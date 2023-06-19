Arrests for June 15, 2023

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests June 5 – 11. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

June 5

Destiny Paige Jones, 32, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, trafficking methamphetamine and conspire to traffic methamphetamine. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Naim Jacob Muniz, 20, was charged with failure to appear for communicating threats. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

June 6

Luther Victory Stinnett IV, 29, was charged with possession of marijuanaa up to 1/2 oz. Leutenant

June 8

Kayleb Chase Bates, 31, was charged with violate domestic violence protective order. Jay Wright made the arrest.

Celeste Devereux Henry, 21, was charged with misuse of 911 system. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

William Eugene Wuesthoff, 41, was charged with communicating threats. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Travis Scott Mason, 41, was charged with larceny, possession of stolen goods/property, larceny of motor vehicle parts, attempted break/enter a building, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Trance Lewis Stoudemire, 34, was charged with violate a domestic violence protective oerder. Matthew D. Long made the arrest.

Brandon Lex Penland, 35, was charged with indictment. Jay Wright made the arrest.

Miguel Angel Lopex-Hernandez, 30, was charged with failure to appear on a felony. Jay Wright made the arrest.

Jonathan William Talley, 36, was charged with failure to appear. Jay Wright made the arrest.

Samuel Vernon Anderson, 53, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Matthew D. Long made the arrest.

June 9

Jason Michael Field, 47, was charged with assault by strangulation, second degree kidnapping, interfere with emergency communication and resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

Chandler Reed Stanley, 28, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

June 10

Michael Lynn Antes, 30, was charged with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputy Cody J. Howard made the arrest.

June 11

Jennifer Marie Gerba, 43, was charged with simple assault. Joel Lynch made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

June 5

Tanya Bryson Cromer, 50, was charged with concealment of goods. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

June 9

Jonathan M. Morgan, 35, was charged with probation violation. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

June 5

Heidi Johanna Dreml, 51, of Franklin, was charged with warrant service for other jurisdiction. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Devan Cunningham, 30, of Cullowhee, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Kristin Leanna Cunningham, 31, of Cullowhee, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Wesley Adam Cate, 44, of Sylva, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana. No bond was set.

Alexander O. Hunter, 33, of Simpsonville, S.C., was charged with attempted breaking and entering. No bond was set.

June 6

William Leroy Wright, 43, of Cherokee, was charged with warrent service for other jurisdiction. A secured bond of $1,999 was set.

Michael Dewayne Putman, 39, of Cullowhee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, maintain a vehicle for drugs and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

Riccquise Byfield, 23, of Sylva, was charged with larceny, larceny after breaking and entering and breaking and entering. No bond was set.

Randy Bryant Conn, 37, of Sylva, was charged with injury to personal property, simple assault, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and break/enter to terroize/injure. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Tyler Dallas Cagle, 32, of Waynesville, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Nicole Dominique Bradley, 30, of Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespass. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Tonya Lynn Banks, 42, of Whittier, was charged with all other offenses. A secured bond of $1,200 was set.

Cory Clyde Keith Case, 34, of Glenville, was charged with second degree trespass. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

June 7

Devon Ray Watson, 29, of Waynesville, was charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.

Catilyn Davis Tarlton, 29, of Waynesville, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Faustino Hernandez, 34, of Cullowhee, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and assault on a female. No bond was set. No bond was set.

Jayden Christopher Gibson, 18, of Sylva, was charged with simple assault. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Krystle Caroline Worley, 38, of Sylva, was charged with failure to appear for driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

Kayla Ansley Welch, 29, of Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Tabitha Sherrell Henry, 33, of Sylva, was charged with probation violation and breaking or entering. A secured bond of $15,000 was set.

Tracy Brandon Hall, 49, of Sylva, was charged with failure to appear for false report to police station. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

June 8

John Everett Morton, 48, of Leesburg, Ga., was charged with open container alcohol violation and carrying a concealed gun. No bond was set.

Wesley Adam Cate, 44, of Sylva, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, manufacture marijuana, felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana and domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.

Jerry Eugene Lance, 57, of Sylva, was charged with fictitious/altered title/registered card/tag and driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. A secured bond of $1,500 was set.

June 9

Tracy Lee Gibson, 45, of Sylva, was charged with simple assault. No bond was set.

Colbie Jordan Cochran, 24, of Waynesville, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz. No bond was set.

George Adam Morris, 40, of Sylva, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set.

Johnny Lee Frady, 65, of Cashiers, was charged with violation of court order. A secured bond of $4,000 was set.

Jalen Tyler Burns, 26, of Franklin, was charged with communicating threats and simple assault. No bond was set.

Lehua Joan Walkingstick, 44, of Sylva, was charged with failure to appear for possession of controlled substance on jail premises. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Christopher Sterling Elders, 38, of Sylva, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Brandi Nicole Moore, 29, of Sylva, was charged with possession of stolen goods and larceny. No bond was set.

June 10

Tiffany Michelle Hollified, 23, of Whittier, was charged with simple possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, failure to appear for drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance and shoplifting concealment of goods. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Christopher Ray Milkey, 51, of Sylva, was charged with failure to maintain lane control, driving while license revoked impaired revocation and driving while impaired. No bond was set.

June 11

Dennis Woodrow Shelton, 34, of Sylva, was charged with conspiracy to sell or deliver methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine by selling. A secured bond of $85,000 was set.