Arrests for July 28, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests July 11 – 24. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

July 18

Austin Shane McNutt, was charged with possession of firearm by convicted felon, alter/remove/destroy/deface/firearm/gun/serial number, carrying a concealed gun, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and fugitive from out of state. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

July 19

Seth Odell Williamson, was charged with assault and battery. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Amber Lynn Williamson, was issued a true bill of indictment and probation violation. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Christopher Allen Lauffer, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

July 20

Dianna Pauline Queen, was charged with failure to appear. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

July 22

Joseph William-Ferro Grier, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Amanda Jo Dixon, was charged with failure to appear. Lieutenant Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

July 14

Kevin Allen Johnston, was charged with assault on a female, injury to personal property and interfere with emergency communication. M.S. Bingham made the arrest.

July 16

Kyle Benjamin Cabe, was charged with defrauding an innkeeper. E.D. Kirkland made the arrest.

Krystal Marie Downing, was charged with defrauding an innkeeper. E.D. Kirkland made the arrest.

Bryan Scott Garringer, was charged with motor vehicle theft and possessing a stolen vehicle. E.D. Kirkland made the arrest.

Jamie Patrick Oneal, was charged with driving while license revoked. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

July 17

Ronald Anthony Moss, was issued an order for arrest for failure to report accident. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

July 20

Aljandro Reyes-Cruz, was charged with all other offenses. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

July 21

John C. Debrowsky, was charged with financial card theft, obtain property by false pretense, identity theft and larceny. J.A. Riles made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

July 11

Sarah Chantelle Bailey, 47, of Cave Springs Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with domestic criminal trespass. No bond was set.

David Christian Griffith, 43, of Blind Side Lane, Cashiers, was charged with a true bill of indictment/carrying a concealed weapon. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

July 12

Sara Jane Ferrin, 36, of Cashiers, was charged with violation of domestic violence protective order, failure to appear on a misdemeanor, simple assault, possession of an open container after consuming and possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz. No bond was set.

Kasia Jade Bird, 22, of Stillwell Branch Rd., Cherokee, was charged with violation of a court order. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

July 13

Jennifer Renea Morgan, 21, of Walnut Run, Bryson City, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $500 was set.

July 14

Samuel Jacob Crisp, 26, of Mariah Dr., was charged with communicating threats and assault on a female. No bond was set.

Richard Vance Jones, 64, of Sleepy Hollow Dr., Whittier, was charged with driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $500 was set.

July 15

Franklin George Hill, 51, of Markham Rd., Charleston, S.C., was charged with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Kerry Hawk Otter, 36, of Teleski Dr., Cherokee, was charged with probation and possession of controlled substances on jail premises. A secured bond of $25,000 was set.

July 16

Brent Adam Brooks, 33, of Roads Cove Rd., was charged with misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Christopher Ian Cotterman, 38, of Adams Creek Rd., Cherokee, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

James Phillip Howell, 64, of Arnold Hill, was charged with a true bill of indictment/possession of drug paraphernalia, indictment/felony conspiracy and indictment/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance. A secured bond of $250,000 was set.

Michael Dustin Brooks, 37, of Camden Place, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Joe Edward Messer, 56, of Beck Branch, Whittier, was charged with driving while impaired. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

July 17

Kayla Ansley Welch, 29, of Wolfetown Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for resisting a public officer and failure to appear for drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Richard Burgess Kinsey, 34, of Stompin Grounds Farm Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with cyberstalking. No bond was set.

July 18

Jonathan Lee Brown, 32, of Frosty Ridge, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

James Colby McCoslin, 39, of Oak Hill Dr., was charged with assault on a female.

July 19

Walter Willis Fuller, 45, of Ben Cook Rd., was charged with child support purge. No bond was set.

Debra Crowe Bailey, 33, of Hallmark Lane, Whittier, was charged with child support purge. A $3,209 bond was set.

Dylan Samuel Hoyle, 27, of Begonia Lane, was issued a true bill of indictment for habitual felon and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

July 20

Timothy Jackson Brunett, 41, of Walkabout Trail, Whittier, was issued an order for arrest for failure to appear for expired registration and driving while licensed revoked. A secured bond of $750 was set.

July 21

Tamara Jessica Woodring, 29, of Tradewinds Lane, was charged with second degree trespass, failure to appear for resisting a public officer, no liability insurance, fictitious/altered/registration card/tag, speeding, expired registration card, possession of stolen motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $16,000 was set.

July 22

Charles Timothy Holland, 44, of Tahala Trail, Cullowhee, was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. No bond was set.

Brooke Amara Lagace, 31, of Ralph Taylor Rd., Franklin, was charged with failure to appear for larceny. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Jessica Myraah McCoy, 28, of Furman Smith Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Samuel Jacob Crisp, 26, of Mariah Dr., was charged with cyberstalking. No bond was set.

July 23

Wyatt Alexander Whitmire, 20, of Plateau Ridge Rd., was charged with failure to appear for assault on a female. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

Bronson Eli Howard, 20, of Allen Hinson Circle, was charged with failure to appear for failure to complete community service. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

July 24

Nathan Thomas Cox, 37, of Walter Ashe, was charge with child support purge. No bond was set.