Arrests for July 9, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests June 22 – July 3. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

June 29

Thomas Andrew Green, was issued a true bill of indictment for probation violation, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer.

June 30

Trance Lewis Stoudemire, was charged with trafficking in heroin. James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Matthew Devon Perkins, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

Avery Allison Bates, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

July 1

Charles Adam Klatt, was charged with simple assault, assault and battery, or participates in simple affray, maintaining place for controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance, sell a schedule I controlled substance. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Valerie Sue Bierlein, was charged with selling a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture a schedule II controlled substance. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Todd Jay Parrish, was charged with maintaining place for a controlled substances. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Bryan Draven Burch, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Colton Ryan Burch, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

Samantha Nichelle Ramsey, was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Keith Bilbrey, was charged with assault on a handicapped person, Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Mimi Raa Ciarrochi, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

July 2

Billie Jo Wagner, was charged with break or enter a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm. Garrett D. Hovis made the arrest.

Chelsea Briana Heaton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

July 3

Derald Frederick Queen, was charged with assault on a female, interfere with emergency communication. Joel Lynch made the arrest.

Caleb Scott, was charged with possession of fortified wine/liquor/mixed beverage under 21. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Robert E. Sadowski, was charged with communicating threats. Anthony Zari made the arrest.

Kevin Dwight Tallent, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of drug paraphernalia. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

June 22

Trent Harrison Kasprow, 27, of Troy Allen Dr., Bryson City, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.

June 24

Dewayne Edward Swaney, 50, of Wolftown Rd., Cherokee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin. An unsecured bond of $5,000 was set.

Crystal Beth Arkansas, 38, of Ruth Sneed Lane, Cherokee, was charged with second degree trespassing. No bond was set.

June 25

Dee Dee Marie Carper, 35, of Amberwood Dr., Walhalla, S.C., was charged with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

Brandi Marie Miles, 29, of Doberman Lane, Whittier, was charged with felony probation violation, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $4,500 was set.

June 26

Cindy Ann Calagan, 29, of Sunrise Park, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Alisha Kaye Toineeta, 28, of Recreation Park Rd., Cherokee, was charged with felony probation violation, assault with a deadly weapon. A secured bond of $30,000 was set.

June 27

Roman Zepeda Arellando, 43, of Windchime Lane, Cashiers, was charged with failure to appear for malicious conduct by prisoner, resisting a public officer, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, no operators license, driving while impaired, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official. A secured bond of $30,000 was set.

June 28

Amy Christine Weaver, 47, of Touchstone Way, was charged with aggravated assault. No bond was set.

James Everette Dunn, 54, of Touchston Way, was charged with assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon. No bond was set.