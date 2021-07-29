Arrests for July 29, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests July 12 – 25. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

July 19

Mary Lynn Decoteau, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Emileigh E. Sands made the arrest.

July 21

Kelly Lee Bowers, was charged with failure to appear. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Wesley Preston Crone, was charged with failure to appear for resisting a public officer, false report to police station, failure to wear seat belt, no operators license. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

July 22

Anthony Vincent Alos, was charged with failure to appear. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

Lisa Eugenia Wykle, was charged with failure to appear. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Monique Laverne Smith, was charged with defrauding a drug test. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

July 23

Danielle Nicole Mathis, was charged with assault and battery. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

July 24

Rachel Annaleah Jones, was charged with assault and battery. Cassie J. Shuler made the arrest.

July 25

Mindra Perez, was charged with assault and battery. Sergeant Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

July 16

Anthony Shamal Bryson, 28, was charged with second degree criminal trespass. No bond was set.

July 18

Dakota C. Mathis, 28, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist/obstruct/delay. A $1,500 bond was set.

July 22

Michala Cheyenne Taylor, 21, was issued an order for arrest for failure to appear. A $24,000 bond was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

July 12

Cheyenne Robin Arneach, 29, of Mark Bigmeat Rd., Cherokee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

July 13

Ollie Ray Nichols, 58, of Lucy Long, Whittier, was issued a governors warrant. No bond was set.

Logan Mckenna Otter, 26, of Junes Loop, Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for attempted break and enter a building, misdemeanor larceny, break and enter a motor vehicle, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and/or entering. A secured bond of $40,040 was set.

Tyler Dillion Washington, 27, of Lucille Beck Lane, Cherokee, was charged with conspire to obtain property by false pretenses. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Kimberly Lynn Butler, 49, of Springwood Trail, Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for obtain property by false pretense. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Joshua Warren McDowell, 40, of Habitat Dr., was issued a true bill of indictment. A secured bond of $45,000 was set.

Marlene Cecille Osorio, 31, of Honor Court, Glenville, was charged with domestic violence, protective order violation. An unsecured bond of $5,000 was set.

Terra Avalon Edwards, 30, of Kettle Creek Rd., Cashiers, was charged with simple assault. An unsecured bond of $1,500 was set.

July 14

Gary John Norris, 58, of Westridge Rd., was charged with extradition fugitive from other state, interfering with emergency communications, communicating threats, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female. A $10,000 bond was set.

Katrina Lynn Cook, 34, of Dawn View, Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespass. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Kevin Michael Hart, 48, of Patten Cove Rd., Swananoa, was charged with failure to appear for resisting a public officer, first degree trespass. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Jesse Douglas Cook, 39, of Harley Cove Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for attempted break or enter. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

David Matthew Green, 25, of Franklin, was charged with failure to appear for first degree trespass, larceny, probation violation, damage to currency machine. A secured bond of $8,000 was set.

Virgil Lee Panther, 47, of Floyd Brady Rd., Cherokee, was charged. with felony possession of possession of stolen motor vehicle, felony obtain property by false pretense. No bond was set.

July 15

Jennifer Lynn Ladowski, 40, of Ensley St., was charged with failure to appear for communicating threats. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Erin Roberts Harbin, 35, of Hampton St., was charged with failure to appear for local ordinance/leash law. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Whitfield J. Anderson, 31, of Laurel Branch, was issued a warrant for arrest for injury to personal property. No bond was set.

Dustin Lyle Jones, 39, of Redwing Vista, Whittier, was charged with communicating threats, simple assault. No bond was set.

July 17

Austin Eugene Langley, 26, of Hedy Mountain Rd., Cashiers, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. A secured bond of $100,000 was set.

July 18

Joseph Cain Luker, 23, of Mexican Dr., Whittier, was issued warrant service for other jurisdiction. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

Courtney Danielle Mashburn, 26, of Sutton Branch, was charged with failure to appear, bill of indictment. A secured bond of $60,000 was set.

Brandon Lee Nalley, 46, of Knob Hill Rd., Asheville, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, conspire to traffic methamphetamine. A secured bond of $250,000 was set.

Jon Kyle Jordan, 44, of Queentown Rd., Canton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, conspire to traffic methamphetamine, traffic methamphetamine. A secured bond of $500,000 was set.

James John Welch, 56, of Loral Hill Dr., Canton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, conspire to traffic methamphetamine, traffic methamphetamine. A secured bond of $500,000 was set.

Joshua Anthony Wildcatt, 19, of Tsli Enola Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of stolen motor vehicle. A secured bond of $16,500 was set.

German Palleres Garcia, 42, of Tsali Enolia Rd., Cherokee, was charged with resist a public officer.

July 19

Larry Oxedine, 58, of Rocky Branch, Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked impaired revocation, violation of unsupervised probation. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Jessica Renee Yates, 39, of Webster Rd., was charged with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree trespasss. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Shawn Littlebull Standingdeer, 35, was charged with sex act by substitute parent/custodian, statutory rape of child 15 or under. A secured bond of $500,000 was set.

Lehua Joan Walkingstick, 42, of Snaplragon, was charged with failure to appear. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Charles Ray Tolley, 47, of Riverbend Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for driving while impaired, misdemeanor probation violation out of county, driving while impaired, hit/run leave scene with property damage, reckless driving with wanton disregard. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

July 20

Tyler Andrew Sutton, 28, of Thornhill Dr., was charged with failure to appear for resisting a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

Robert Paul Taylor, 29, of Springhill Rd., Robinsville, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor probation violation, breaking or entering. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Malcolm Raheem Hollaman, 30, of Livingston St., Asheville, was charged with conspire to traffic methamphetamine, rear lamps violation, driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, trafficking in methamphetamine by transport, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance. A secured bond of $100,000 was set.

July 21

Logan Mckenna Otter, 26, of Junes Loop, Cherokee, was charged with larceny after break/enter, breaking and entering, possession of goods/property, failure to appear for attempted break or enter building. A secured bond of $5,750 was set.