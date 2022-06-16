Arrests for June 16, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests June 6 – 12. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

June 6

James Brooks Ramsey, was issued a true bill of indictment. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

James A. Metcalf, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

June 7

Matthew Dakota Shuler, was issued a true bill of indictment. Costin Jiglau made the arrest.

Jessica Conway, was charged with failure to appear. Sargent Jonathan A. Taylor made the arrest.

James Marcus George Jr., was charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

June 8

Amanda Wheeler Crowe, was charged with simple assault. Gabe D. Bingham made the arrest.

June 9

Hailey Madison McCall, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. William D. Stamey made the arrest.

June 10

Isreal Mendoza-Mendoza, was charged with statutory rape of a child less than or equal to 15 and sexual exploitation of a minor. Corporal Clay A. Sanders made the arrest.

Gregory Allen Lytle, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz and possession of drug paraphernalia. Corporal Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

June 5

Jacqueline Miller, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance fentanyl, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance MDMA, misdemeanor for maintain a vehicle for a controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, rear lamps violation and no operators license. R.S. Dula made the arrest.

June 8

Brian Loren Thomas, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. G. D. Hovis made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

June 7

Steven Michael Rollins, 30, of Little Rock Circle, was issued an order for arrest for probation violation. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Brittany Angeline Burchfield, 34, of Lewis Cove Rd., Whittier, was charged with simple assault and injury to personal property. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Colby Derrick Bean, 28, of North Ann St., Asheville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods/property, financial card theft, resist a public officer, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of stolen moter vehicle. A secured bond of $30,000 was set.

James Brody Clayton, 49, of Dollar Ridge, was charged with simple assault and communicating threats. No bond was set.

June 8

Jason Allen Thompson, 40, of Race Path Church Rd., Ellenboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on jail premises and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Clinton John Tutolo, 36, of Tuts Terrace, was charged with identity theft, obtain property by false pretense, financial card fraud and financial card forgery. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Joshua Clifford Marks, 43, of Nutmeg Lane, was charged with violation of court order. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Hugo Tomas Alvarado-Lozano, 29, of Puma Trail Rd., Tuckaseegee, was charged with failure to appear for reckless driving to endanger, driving while license revoked, expired registration card/tag, expired/no inspection and driving while impaired. A secured bond of $7,000 was set.

Shauna Jackson Teesatuskie, 44, of Bradley Dr., Cherokee, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond was set.

June 10

Eddie Columbus Taylor, 45, of Dillsboro, was charged with failure to appear for fictitious information to officer and child support purge. A secured bond of $21,253.40 was set

Kristen Danette Jones, 43, of Chipper Curve Rd., was charged with driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance and expired plate. No bond was set.

June 11

Virginia Sue Standingdeer, 47, of Standingdeer Rd., Cherokee, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. A bond of $1 was set.

June 12

Colby Derrick Bean, 28, of North Ann St., Asheville, was charged with break or enter a motor vehicle and larceny of a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Rachel Jewel White Urrutia, 40, of Windbrook Lane, was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespass and resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Marcus Thad deVille, 27, of Cullowhee, was charged with first degree trespass and enter/remain and breaking and entering. No bond was set.

Stephanie Renee Watson, 43, of Sylva, was charged with first degree trespass enter/remain and breaking and entering. No bond was set.