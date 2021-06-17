Arrests for June 17, 2021

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests May 31 – June 13. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

June 6

Jeremy Lewis Horner, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Denver J. Elliott made the arrest.

June 7

Jeremy Lewis Horner, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

Austin Henry Posey, was charged with injury to personal property, injury to real property, resist/obstruct/delay law enforcement officer. Jordan C. Sutton made the arrest.

June 8

Michael J. Crews, was charged with child support enforcement contempt. Jonathan Phillips made the arrest.

June 9

Pete Edward Ives, was charged with assault on a female. Adrian L. Mace made the arrest.

Ronnie Queen, was charged with failure to appear, probation violation. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

Nathan Shane Humphries. was charged with simple assault. James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

Anthony Vincent Alos, was charged with being a habitual felon. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

June 10

Andrew Hesselbirg, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny. identity theft, possession of stolen goods/property, obtaining property by false pretenses.

Ian Alexander Neal, was charged with communicating threats. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

Hannah Eve Morrow, was charged with flee/elude arrest, no operators license. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Dustin Ty Daves, was charged with felony larceny, injury to personal property, possession of stolen goods. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Monica Huscusson, was charged with school attendance law violation. Matthew L. Long made the arrest.

Timothy Allen Wells, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

June 11

Matthew Paul Leonard, was charged with child support enforcement contempt, domestic criminal trespass. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Patrick Ellis Creighton, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse. James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

June 13

Tyson Brooks Stager, was issued warrant service for offense committed in jurisdiction. Emiliegh E. Sands made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

June 5

Philip Jason Fenker, 47, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist/delay/obstruct. A secured bond of $3,500 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

June 6

Micah Dillon Breeden, 24, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A secure bond of $4,000 was set. Officer Dula made the arrest.

June 8

Callee Suzanne Bowman, 32, was issued an order for arrest. A secured bond of $15,000 was set. Officer Bingham made the arrest.

Dennis Paul Kramber, 43, was charged with felony probation violation. A secured bond of $20,000 was set. Officer Hovis made the arrest.

Robert David Burch, 45, was charged with probation violation. No bond was set. Officer Chastain made the arrest.

June 10

Marshal Payne Balding, 20, was charged with breaking and entering. A secured bond of $10,000 was set. Detective Foster made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

May 31

Krista Brooks Oxendine, 49, of Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for a probation violation. A secured bond of $10,000 was set.

Sonia Margarita Reyes, 24, was charged with failure to appear for possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Steven Ray Dotson, 37, of Big Creek, was charged with failure to appear for fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag, deliver/accept blank/open title, operate vehicle with no insurance, driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $250 was set.

Kashayla Brooke Lossiah, 31, of Wrights Creek, Cherokee, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, possession of stolen motor vehicle. An unsecured bond of $500 was set.

Matthew Douglas Rowe, 33, of Pumpkin Town Rd., was charged with possession of methamphetamine. An unsecured bond of $2,500 was set.

June 1

Kristin Lee Devecki, 37, of Allen St., was issued an order for arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, possession of heroin, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. A secured bond of $51,000 was set.

Luis Angel Mejia-Garcia, 25, of Littlerock Circle, was issued an order for arrest for driving while license revoked. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Brian Thomas Koontz, 37, of Tanasee Gap Rd., Balsam Grove, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.

Thomas Frank Scott, 41, of Dills Branch Rd., was charged with possession of ginseng in violation of general statutes, dig ginseng on property of another without permission. A secured bond of $500 was set.

Aaron Levi Owle, 25, of Wolf Town Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of counterfeit instrument/currency/check. A secured bond of $5,000 bond was set.

June 2

Dylan Keith Wahnetah, 35, of Tom McCoy Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of LSD, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor probation violation for out of county. No bond was set.

Hunter Lee Sanders, 26, of Stony Brook Rd., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking opium or heroin by transport, trafficking opium or heroin by possession. A secured bond of $100,000 was set.

Greta Lynn Pheasant, 42, of Enoch Oocumma Rd., Cherokee, was issued an order for arrest for possession of methamphetamine/drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

Amanda Angienete Pearl Buchanan, 25, of Gene Crowe Dr., Cherokee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance on jail premises, felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

Richard Andrew Gilliland, 26, of Mockingbird Lane, was charged with simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.

Alyxzandrya Kaylinn Bell, 26, of Bell St., Whittier, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.

June 3

Kevin Ray Nations, of Mini Lane, Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for felony probation violation out of county. A secured bond of $40,000 was set.

June 5

Amber June Franks, 21, was charged with all other offenses. A secured bond of $500 was set.

George Sims, 44, of Log Cabin Rd., Waynesville, was charged with failure to appear for assault on a female. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

James Tanner Barron, 23, of Grogan Rd., Woodruff, S.C., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking heroin or ophioid. A secured bond of $50,000 was set.

Matthew Howard Phillips, 37, of Buckberry Dr., Sapphire, was charged with misuse of 911. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Traci Lynn Mathis, 42, of Thomas Valley Rd., Whittier, was charged with communicating threats. No bond was set.

June 6

Amanda Angienete Pearl Buchanan, 25, of Gene Crowe Dr., Cherokee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.