeremy David Larkin, 50, of Glenville, was charged with fugitive warrant for possession of weapon/violent crime and narcotic violation. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

Jimmy Dale Campbell, 34, of Cullowhee, was charged with grand larceny, petty larceny and shoplifting. A secured bond of $!0,000 was set.

July 15

Anthony Brian Feagin, 52, of Summmerville, S.C., was charged with resisting a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz and injury to real property. No bond was set.

July 16

Faustino Hernandez, 35, of Dillsboro, was charged with violation of court order. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Nesta Decater Bradley, 26, of Cherokee, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond was set.

Walden Jesse Kimbrough, 48, of Candler, was charged with driving while impaired. No bond was set.

Destin Wayne Waldroop, 38, of Franklin, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.