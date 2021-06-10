Arrests for June 10, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests May 24 – June 6. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

May 28

John Paul Carver, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz. Tim Holland made the arrest.

Angel Chavez-Zalapa, was charged with driving while impaired, driving after consuming under 21. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

May 29

Dana Marie Henry, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

May 31

Brittin Nycole Hereford Walsh was charged with probation violation. Cassie J. Shuler made the arrest.

Danelle Kay Jiminez, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of drug paraphernalia. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

June 1

William Grady Baughn, was issued a fugitive warrant. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Elizabeth Claire Cook, was charged with felony larceny, possession of stolen goods, obtaining property by false pretenses. Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

Richard Frank Sanford Jr., was charged with larceny, possession of stolen goods. Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

Joshua Blake Gerrald, was issued warrant service for domestic protective order violation. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Tracy Brandon Hall, was issued warrant service. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

June 3

Michael J. Crews, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, possession of stolen goods/property, breaking and entering, larceny. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Anthony Vincent Alos, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual felon. Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

George Ann Krouse, was charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Paul Wayne Maynard Jr., was charged with assault on a female. Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

Kraig Allen Lackey, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, identity theft, larceny, possession of stolen goods/property. Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

Kyle Lee Lackey, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, identity theft, larceny, possession of stolen goods/property. Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

Rickey Elli Wright, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Esteban Vasallo Corteguera, was charged with possession of marijuana, probation violation, sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a place for controlled substances. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

John Paul McCall, was charged with probation violation. Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

Guy Richard Boisclair, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

June 4

Billy Chance Schmeltz, was issued a warrant for out of state felony. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Jason Christopher Webster, was charged with assault on a female. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

June 5

Anthony Christopher Beaver, was charged with domestic violence protection order violation, domestic criminal trespass, breaking and entering. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Evaristo Mendoza Mendoza, was charged with fell/elude arrest with motor vehicle, no operators license. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

June 6

Jeremy Lewis Horner, was issued warrant Service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

June 5

Philip Jason Fenker, 47, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist/obstruct/delay. A secured bond of $3,500 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

June 6

Micah Dillon Breeden, 24, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A secured bond of $4,000 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

May 24

Tiffany Marie Ward, 32, of Acree Dr., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Denise Smoker Rattler, 47, of Snowbird Rd., Robbinsville, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoke impaired revocation possession/displayed/altered/fictitious/revoked drivers license. A secured bond of $1,750 was set.

Amber Nicole Simon, 26, of Cullowhee, was charged with possession of nontax paid alcoholic beverage, second degree trespass. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Salvador Hugo Taylor, 29, of Mali Rd., Cherokee, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury. No bond was set.

Zachary Martin Bombay, 27, of Wagon Wheel Gap, Cherokee, was issued a child support purge, failure to appear for probation violation. A secured bond of $15,150 was set.

Crescant Zoranna Perry, 25, of Paint Bucket Dr., Whittier, was charged with harboring a fugitive. No bond was set.

Colton Heath Wike, 23, of Maple Lane, Bryson City, was charged with indecent exposure. No bond was set.

May 25

Daniel Keith Reece, 30, of Sylva, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

Joshua Clifford Marks, 42, of Nutmeg Lane, was charged with violation of domestic violence protective order violation, failure to appear for assault on a female. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Andre Johannes Roestenberg, 79, of Whittier, was charged with second degree trespass. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Jonathan Michael Freeman, 32, of Nations Creek Rd., Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for trespassing, resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

May 26

Brittany Nicole Woodard, 30, of Fairview Rd., was charged with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

Joshua Clifford Marks, 42, of Nutmeg Lane, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

Johnathan Michael Freeman, 31, of West Main St., was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

Kimberly Crowe Juarez, 37, of Crane Rd., Tuckaseegee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $4,000 was set.

May 27

Kimberly Ann Santy, 40, of Cornis Lane, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, first degree trespass, resist a public officer, trespass, motor vehicle theft. A secured bond of $3,000 was set.

May 28

Johnathan Michael Freeman, 32, of West Main St., was charged with probation violation. A secured bond of $7,500 was set.

May 29

Jonathan Adan Garita, 19, of Young Cove Rd., Franklin, was issued an order for arrest for purchase fortified wine/liquor/malt beverage by person less than 21. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Tommy Lee Henderson, 37, of Whittier, was charged with failure to appear for probation violation, larceny. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Elizabeth Ann Watty, 38, of Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for obtaining property false pretense. A secured bond of $200 was set.

May 30

Wyatt Alexander Whitmire, 18, of Plateau Ridge Rd., Cashiers, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Adam Warren-David Evitt, 32, of Windy Gap Rd., Cullowhee, was issued a child support purge. A $13,222.81 bond was set.

Jeremy Isaac Sequoyah, 27, of Bradley Dr., Cherokee, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation for out of county. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

May 31

Darrell Lee Driver, 35, of Toohow Rd., Whittier, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, domestic criminal trespass, possession of a schedule III controlled substance. No bond was set.