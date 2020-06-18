Arrests for June 18, 2020

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests June 7 – 14. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department

June 8

Joseph Lee Samarco, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

June 9

Kimberly Marie Cates, was charged with simple assault. Timothy B. Carter made the arrest.

Christopher Adam Jones, was charged with break or enter a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, injury to personal property. Troy L. Burt made the arrest.

Brandon James Parrish, was charged with possession of a motor vehicle, injury to personal property. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

Tyler Garrett Converse, was charged with injury to personal property. Clay A. Saunders made the arrest.

June 10

Joshua Cataldo Smith, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Miriam Alecia Crow, was charged with offenses committed in jurisdiction. Joseph A. Raby made the arrest.

Amberly Lynn Crawford, was charged with possession of stolen goods, injury to personal property, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Daniel Thomas Cheatham, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Nick Lofthouse made the arrest.

June 11

Stacey Frank Rogers, was charged with possession of heroin, possessing of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalian. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

Brittiny Campbell-Turner was charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Jonathan C. Bean made the arrest.

June 13

Gray Lebrea Fisk, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possession of drug paraphernalia. James E. Crawford III made the arrest.

June 14

Nathan Shane Humphries, was charged with larceny.

James Barton Smith, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. Parrish W. Young made the arrest.

Franklin Police Department

June 12

Anita Belle Rodriguez, 47, of Crisp St., was charged with intimidation, kidnapping/abduction, all other larceny. A $15,000 bond was set. Officer Evans made the arrest.

June 14

Ryan Emerson Spears, 30, of Watauga Rd., was charged with possession of methamphetamine. A $600 bond was set. Officer Bingham made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

June 7

Beverly Queen, 63, of Autumn Crest Ridge, was charged with abuse of disable/elder subject. A secured bond of $1,000 was set.

Joshua Lee Wayne Seagraves, 23, of Bellemeade Dr., Waynesville, was charged with trespass enter/remain, larceny by changing price tag, larceny. No bond was set.

Brittany Anne Pomeroy, 30, of Ford St., Canton, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz. No bond was set.

June 8

Marbin Joel Anariba Urbina, 31, Alma St., Durham, was charged with resisting a public officer, interfere with or prevent emergency communication, common law robbery. No bond was set. Jesse L. Aiken made the arrest.

Roman Zepeda Arellando, 42, of Cashiers, was charged with malicious conduct by a prisoner/throws, resisting a public officer, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, no operators license, driving while impaired. An unsecured bond of $30,000 was set. Michael T. Smathers made the arrest.

Phillip Olias Huff, 25, of Sunhillo Springs Trail, Cullowhee, was charged with simple assault. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set. Matthew D. Wike made the arrest.

June 10

Gregory Mark Thompson, 60, of Iron Mountain Dr., was charged with second degree trespass. No bond was set. Michael T. Smathers made the arrest.

June 12

Carol Dale Mintz, 30, of Saloli Dr., Cherokee, was charged with resisting a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. An unsecured bond of $5,000 was set. Michael T. Smathers made the arrest.

June 13

Mark Steven Osborne, 55, of Allens Branch Rd., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. An unsecured bond of $1,500 was set. Hunter M. Karup made the arrest.