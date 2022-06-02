Arrests for June 2, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests May 22 – 30. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Franklin Police Department

May 22

Daisy Louise Broadman, was charged with driving under the influence and unsafe movement. C. M. Evans made the arrest.

May 25

Ashley Brooke Fields, was charged with larceny by an employee. M. A. Bingham made the arrest.

May 26

Amanda Lee Mezyk, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay. R. S. Dula made the arrest.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

May 23

Christopher Jason Kent, 34, of Dahlia Dr., Whittier, was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle. A secured bond of $10,000 was set. Jesse L. Henkel made the arrest.

Jeremy Andrew Steed, 44, of Levi Mathis Rd., Whittier, was charged with second degree trespass. A $1,000 bond was set. Dustin L. Bishop made the arrest.

Christopher Ian Cotterman, 38, of Adams Creek, Cherokee, was charged with resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $1,000 was set. Dustin L. Bishop made the arrest.

May 24

Steven Allen Butman, 50, of Banjo Lane, Bryson City, was charged with second degree trespass and breaking or entering. A secured bond of $2,000 was set. Tiffany A. Paul made the arrest.

Thomas Paul Trantham, 27, of Touchstone Way, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property, conspire to commit felony larceny, felony conspiracy, financial card theft, obtaining property by false pretenses, felonious larceny and breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. A secured bond of $200,000 was set. Hunter M. Karup made the arrest.

Kelly Lloyd Robinson, 56, of Hensley St., was charged with unsafe movement, misdemeanor flee/elude and resisting a public officer. A secured bond of $250 was set. Ridge A. Parris made the arrest.

David Wellington Girskis, 56, of Dillsboro, was charged with failure to appear for driving while impaired. A secured bond of $5,000 was set.

May 25

Sheyenne Victoria McClellan, 22, of Allman Rd., was charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, larceny after breaking and entering, misdemeanor possession of stolen goods, financial card theft, obtaining property by false pretenses, felony conspiracy and conspiracy to commit felony larceny. A secured bond of $200,000 was set. Samuel D. Plaster made the arrest.

Daniel Lee Snelson, 28, of Tater Valley Rd., Luttrell, Tenn., was charged with communicating threats and assault with a deadly weapon. A secured bond of $2,000 was set. Charles B. Hooper made the arrest.

Isaiah Nittakmittiki Lewis, 26, of Savannah Dr., was charged with failure to appear for fail to complete community service and driving while intoxicated. A $6,000 bond was set. Stephen B. Watson made the arrest.

Alisha Nicole Buchanan, 28, of Brigadon Branch Rd., Whittier, was charged with communicating threats. No bond was set. Zachary P. Stiles made the arrest.

Joshua Herrell Saunooke, 45, of White Water Dr., was charged with failure to appear for possession/display/altered/fictitious/revoked drivers license, expired registration card/tag and driving while licensed revoked not impaired revocation. A secured bond of $3,000 was set. Zachary P. Stiles made the arrest.

Heather Nicole Steele, 28, of Lands Inn, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. A secured bond of $20,000 was set. Zachary P. Stiles made the arrest.

Kerry Hawk Otter, 36, of Teleski Dr., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for probation violation. A secured bond of $20,000 was set. Megan L. Rhinehart made the arrest.

May 26

Kevin Todd Mathis, 57, of Brasstown Rd., Cullowhee, was charged with go armed to the terror of the people. A secured bond of $1,000 was set. Ernest A. Scherman III made the arrest.

Tansi Elaine Young, 41, of Old Soco Rd., Cherokee, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $10,000 was set. Jamie L. Hayatt made the arrest.

Sheyenne Victoria McClellan, 22, of Allman Rd., was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. A secured bond of $10,000 was set. Megan L. Rhinehart made the arrest.

May 27

Suzanne Leigh Blanton, 51, of Smith St., was charged with failure to appear for driving while intoxicated. A secured bond of $1,200 was set. Rick S. Bryson made the arrest.

Zavion Frederick Southerland, 21, of Claiborne Woods Rd., Charlotte, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflict serious injury. A secured bond of $200,000 was set. Michael R. Brooks made the arrest.

Greta Lynn Pheasant, 43, of Walker Calhoun Rd., Cherokee, was charged with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A secured bond of $20,000 was set.

May 28

Joseph Douglas Haynes, 33, of Pecan Dr., was charged with probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. A secured bond of $2,000 was set Zachary P. Stiles made the arrest.

May 29

Robert Lee Talley, 34, of Shadrack Lane, was charged with school attendance law violation, misdemeanor child abuse and create risk of physical injury. No bond was set. Michael T. Smathers made the arrest.

Lane Robert Moody, 21, of Gardenia Lane, was charged with assault by show of force and simple assault. No bond was set. Conner L Wilson made the arrest.

Brett Leo Bryson, 55, of Fruitful Place, Cullowhee, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and simple assault. No bond was set. Conner L. Watson made the arrest.

Travis Dean Mathis, 31, of Rocky Face Rd., was issued an order for arrest for show of cause. A secured bond of $250 was set. Robert E. Porter made the arrest.

Charles Edward Henson, 44, of Laurel Knob Rd., Cashiers, was issued a child support purge. A secured bond of $3,375 was set. Dustin L. Bishop made the arrest.

Amber Irene McKinney, 38, of Bryson St., Bryson City, was charged with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and resist/obstruct/delay. A secured bond of $16,000 was set. Jesse L. Henkel made the arrest.

May 30

Travis Luke Powell, of Jerry Hills Rd., was charged with larceny after breaking and entering. An unsecured bond of $10,000 was set. Austin T. Whitehead made the arrest.