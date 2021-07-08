Arrests for July 8, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests June 16 – July 5. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

June 27

Bobby J. Hicks, was charged with violation of court order. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

June 28

Michael Brandon Brown, was charged with domestic physical. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

Michael Aaron Chavis, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Angel Marie Brown, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Anthony Christopher Beaver, was charged with domestic verbal. Costin jiglau made the arrest.

June 29

Danella Kay Jiminez, was charged with failure to appear for offense committed in jurisdiction. Anthony Zari made the arrest.

Carl Kenneth Floyd, was charged with child support contempt.

June 30

Michael Adam Crisp, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

April Renee Burd, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Dustin Ty Daves, was charged with bruglary/breaking and entering, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, defrauding an innkeeper. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

April Renee Burd, was charged with simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny, injury to personal property, breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods/property, uttering a forged instrument, obtain property by false pretense, identify theft, defrauding an innkeeper, failure to appear, trespass. James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

July 1

Efrain Gallardo Guzman, was charged with failure to appear, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a place for controlled substances, sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Gabriel Leighton Webb, was charged with assault on a female, assault on a child under 12 years of age, assault on another person with a minor present, larceny. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Jeremy Cole Sanders, was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

July 2

Danelle Kay Jimenez, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

July 3

Jessica Sheryl Henderson, was charged with assault. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Charles Daniel Medlock, was charged with probation violation, interfere with electronic monitor device. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

Kimberly Marie Cates, was issued warrant service. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

July 4

Jason Robert Wall, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Sergeant Anthony Hopkins made the arrest.

July 5

Andrew Joseph Cook, was issued warrant service for an indictment. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

Rebecca Denise Frady, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Emileigh E. Sands made the arrest.

Sherri Johnson, was charged with trespass, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

June 24

Tony Dustin Bateman, 31, was charged with shoplifting. No bond was set.

June 28

Melissa Chennault Bames, 38, was issued a probation warrant. A bond of $10,000 was set.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

June 16

Brayden James Stimers, 18, of Mount Eire Dr., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Isaiah Thomas Frady, 27, of Dillard Orr Rd., Robbinsville, was charged with failure to maintain lane control, driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, driving while impaired. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Colby Taylor Price, 29, of Big Witch Rd., Cherokee, was issued a warrant for second degree trespass. An unsecured bond of $100 was set.

June 17

Savanna Morgan Sistare, 26, of Lee Bumgarner Rd., was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine. A secured bond of $2,000 was set.

June 18

Marlene Cecille Osorio, 31, of Honor Court, Glenville, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Ronnie Steven Swisher, 24, of Tuckasegee, was charged with failure to appear for injury to real property, conspire to commit felony larceny, break or enter a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

June 19

Dustin Lyle Jones, 39, of Redwing Vista, Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a felon. A secured bond of $10,000 bond was set.

Amber Nicole Franks, 24, of Manor Trace, was charged with give fortified wine/liquor/mix beverage to someone under 21. A secured bond of $500 was set.

June 20

Travis Wayne Fisher, 35, of Norman Dr., was charged with domestic criminal trespass, communicating threats. No bond was set.

June 21

Michelle Lee Ann Bryson, 29, of Tigerlily Court, Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespass. A secured bond of $100 was set.

Sonia Irene Hooper, 51, of Thornhill Dr., was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $750 was set.

June 22

Gary Lawrence Grantham, 52, of University Heights Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with failure to appear for simple assault, failure to appear for communicating threats. A secured bond of $1,250 was set.

Thomas Michael Detolve, 54, of Crane Rd., Tuckasegee, was charged with failure to appear for breaking and entering, failure to appear for conspire to commit felony larceny, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, first degree trespass. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Lori Jane Cantrell, 49, of Wren Lane, Dover, Tenn., was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespass. A secured bond of $250 was set.

June 23

Trudy Louise Taylor, 27, of Toolnia Branch, Cherokee, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Lanil Roberto, 20, of First Rate Dr., Cashiers, was charged with larceny after break/enter, breaking and/or entering. A secured bond of $4,000 was set.

June 24

Cody Shay Brady, 42, of Betty Brady Rd., Cherokee, was charged with felony shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

June 25

Lamarcus Deshaun Miller, 35, of Fisher Branch, Cherokee, was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance. No bond was set.

June 27

David Charles Roberts, 41, of Jim Sellers Rd., was issued an order for arrest for child support purge. A $1,000 bond was set.

Gualberto Cantu, 41, of Old Cullowhee Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with injury to personal property, communicating threats. A secured bond of $500 was set.

June 28

Andre Johannes Rostenberg, 79, of Penny Lane, Whittier, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

Briana Jilpas, 34, of Elm St., was charged with failure to appear for assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault. A secured bond of $6,500 was set.

Justice Lee Littlejohn, 26, of Jessie Littlejohn Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Shane Christopher Holder, 30, of Amber Trail, Duluth, Ga., was charged with first degree trespass. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.